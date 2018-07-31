MannKind Q2 Call - What To Watch For

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) investors are now preparing themselves for a Q2 conference call that seems to be happening a bit earlier than this company has traditionally presented its numbers. The Q2 2018 conference call is set for Thursday, August 2nd, and will happen after the market closes at 5:00 PM EST.

The first thing that is interesting about this call is the timing. Traditionally, MannKind has its calls about a month and a half after the close of a given quarter. This call is transpiring about a month after the quarter closed. Possible reasons for the earlier-than-expected date are the cause for much discussion. While conspiracy theories are plentiful, the reality could actually be quite simple. With the shift of accounting methods, the company would have a great handle on its revenue story earlier than it would a year ago. MannKind recognizes Afrezza revenue at the time the drug is sold to wholesalers rather than when it is sold to consumers. Other possibilities surround the issue of MannKind net Afrezza revenue guidance and how believable that guidance is. A call that happens when just 3 weeks of sales Q3 data in the public database and prior to the Tanner distribution deal having time behind it could allow for discussion that guidance still has a shot.

One big question that investors will have is whether the recent Tanner distribution deal was the rumored "Second Term Sheet" which the company was negotiating. If it was, then the Street gave the deal a big yawn. If it was not and another deal is in the works, then we could see another announcement in the weeks ahead.

Getting down to the numbers that will be presented in the call, we can likely see the struggles at hand. The cash situation leaves a lot to be desired, and the share count seems to be creeping upward at a fairly decent clip. While management has often spoken of non-dilutive solutions to the cash crunch, they have yet to be able to truly deliver on that desire in a meaningful manner. It is my belief that MannKind likely used its ATM facility during Q2. The question is whether or not it used it enough to rise the cash level to an area that can give a possibility of finishing Q3 in compliance with a Deerfield covenant which requires the company to finish each quarter with $20 million in cash. Absent use of the ATM facility, the company is on pace to finish Q3 about $9 million shy of compliance.

The elephant in the room on this conference call will be MannKind guidance. It is a reasonable assumption that when the company issued its guidance, it was anticipating the ability to hit these numbers via U.S. sales and not through creative accounting or pre-orders from nations where the drug is not yet approved. Its guidance was that net Afrezza sales would be between $25 million and $30 million in 2018. By all appearances, MannKind finished the first half of the year with about $7.5 million in net Afrezza sales, missing its sales targets in both Q1 and Q2. Some simple math shows that hitting guidance requires the second half of the year to deliver $17.5 million in net Afrezza sales, whilst the first three weeks of Q3 have been well off of that pace.

MannKind last spoke of its guidance at an investors presentation in late June. At that time, the company appeared to indicate that it was on pace to meet the lower end of the numbers. As yet, that investor presentation has not delivered an offering to raise much-needed cash. Subsequent to that call, there have now been about 4 weeks of sales data, none of which supports the hockey stick-type growth needed to hit guidance. It is a distinct possibility that MannKind will find itself in the precarious position of needing to reset expectations lower at the very time it needs to impress potential investors or partners. This type of action oft requires a lot of spin, but at the end of the day, the reality may well be that management simply overestimated (for the second consecutive guidance issue) the speed at which it can deliver growth.

What management will likely try to say is that they are on a path to double net revenue in 2018. Along with that, I look for management to focus on any positive it can muster. I do not look for the company to discuss the cash burn, nor the continued dilution of shares, which have crept from just 95 million after the reverse split to nearly 150 million a little over a year later.

Investors need to look at the overall story on the pace of growth, the pace of spending, and the amount of cash. It should be pretty clear that MannKind operating on shoestring budgets offers little hope of a fundamental shift in how things are happening. Six months ago, when the company issued its guidance, it needed to present a compelling story. The plans of the company have not come to fruition, and now it needs to address that issue head on. Hitting both cash burn guidance and sales guidance is simply not very believable, and ignoring the issue will not bring money into the coffers.

This call needs to address the plans on getting this company through 2018 as a step one and how the company plans to get through 2019 as a second step. Living quarter to quarter is wearing on this equity, and if the company does not have something compelling to move the needle, even its most staunch supporters will need to face the reality that this equity will remain range-bound. Stay tuned!

