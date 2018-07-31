Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc (TNDM) CEO Kim Blickenstaff on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Susan Morrison - Chief Administrative Officer

Kim Blickenstaff - President and Chief Executive Officer

Leigh Vosseller - Chief Financial Officer

J.P. McKim - Piper Jaffray

Doug Schenkel - Cowen

Travis Steed - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Matt Blackman - Stifel

Brooks O'Neil - Lake Street Capital

Steven Lichtman - Oppenheimer & Company

Susan Morrison

Thank you, Rajiv. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining Tandem's second quarter 2018 earnings conference call. Today's discussion will include forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's expectations about future events, product development timelines and financial performance and operating plans, and speak only as of today's date. There are risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in our forward-looking statements.

A list of factors that could cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any of these forward-looking statements is highlighted in our press release issued earlier today and under the Risk Factors portion and elsewhere in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly report on Form 10-Q and in our other SEC filings. We assume no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or other factors.

I'll now turn the call over to Kim Blickenstaff, Tandem's President and CEO, will be leading today's call. Kim.

Kim Blickenstaff

Thanks, Susan. And welcome everyone to today's call. Joining me today is Leigh Vosseller, our

Chief Financial Officer. It's been tremendous first half of 2018. We began the year with big aspirations for growth, product development and operational progress. And I'm proud that in the first two quarters we'll be delivered on all fronts by meeting or exceeding our goals throughout the business. Some highlights of Q2 include our achievement of 60% year-over-year sales growth, which is a third consecutive quarter with record sales, our six point year-over-year gross margin improvement, the FDA approval of the t:slim X2 with Basal-IQ technology, our first automated insulin delivery algorithm and the earlier than anticipated designation as compatible with integrated continuous glucose monitoring devices or iCGM.

The initiation of the pivotal trial for t:slim X2 with Control IQ technology featuring the algorithm we license from TypeZero and the receipt of CE Mark approval and the significant efforts to prepare for the international launch in the second half of the year.

The positive momentum we entered 2018 with has continued to build, primarily due to the high demand for the t:slim X2 pumps. As included in today's press release, our increase in sales guidance reflects our success in the first two quarters and our confidence that we will deliver continued growth.

And looking more, our business came from the second quarter, two things stood out. First is that we continued to have great success in attracting people using multiple daily injections to pump therapy. Expanding the number of people using insulin pumps has always been a strategic goal for the company and having about half of our new customer reporting new to pump therapy is great evidence of our continued achievement of this goal.

Second is that we saw a notable increase from the number of new customers to achieve into preferred Medtronic pump to the t:slim X2. If that this quarter we saw twice as many Medtronic conversions and twice as many Animas conversions prepared in Q2 of last year. In volume, Animas conversions were similar to what we saw in Q1. Our success in both expanding the market and capturing market share is a sign of the overall insulin pump market is healthy and the Tandem is continuing to emerge as a significant player in the space.

Now owning or we continuing to see more meaningful growth for customer adoption that's something I'm particularly proud of is that our customers record a high rate of satisfaction with our pumps. In the second quarter, we completed our annual customer survey and the feedback we receive is extremely important as it helps guide or continuous improvement efforts and is also an indicator of our customers' renewal intentions. Renewals continued to be a key strategic area of focus for us and we ship more than twice as many of renewal pumps in the second quarter compared to Q2 last year.

We anticipate positive momentum we've experienced these few quarters will continue as Q3 is already off to a strong start. An important driver is our upcoming launch to the t:slim X2 with Basal-IQ technology, which is designed to help reduce the frequency and duration of low glucose events or hypoglycemia. We are seeing great enthusiasm of the diabetes community not only about the availability of our predictive low glucose spend or PLGS feature on our pump, but also on our decision to offer this feature in-warranty t:slim X2 users in the United States has no cost.

As a reminder, our t:slim X2 with Basal-IQ technology is designed to look 30 minutes into the future to predict where glucose levels are heading. It then suspends insulin delivery when low glucose is predicted and automatically resumes insulin delivery once glucose levels begin to rise.

Our pivotal clinical trial demonstrated a 31% relative reduction in time spent below 70 mg/dL when using Basal-IQ with no rebound hypoglycemia compared to a CGM enabled insulin pump without this feature. We believe this data is compelling and we are actively sharing with payers as a part of our largest strategic to pursue more direct contracts.

Our t:slim X2 is also the first insulin pump designated as compatible with iCGM devices. This is significant as we are now able to losses ahead of our original time line with Dexcom's G6 CGM, which requires no fingersticks for calibration or diabetes treatment decisions.

To put this in perspective, the compatibility of Dexcom's G6 means that our pump users can have the most accurate sensor available and it had also eliminated with 40 to 50 fingersticks per week or more than 2,000 fingersticks over the course of the single year. We expect this to translate into measurable quality of life improvement, not to mention cost reduction for Tandem customers.

We are on track to begin shipping Basel IQ pumps in August and we’ll concurrently be rolling out the software to existing t:slim X2 to customers. With only one additional screen for users to learn, this pump is so easy to use that training on the new feature is typically able to be given 30 to 45 minutes through a web based training module.

All-in all, the Basal-IQ the next software update we are working on, the t:slim X2 with Control IQ, our second generation automated insulin delivery system. As a reminder, we intend to the system to utilize Dexcom’s iCGM or G6 sensor values and AID technology that we licensed from TypeZero.

Control IQ is designed to increase or decrease Basal insulin to minimize hyper and hypoglycemia and improve the user's time spent within the targeted glycemic range. It is also been designed for leapfrog competing products but provided automated correction boluses, which we believe will bring additional benefits to our customers.

We are working with Dexcom and TypeZero on the integration of our technologies into the clinical acceptance of the artificial pancreas or DCLP3 portion of the IDCL trial. Enrollment began in June and its progressing well. We’ll be using data from this study and our module of PMA submission to the FDA, the first module of which we plan to submit to FDA in September.

While the study won’t conclude until next year, the benefit of modular submission is that it allows the agency to review it sections. This will hopefully result in a more expedited review process compared to waiting to all the data available for more traditional PMA submission. Our goal is to launch t:slim X2 with Control IQ in the summer of 2019 subject to FDA approval.

Our automated insulin delivery efforts are intended to provide customers with systems that can improve their therapy management experience and ultimately their clinical outcomes. Launching G5 integration last year, Basal IQ this year and our anticipated launch to control ICU next year is a remarkable cadence to our product releases. It not only allows us to deliver exciting features to our new customers, but through the use of the Tandem device updater, we are also able to offer continuing innovation for existing in-warranty t:slim X2 customers, a capability offered by no other insulin pump company.

Turning to a longer term growth driver for the company, we are making excellent progress on our preparation to launch t:slim X2 outside of the United States in the upcoming months, most notable with our receipt of CE Mark at the end of April and our active contracting efforts. Today we have entered into agreements with independent distributors for markets in Australia, New Zealand, Italy, Scandinavia, South Africa, Spain and the United Kingdom.

While there isn’t great data on the exact number of people of type 1 diabetes by country, we know it’s an underpenetrated market globally. With our history of about half of our customers converting for multiple daily injections and the fact that we strategically chosen countries and distributors with meaningful Animas representation, we believe our international expansion will be modest this year and a meaningful growth driver over the next few years. We’ll be providing additional color on what we think is opportunity represents in the future closer to our coming international launch.

We’re on track to commence OUS shipments this year and we’ll keep you updated with these efforts along with the happenings of our businesses we continue to make progress. With so many great things that happening at the company, we’re planning to host an institutional investor and analyst day here in San Diego on September 25th at which we will discuss more about our automated insulin delivery algorithms, our international plans and the longer-term strategy for the company. September 25th is a day off between the TCT Cardiology Conference taking place in San Diego and the NASS spine conference taking place in Los Angeles. So we welcome any mentor to support these conferences or anyone who would like to make the trip to San Diego to join us. The event will also be webcast. Additional details on registration information are available through the investor center of our website.

I’ll now turn the call over to Leigh to further discuss our results for the quarter and updated guidance for the year.

Leigh Vosseller

Thank you, Kim, and good afternoon, everyone. As you saw in today's press release, we again demonstrated solid execution and strong results in the second quarter. We shipped approximately 5,400 pumps in Q2, which shows total sales to $35 million. It is the second highest sales quarter in our history, representing an increase of 25% over an equally strong Q1 and 60% compared to the prior year. This brings us on a year-to-date basis to $61 million or 52% growth year-over-year. Even with the $1.5 million benefit recognized in 2017 related to the technology upgrade program that was in place at that time.

Since inception, we have now shipped nearly 78,000 pumps with over 66,000 shipped in the last four years, which we consider a reasonable estimate of our current installed base. Pumps continue to be the most significant driver of our growth at $21 million this quarter or 62% of sales in both this quarter and on a year-to-date basis. We shipped approximately 800 renewals this quarter, more than double the 300 renewals last year. As a reminder, we began shipping pumps in late 2012 and continue to see renewals from that time period. Based on a typical four year renewal cycle this suggests that it can take two to three years to reach our ultimate goal of a 70% renewal rate.

Supplies sales also increased significantly by 62% year-over-year to $30 million. This was a result of our increase in ordering customers combined with the cash or infusion set sales to our entire install base for the second quarter in a row. Infusion sets were 26% of total sales at $9 million for the quarter. Similar to pumps, supplies overall increased 27% sequentially from Q1.

Based on the strength in pump sales we have experienced so far in the high level of interest we are seeing in the new Basal-IQ feature we are raising our 2018 sales guidance to a range of $140 million to $148 million from the previous range of $132 million to $140 million. Consistent with our historical pattern, we expect our sales to be more heavily weighted to the second half of the year and particularly the fourth quarter due to the timing of insurance adjustable reset. As Kim mentioned our new guidance range continues to have only modest expectations for our international sales beginning later this year.

Growth margin in the second quarter increased to 44%, up from 38% in the prior year and 42% in the first quarter of 2018. Higher volume and process efficiencies continued to drive improvement in manufacturing cost as well as incremental profits from greater infusion set sale. As a whole, other nonmanufacturing cost, which primarily consist of warranty, trade, and new customer chains also reflected improvement.

Other factors that have and will continue to impact gross margin are seasonality, product mix and direct versus distributor mix. Our progression this quarter is in line with our goal of reaching a 55% gross margin at our cash flow breakeven point, which is anticipated in the second half of 2019.

Operating expenses were $29 million in the quarter, up 8% over the prior year due primarily to increases in R&D costs associated with our product pipeline, and overall higher incentive based compensation as a result of our above expectation results. These increases were offset by reduced non-cash stock based compensation expense year-over-year, which dropped to just over $2 million in Q2 compared to nearly $5 million in the prior year.

Overall our 60% sales growth, 6-point gross margin improvement and the single-digit operating expense increased to over 48 point improvement in our operating margin year-over-year to negative 41% in Q2.

Total non-cash stock based compensation, which includes amounts charges of cost of goods sold is now expected to be approximately $20 million for the year. This increase from the $45 million in our original guidance reflects the recent evaluation of employee option grants impacted by significant appreciation and our stock price in recent months.

With that, we are adjusting our 2018 operating margin guidance through a range of negative 45% to negative 40% of sales from our previous range of negative 40% to negative 35%. Again, this is primarily related to the increase in non-cash stock based compensation.

We ended the quarter with $97 million in total cash and investments, which is approximately a $14 million increase from the end of Q1. In the second quarter, we benefited from an additional $22 million in proceeds from warrant exercises bring up to accumulative total of $29 million for the year, which was well beyond our expectations considering half of the warrants do not even expire until 2022. Excluding these proceeds, our cash use was down notably to only $8 million for the quarter, which is 60% lower than in the prior year and nearly 40% better than Q1. Consistent with recent years though we do expect our cash needs to increase sequentially in Q3 as we refresh our inventory levels and prepare for highly seasonal Q4.

With regard to our outstanding debt balance, we continue to do it as a priority and have been carefully evaluating all options for addressing it.

In summary, we are increasing our annual sales guidance to a range of $140 million to $148 million with an operating margin range of negative 45% to negative 40%. This includes approximately $27 million in noncash expenses for both stock based compensation and depreciation and amortization.

We are confident that our cash on hand is sufficient to sustain us to cash flow breakeven in the second half of 2019 at which time we expect to have more than 80,000 ordering customers in our install base.

With that, I will turn it over to the operator for questions.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of J.P. McKim of Piper Jaffray. Your line is open.

J.P. McKim

Good afternoon, and congrats on the strong quarter here. I wanted to touch first just on guidance and you got a lot of great things going on momentum wise and you've got international and you've got Basel IQ launches here in August. So one can argue there's potential for an acceleration. So I'm trying to get a sense of how you're thinking about guidance now in terms of people's expectations. And should we look at kind of deceleration in the back half as more conservative or is this something we need to be watching out for more specifically?

Leigh Vosseller

Leigh Vosseller

J.P. McKim

J.P. McKim

Leigh Vosseller

Leigh Vosseller

J.P. McKim

J.P. McKim

Leigh Vosseller

Leigh Vosseller

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Doug Schenkel of Cowen. Your line is now open.

Doug Schenkel

Good afternoon and thank you for taking questions. Just starting on renewals. We believe about 35 - I'm sorry, 3,400 of the total over 9,000 patients that have come off warranty have purchased a new t:slim X2. Have you seeing any increased interest reasonably after the Basal-IQ approval? I know you expect to move towards your 70% long-term goal over the long - over the foreseeable future, but shouldn’t the launch of the Basal-IQ and Control-IQ being meaningful catalyst to increase renewal rates even over the next three to four quarters.

Leigh Vosseller

Leigh Vosseller

Doug Schenkel

Doug Schenkel

Leigh Vosseller

Leigh Vosseller

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Robert Hopkins of Bank of America. Your line is open.

Travis Steed

This is Travis Steed on for Bob. Thanks for taking the question. Just wanted to take your comment on what you are thinking your pump market share and win rate can go a longer term with Basal-IQ and then again with Control IQ? With G6 you've got a very competitive product but that's obviously balanced with the size of your competition. So just curious from a high level though just going to hear your thoughts on how those puts and takes play out in your mind?

Leigh Vosseller

Leigh Vosseller

Travis Steed

Travis Steed

Kim Blickenstaff

Kim Blickenstaff

In terms of payer, I think the outcome question is really an important one. We're now in a position to really begin to show any of the benefits of our Basal-IQ system and going forward to Control IQ and we're actively doing that.And we'll update you as we make progress with the major players.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Rick Wise of Stifel. Your question please.

Matt Blackman

Good afternoon, everyone. It's actually Matt Blackman in for Rick. A couple of questions. I'm going to start with the Animas international opportunity. And I think you've said in the past at least half of those Animas patients are outside the U.S. So can you talk a little bit -- in a little bit more detail about how concentrated that opportunity is in geographies you've already disclosed your intentions without selling capabilities? And then on top of that, how quickly can you get after that opportunity? And I guess the last part of is, are you going to be disadvantaged at all because Medtronic does have a bit of a head start in those regions? And I have a quick follow up.

Leigh Vosseller

Leigh Vosseller

Matt Blackman

Matt Blackman

Leigh Vosseller

Leigh Vosseller

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Brooks O’Neil of Lake Street Capital. Your line is open.

Brooks O'Neil

Thank you. Good afternoon. Can you hear me okay?

Leigh Vosseller

Yes, we can. Thank you Brooks.

Brooks O’Neil

Brooks O'Neil

Leigh Vosseller

Leigh Vosseller

Brooks O’Neil

Brooks O'Neil

Kim Blickenstaff

Kim Blickenstaff

So and also the transfer over to insulin has not been very high percentage when you are making this choice. So as we look at renewals, as we look at patients who -- at Medtronic who have been waiting Animas patients who have been waiting, it's now down two choices. And I think we have very, very good head to head product features and availability of those features in advance those coming rapidly. And we weren’t there last year. So I think it’s a different world.

Brooks O’Neil

Brooks O'Neil

Kim Blickenstaff

Kim Blickenstaff

Brooks O’Neil

Brooks O'Neil

Kim Blickenstaff

Kim Blickenstaff

Brooks O’Neil

Brooks O'Neil

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Steven Lichtman of Oppenheimer & Company. Your line is open.

Steven Lichtman

Thank you. Hi, guys. Just a few follow-ups, first, you noted twice as many conversions from Medtronic and Animas year-over-year. Can you go through what those numbers, those percentages are? I know in the past you talked about those keys percent of new patients from Animas before they announced the exit. It sounds like given that Medtronic conversions before. Any details you can provide on that?

Leigh Vosseller

Leigh Vosseller

Steven Lichtman

Steven Lichtman

Kim Blickenstaff

Kim Blickenstaff

Steven Lichtman

Steven Lichtman

Kim Blickenstaff

Kim Blickenstaff

Leigh Vosseller

Leigh Vosseller

Operator

Thank you. And this time I'd like to turn the call back over to Kim Blickenstaff for any closing remarks. Sir?

Kim Blickenstaff

Well, I just want to thank everyone for joining us today. I think this is the largest audience we've had in our history in a conference call. So it's good to be talking to crowd rather than to talk myself again. For the institutional Investor and Analyst day that’s coming up, we hope you are going to be able to join us on September 25th here in Santiago. As a reminder, the registration information is available through the investor center on our website. We’ll also be attending a few conferences in the September. We’ll be in New York, the Baird Global Healthcare conference on September 5th, following the Morgan Stanley and Lake Street conferences on September 12th and 13th.

So thanks again so much everyone for joining us today and we're looking forward to keeping you updated as Tandem continues to progress during the year. Thank you.

