Tesaro: Assessing The Turnaround Prospects Of An Underperforming Bioscience

If niraparib can become the first-line treatment for ovarian cancers regardless of biomarkers type, the sales should be catapulted to a new high.

Despite its subpar in the past year, Tesaro is undergoing fundamentals improvements that can change its prospects. Zejula sales are increasing drastically. And, the favorable trend is expected going forward.

The trick is not to learn to trust your gut feelings, but rather to discipline yourself to ignore them. Stand by your stocks as long as the fundamental story of the company hasn’t changed. - Peter Lynch

Tesaro (NASDAQ:TSRO) is an interesting oncology-focused bioscience that we learned from an Integrated BioSci Investing (“IBI”) member. And, we’d like to share the research on the company with the investing community. Despite improving fundamentals, Tesaro shares have been taking a beating in the past 52-week: the stock depreciated +70% to currently exchanging hands at $38.14. Perhaps, the unimpressive Zejula sales and the potential CAR-T competition caused investors to view this growth-stock negatively. In this research, we’ll elucidate the improving fundamentals that can augment Tesaro prospects in the coming years.

Figure 1: Tesaro stock chart. (Source: StockCharts)

Fundamental Analysis

Based in Waltham MA, Tesaro is focused on the innovation and commercialization of novel molecules to manage various cancers (Figure 2). The lead drug (Zejula) is approved and commercialized in both the US and EU. Since launched in April 2017, Zejula is the most prescribed PARP inhibitor (as a maintenance therapy for patients patients afflicted by ovarian cancer in the US, who demonstrated the complete or partial responses to platinum-based chemotherapy). Moreover, the EU launch of niraparib (Zejula) continues in Germany. As we’ll present later in the earnings section, sales of Zejula is improving drastically to provide a meaningful revenues stream to power other pipeline innovation. Asides from Zejula, there is another commercialized molecule, rolapitant (Varubi) - approved as a prevention of the delayed chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline. (Source: Tesaro)

Given that niraparib is the most valuable asset of Tesaro, the quality of its underlying science and market opportunity deserve much attention. Accordingly, niraparib is an orally active and potent poly ADP-ribose polymerase (“PARP”) inhibitor. As a family of proteins involving in key cellular functions, PARP is responsible for the DNA repair, gene expression, cell-cycle control, intracellular trafficking, and energy metabolism. More importantly, PARP is responsible for the cellular mechanism that repairs the single-strand of DNA breakage. Based on its sound underlying science, the PARP inhibitor (niraparib) has demonstrated activity against many tumors with existing DNA-defects such as the notorious BRCA1/2 mutations (associated with breast and ovarian cancers).

BRCA1/2 DNA mutations significantly raised the patient’s risks of developing both ovarian and breast cancers. Notably, cancers having the associated the BRCA1/2 mutation are quite difficult-to-treat. They also tend to relapse. Interestingly, the clinical data showed that niraparib is adept at knocking out these deadly cancers. The tumor-fighting ability of niraparib relates to the phenomenon “synthetic lethality.”

As follows, there are two pathways of DNA repairs: patients with BRCA1/2 still have the other pathway activated (thus maintaining the rogue cells in survival mode). That said, niraparib stop the other DNA-repair mechanism and thereby causes these tumors to die (i.e. senesce). It is projected that between 5% to 10% of women are diagnosed each year with breast cancer (i.e. +15.0K women) and have the BRCA1/2 mutation. Fortunately for patients, platinum-sensitive tumors (without germline BRCA1/2 mutations) also benefit from the said the drug.

As we’ll show later in the financial analysis, Zejula sales are far from the blockbuster range. Nevertheless, ongoing developments are improving its prospects. First, the sales growth is increasing drastically. Second, the company is investigating niraparib as the first line-treatment for ovarian cancers. First-line molecules usually procure blockbuster sales; whereas, it is rare for a second-line treatment to generate sales over a billion dollars. That aside, the broad pipeline ensures the discovery of a blockbuster drug (or at the very least, the aggregate sales of multiple molecules to hit that range).

Among various fundamental developments, the most notable catalyst is the enrollment completion for the Phase 3 (PRIMA) trial to potentially place niraparib as the first-line treatment for ovarian cancers regardless of biomarker status. The data from this study can spark a major rally (and is expected in late 2019). Commenting on the latest developments, the CEO (Lonnie Moulder) enthused,

2018 is off to an excellent start for Tesaro, as Zejula continues to penetrate the recurrent ovarian cancer market. We expect to expand the market for Zejula to the front-line setting with PRIMA, our Phase 3 trial for patients with first-line ovarian cancer regardless of biomarker status, with data expected late next year. In March, data presented from our TOPACIO trial of Zejula in combination with an anti-PD-1 antibody surpassed historical monotherapy benchmarks in difficult-to-treat platinum-resistant and refractory ovarian cancer patients, and we look forward to presentations from both the ovarian and triple-negative breast cancer cohorts of TOPACIO at ASCO. Our immuno-oncology pipeline is advancing quickly and we are on track to submit a biologic license application for TSR-042, our anti-PD-1 antibody, for patients with MSI-high tumors in 2019. Enrollment continues in our AMBER trial of TSR-022, our anti-TIM-3 antibody, in combination with TSR-042, and data from this trial in tumor-specific expansion cohorts are expected to be presented at a medical meeting later this year.For Q1 2018 (ended on March 31), Tesaro reported the $50.2M revenues that included $48.9M sales of Zejula, thus signifying a 2228% improvement compared to $2.1M for the same period a year prior. Varubi revenues also improved to $2.3M from $1.3M (Figure 3). Research and development (“R&D”) expenses came in at $96.8M (46% higher). The higher R&D spending is mostly due to increasing manufacturing and clinical development costs relating to Zejula, TSR-042, and TSR-022. More R&D for a bioscience can be a positive sign, as the invested capital today can translate into a blockbuster drug of tomorrow.

Figure 3: Product sales breakdown. (Source: Tesaro)

That aside, the selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) increased from $69.3M to $93.6M (thus underlying the higher spending pertaining to sales and marketing professionals for the launch of Zejula in the US and EU). In addition, the total net losses tallied at $162.8M ($2.98 per share) versus $136.7M ($2.55 per share) declines for the same comparison.

Investors should be cognizant that it is the norm for a relatively young bioscience like Tesaro to incur significant losses for years prior to banking a net profit (due to the lengthy and low success rate of the innovation process). Nonetheless, it only takes one blockbuster to make your investment worthwhile. And based on the $499.0M cash and equivalents and the $136M quarterly burn rate, there should be adequate capital to fund operation into Q4 2018 (prior to the need for additional financing).

Warren Buffett stated that two excellent analysts can assess the same company (and came up with distinct figures). Hence, one should take valuation within its appropriate context. To minimize subjectivity, we employed the comparative market analytical method (of gauging similar firms to give investors a rough estimate of an investment’s value). Per Table 1, Tesaro is currently valuing at only $2.2B in market cap, which is comparable to peers.

Companies Market capitalization Tesaro (NASDAQ:TSRO) $2.2B Clovis Oncology (CLVS) $2.4B Incyte Corporation (INCY) $14.6B Exelixis (EXEL) $6.3B Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) $2.4B

Table 1: Comparative market analysis. (Source: Dr. Tran BioSci)

Final Remarks

Tesaro is brewing a highly extensive pipeline on the clinical foundation of its approved therapeutic, Zejula (niraparib). Thus far, sales have been unimpressive. Notwithstanding, the underlying fundamentals are significantly improving. The sales growth for the latest earnings has been quite strong (and foretells a change of prospects). As the pipeline matures with additional approvals (especially for the first line-treatment of ovarian cancer) it’s not far from the truth that revenues will be in the blockbuster range. The extremely broad pipeline gives more “shots on goal” of finding a flagship drug. Since Tesaro is highly volatile, it’s best to build a very small position in a stepwise fashion to average down the costs.

In terms of investment risks, Tesaro is distinct from other small firms in that it is already launching two approved molecules, Zejula and Varubi. Therefore, the potential concern at this point is if the approved medicines can deliver significant revenues. The other risks related to the clinical reporting of other pipeline molecules. And, it’s reasonable to expect Tesaro to depreciate by over 50% for negative clinical results and vice versa.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research articles are best used as starting points in your own due diligence. We are not registered investment advisors and our articles are not construed as professional investment advice.