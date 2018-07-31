American Midstream And Southcross Energy Divorce: The Fallout

Continuing coverage on the American Midstream (AMID) / Southcross Energy Partners (SXE) saga, I wanted to share some thoughts here on the termination of the (once-approved) merger agreement. Like the distribution cut, I do not believe anyone should take this as a surprise. Both privately and publicly, I cautioned against trying to enter American Midstream through Southcross Energy via merger arbitrage, highlighting some verbiage in the distribution cut announcement that seemingly called the merger into question:

...the close of that acquisition has also been in question. Management alluded to the “potential combination” with Southcross in this press release, which could point to some issues with the closing.

Both companies are down materially on a percentage basis on July 30th, so overwhelming market consensus is that these two parties needed this deal. I know a lot of my Marketplace community members (Industrial Insights, as well as within Value Investor’s Edge where I share some of my ideas) have been curious on when and where I’d be interested in taking a position in either firm. Starting with the latter, nothing good can come out of speculating in Southcross Energy at this time. Yes, Southcross is choosing to walk away due to American Midstream’s failure to achieve conditions required to close this sale – and rightfully so. The original consummation end date was June 1, 2018. While both have agreed to extend this deadline in the past, continued delays in closing the asset sales that American Midstream needed to fund this deal have dragged. Never one to shy away from highlighting this management team’s blunders, this is another reminder that American Midstream said this in May:

We can't certainly comment on forward capital markets transactions. What I can say is this, we will - there are variety of mechanisms that we could fund that on a short-term or bridge basis, to do that, call it temporarily until we put our permanent financing plans in place.

Woops. It certainly seemed that American Midstream was headed that way after the amendment of credit facilities earlier this month that relaxed maximum leverage covenants for a couple of quarters. Unfortunately, it is all for nothing at this point. American Midstream walks away with nothing, or really less than nothing given the termination fee and wasted time by senior staff. For Southcross Energy, that $17mm termination fee might seem like a big benefit, but I would bet the company would much rather have the past year back. It has been more than one year since American Midstream offered the “highest value for all stakeholders”. That is one year of wasted time for a company that had little of it to spare.

To me, it seems that many are not aware on how dire the straights were at this small master limited partnership (“MLP”). The Q4 2016 waiver by Southcross Energy lenders only suspended the enforcement of the consolidated total leverage ratio until March of 2019. By then, the company will have to have found a buyer or the lenders are going to put the company’s assets on the auction block. There is basically no chance of a refinance and the general partners (“GP”) made it very clear that they were not willing to provide additional financial support to keep its daughter afloat. They needed a buyer, and early last year it was made clear that there was not a lot of interest:

*Southcross Energy, February 2018 Investor Presentation, Slide 6

If anything, it will be harder to find a new one today. There is no guarantee that those other two prior bidders have not invested capital elsewhere and potential terms they offered remain undisclosed. They might not even be interested any longer. Southcross Energy (and American Midstream) always pushed the narrative that the Southcross assets were set to see meaningful growth stemming from an Eagle Ford revitalization - something that just has not materialized. In Q1, Southcross Energy EBITDA fell to $15mm from $18mm in the prior year, with management noting “lower processed gas volumes due to lower volumes delivered by producers”. This is despite natural gas production being up in the region overall. Investors often forget that it isn’t just about what basin a company is exposed to: major growth in shale plays often comes out of just a few counties. If assets are not in the right place, then a midstream firm can be in a tough position.

Analyst expectations are for $73mm in EBITDA this year out of Southcross Energy; I think the number is more likely to be in the high $60s. The company had total outstanding debt of $530mm in Q1, so implied leverage is north of 7x. A sale in the 8x EV/EBITDA range –an unusual multiple for distressed assets in the midstream space – likely means the common equity gets nothing after selling expenses. It is a very material possibility for Southcross Energy shareholders that they get nothing if banks seize and liquidate.

So why did Southcross Energy walk away? In my opinion, the sponsors of Southcross Holdings could be a little bitter. After the cut, it became apparent very quickly that Southcross Holdings (which owns the GP interests) was set to get a pretty raw deal. In connection with the buyout of the GP, a large portion of the value (in my opinion) was through the 4.5mm of Series E Preferreds, the options to acquire AMID common units, and the transfer of ownership interest in American Midstream’s GP and incentive distribution rights (“IDRs”). From the Southcross Energy acquisition press release:

The Preferred Units will be issued at a price of $15.00 per unit and may be paid-in-kind (“PIK”) at the AMID common unit distribution rate at AMID's option for two years. AMID will have the right to convert the Preferred Units to AMID common units if the AMID 20-day volume weighted average price exceeds $22.50. The Options are American-style call options with an $18.50 strike price that expire in 2022…. As part of the transaction, AMID’s sponsor, an affiliate of ArcLight Capital Partners, LLC, has agreed to transfer ownership of 15% of AMID’s general partner and incentive distribution rights to Southcross Holdings.”

The preferreds payout rate were either in cash or PIK at the American Midstream common unit distribution rate. That got cut by 75%. The options were convertible at an $18.50/share strike – who reading this thinks American Midstream equity sees that share price ever again, much less by 2022? The 15% interest in American Midstream IDRs is also nearly worthless given the cut (no current or future payout likely given the set IDR splits). Basically, the GP of Holdings would have gotten next to nothing aside from a token amount of common units now worth half of what they were. I would be very cautious here that a forthcoming deal for Southcross Energy might turn out to be a weak deal for the LP units but could be a much better one for the GP.

In a nutshell, I viewed the initial positive move upwards after this hit the newswire as an illogical one and was in fact a shortable opportunity. The market realized this, and the equity being down yesterday is a reflection of a company with very limited options and a bitter GP with players who got played. With that said, I think this is probably better for American Midstream than many might give it credit for. The company has an awful track record on deal integration (see JP Energy), and despite prior management pontification on how great the combined entity would be, I think they are better off moving away from this deal and trying to fix the assets that they do have.

Today, American Midstream has one of the highest implied distributable cash flow (“DCF”) yields of any midstream firm that I follow. It deserves it. I’d challenge any investor to go back and look at nearly any other MLP that cut the distribution and went to a self-funding model. Substantially all of these presented the bad news to investors alongside a multi-year plan - NuStar Energy (NS) and Plains All American (PAA) did a great job of this. They held conference calls and communicated as best they could. While this type of news is never received well, setting a gameplan helped minimize the fallout. Now come back to American Midstream. The silence out of management and the Investor Relations team is deafening. I’ve tried contacting them several times over the past few days with no response. I'm very reticent to buy any company that just will not take the time to address its investor base.

One of the many investing ideologies I subscribe to is that tops and bottoms are a process, not an event. I’d challenge any investor to count all the opportunities that they missed by being patient, and then count all the times that they bought too soon. I don’t know very many market participants that would say the first count outnumbered the second. A little patience is in order here to allow the market to digest all of this news and wait for a turn in sentiment. American Midstream is not rallying back 100% tomorrow, next month, next quarter, or next year. Management needs to prove they are competent operators that can nip and tuck their existing portfolio base (non-core asset sales, add-on project opportunities on existing infrastructure) before the market will begin to give them more credit. In my opinion, there will be an opportunity to buy American Midstream at a great price when future outlook looks much less cloudy.

Note: Members of the Industrial Insights community receive access to actionable research ideas like this often. This isn't your average investing resource. Receive deep dive insight into companies that include facility tours, management interviews, and in-person conference coverage. This type of coverage is not publicly available.



Disclosure: I am/we are long NS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.