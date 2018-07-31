Housing Bubbles Are More Common Than You Think

Did you know that Los Angeles home prices tanked roughly 20 percent from 1989 to 1996? Or that Toronto had an even worse crash during the same period? With the mortgage rates again marching higher after a brief pause, I strongly recommend avoiding the stocks of homebuilders and West Coast banks/mortgage lenders. History shows us that housing prices are likely to fall in markets unsupported by the underlying fundamentals.

Los Angeles, 1989.

In 1993, two now-famous economists named Karl Case and Robert Shiller wrote a paper on the housing boom in California and the Northeast in the 1980s and the subsequent bust that followed. Much of what they wrote then could have just as easily been written about the California real estate market today, especially the Bay Area. They had this to say about the 1980s real estate boom.

Boom periods lead to increased spending, rising costs of doing business, and a deterioration in the distribution of income. In bust periods, falling home prices interact with contracting regional economies and serve to exacerbate the extent of declines. Housing price declines explain a significant part of the foreclosure risk borne by owners of mortgages and mortgage-backed securities."

If you ask me, this is a pretty strong argument against mortgage originators today like SoFi and San Francisco Federal Credit Union with their low down payment and high DTI products. I immediately thought of the West Coast real estate market when I read through the paper. Increased spending... check. Rising income inequality... check. Rising costs of doing business... check. The middle class is being driven out of San Francisco, Seattle, and other frothy markets. Yet prices continue to charge higher, driven a little by the rise in personal income, but mostly by easy credit. What is clear is that the market, at least in the Bay Area, is not driven by a surge in people moving there. Housing prices rise because more dollars are chasing fewer houses. If you look at the income data though, the money coming from the earnings of families in the Bay isn't enough to buy the houses. The money is coming from their lenders.

They noted that price declines were marked by "a return to fundamentals" in the housing market. To me, this means that buyers ultimately need to be able to afford the homes they are buying without 50 percent DTI jumbo loans or working two jobs and still having to operate their house as an Airbnb (AIRB) hostel in order to make the mortgage. When interest rates rise, new buyers aren't going to be able to afford homes no matter how creative their mortgage brokers are. Make no mistake, demand for housing is going to fall as mortgage rates rise. California real estate is far from invincible and wasn't back in the day either. From roughly 1989 to 1996, prices fell over 20 percent in nominal terms (over 30 percent in real terms) and didn't surpass the previous peak for over 10 years!

Toronto, 1989.

I took a lot of flak over my article on Canadian real estate from observers in Canada (and the US) who thought Canadian real estate is unstoppable because of the Canadian government's tighter mortgage regulations and relative lack of supply. My message to them – those who don't study history are doomed to repeat it.

Globe and Mail reporter Michael Salter covered the Toronto real estate market in the 1980s and wrote about the astounding price appreciation in the market there. In 2016, the woman holding his job as a real estate reporter at the same publication tweeted an excerpt from an article he wrote, published in July of 1988.

Absolutely everyone from cab drivers to chief executives has a story about Toronto's crazy housing market. Did you hear about the little bungalow in Don Mills that went for $445,000? How about the professional couple - he's a professor, she's a school teacher - who sold their spacious house in Calgary, moved to Toronto and discovered they couldn't afford to buy anything? A townhouse near Bayview Avenue sold for $127,000 in 1985; it's now worth $290,000. A plumber sold a three-acre parcel of land in the suburbs that he bought for peanuts and retired to his native Greece, a multimillionaire. How about the affluent couples who stormed a sales centre north of the city - they actually ran through muddy fields - for the chance to buy "estate homes" costing up to $900,000?"

Does this sound eerily familiar? Prices continued to push higher into 1989, but history ultimately made fools of the buyers in Toronto as the average sale price of a home fell from roughly $270,000 to less than $200,000 by 1996. Over and over again, when prices get out of whack with buyers' ability to afford them, people get burned. The difference between those who bought in 1989 and 1996 for the Greater Toronto Area (GTA)? The fundamentals supported the buyers in 1996.

Dallas, 1986

Texas real estate prices surged in the 1970s and early 1980s, buoyed by a strong economy and a surge in the price of oil. As prices (and inflation) rose, the speculative real estate cycle began, and prices in Dallas nearly tripled from 1975 to 1985. Then oil prices crashed. After a short lag, falling oil prices popped the bubble and led to housing price deflation for nearly a decade. While windfall oil profits started the boom, mortgage companies offering cheap leverage and real estate speculators poured gasoline on the fire. The first domino to fall was the heavily oil-dependent Houston market, which was first to tank and first to recover afterward. The oil bust wreaked so much havoc that by 1989, the bust had become a Texas legend, not unlike the battle of the Alamo. Dallas real estate prices didn't rise above their 1985 peak until 1998.

The Big Short, 1998-2006.

The 2000s housing bubble is so well-publicized that I'll summarize it with two graphs. Note that the second map is only from March 2008 to March 2009, so total declines were far worse.

Before:

After:

When not supported by fundamentals, what comes up always comes down. I reiterate my call to deleverage/avoid buying real estate in markets not supported by underlying fundamentals, as well as encourage shareholders in companies vulnerable to a down real estate cycle to sell their holdings. However, the broad market performed just fine through the 1980s and 1990s, despite the drama around S&Ls and real estate. There is no cause for panic for investors in the S&P 500 at large. Residential real estate is a different story, especially at the high end where most homebuilders are building. Prices are going to fall, and if history is any indication, they may fall for many years to come.

