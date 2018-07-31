The (Old) Young Portfolio - Update 2 - Back On Track

Introduction

Being a newer member of Seeking Alpha, one of my favourite collection of articles remains contributors' overviews and review of their own portfolios. The difference in styles and ideologies makes for great reading and I believe makes for more rounded investing knowledge. As such I set about starting my own series of articles describing my own experiences, with the hope of learning from others and evolving my investment style (Original article). A quick recap is I am 25 years old, work in energy development, aim to make regular capital additions of £500-£1000/per month and have a focus on dividend growth investing.

I am closer to monthly updates now, with two weeks in California and a rather excitable puppy to blame for being closer to two months between.

I am still very new to writing articles of this nature and would greatly appreciate feedback (positive or negative) from any readers.

Updates

Buys -

There were two new additions purchased in the period after my last update which are Stag Industrials (STAG) and Brookfield Industrial Partnership (BIP). The former was funded from the sale of Cisco (CSCO) and the latter was funded from proceeds from my Nike sale in the last period (Which despite my belief is still going ever higher and has had a tremendous run to over $80).

Stag Industrial - My rationale for purchasing was based on their strategy of buying a wider range of industrial and distribution assets rather than focusing on fewer marquee assets. I like the approach of spreading the risk amongst a much larger customer base and not being overly reliant on one sector/tenant. This is my first REIT and it was toss up between Stag and Prologis (PLD) but the higher yield and varying approach to industrial space swayed me to STAG. Prologis is very active in the UK at the moment and through my work I visit lots of industrial estates and Prologis is visible at many of the newer "Super Primary" sites. No doubt a good market but there is fewer of them and the sheer size of them limits the prospective tenants. BIP - There is not much I think I can add to the multiple articles on this partnership (Dividend Sensei's is my favourite - here). Essentially the core holdings are regulated return based companies and there is again multiple opportunities into which they can deploy capital. The strong yield, return potential and value of being under the BAM umbrella led me to start a position.

Another addition was 122 shares in DS Smith which were purchased through a rights issue for them to acquire Europac. The issue price was £3.50 versus the market price of £5 and the overall thesis that DS smith is the sole provider of packaging to Amazon in the UK and the secular shift in retail to online support the case for investment.

Sales -

I was a more active here than I would have due to wanting to consolidate the platforms and accounts I use to lower expenses. The main casualties of this were HSBC and Cineworld which were two of my smaller positions and not in my tax-free account. This was to move cash from my stocking broking account to my individual savings account (ISA) which shields holdings from capital gains and income tax. They were sold in the middle of June for nominal gains for roughly a year of holding.

The only sale of note was Cisco. This was maybe a reactive sale from my part but after the Amazon rumour that they were going to enter the switches market I reviewed my Cisco position and was happy with the almost 25% gain I had made since entering. Once the fervour around Amazon had subsided and the price had recovered I sold my Cisco stake. This may have been to early but I felt I was heavy on technology and wanted to lower that focus.

Portfolio overview

The Good -

The most pleasing result over the past two months has been the bounce in Reckitt Becksiner (OTCPK:RBGLY). Since my buy in April at £54 which I thought undervalued the stock (explanation in my article - Here) the price has shot up to over £68. While I do believe the value of named brands is diminishing, RB has such a wide portfolio of products coupled with an operating margin over 20% that it is able to compete going forward. The half-year results which were announced on the 27/07/2018 solidified the gains over the past few months with a strong beat and a return to more than the stagnating growth that RB has been experiencing over the past 1-2 years. The Mead Johnson buy is starting to show its value and synergies are starting to pay dividends. The sale of Franks hot sauce and the food division has allowed RB to refocus on becoming a more streamlined and directed entity. It has Hygiene and Home as a solid baseline and the Health division (driven by infant formula) as the growth aspect.

Microsoft had another massive quarter, Azure is firing on all cylinders and the uncool/uninspiring Microsoft of my childhood is continuing to show amazing adaptability for a company of its size and stature. While not cheap, I will look to add to my position in the future.

The Bad -

Greene King - This FSTE 250 based Pub and food group continues to underperform the market and is struggling in an environment in which its margins are getting squeezed on multiple fronts. Brexit is seen tAo be driving up costs, as it the increase in minimum wages and pubs in general in the segment that most of Greene Kings offerings sit are falling out of favour. The result is a high debt burden and every increasing pressure on the dividend which has been frozen at 2017 levels. Many of the costs that could be cut have already been made and the next on the block may be the dividend which at almost £103m a year is double free cash flow. A dividend cut is seen to be written on the wall for Greene King, I am holding until this occurs and will exit if it does come.

The dividend growth history of this company is excellent as seen in the below chart:

Source: https://www.greeneking.co.uk/media/4012/180628-prelim-slides-final.pdf

Even through the "great recession" dividends increased and I may have bought into to this company at exactly the wrong point in time. However until an action such as a dividend cut is taken, I will continue to hold. As although pubs and drinking in general have suffered in recent years in the UK, I believe it will remain central to UK culture and that Greene King with its wide base will be able to adapt to challenging market conditions. I like the approach they are taking in disposing of older/less profitable assets and hope they increase this and use the proceeds to pay off more debt.

I view many of the alcohol producer stocks to be undervalued and as such am looking at MolsenCoors (TAP) or Ab-Inbev (BUD) currently and hope to enter a position in the coming month in one of them. Molsen's earnings on the 1/08/2018 may hopefully present an opportunity to enter sub $60.

Overview - Dividends and Table of holdings

Dividend's paid in period -

2,018 Jun Jul Microsoft 9 - BrookField Renewables - 41 Unilever 12 - Shell B 35 - GCP Infrastructure Investments 15 - Vanguard FTSE All World GBP - 7 Corning - 6 Visa 5 - Vanguard High Div - 10 Vanguard Small Cap - 3 FP CRUX Euro Special Situations 8 - Cisco - 11 HSBC - 5 Cineworld - 12 Fidelity Global Dividend 6 6 Total 91 101

Overall a couple of good months with the dividends starting to increase in line with the increased capital that has been put in to the account over the past few months. Hopefully £100 will be the new minimum amount received on a monthly basis.

Portfolio holdings as at 30/07/2018 -

Share of Portfolio Visa 9.55% Lloyds 7.00% Microsoft 6.42% DS Smith 6.42% BrookField Renewables 6.39% Shell B 6.14% AT&T 5.28% Starbucks 5.06% Pennon Group 5.03% BIP 4.06% Stag industrial 4.00% Reckitt Becknser 3.99% Unilever 3.54% Prudential 3.12% Corning 2.81% Greene King 2.75% BT PLC 2.71% Texas Instruments 2.33% Vanguard FTSE All World GBP 2.18% GCP Infrastructure Investments 2.18% Vanguard High Div 1.89% Vanguard Europe 1.72% Vanguard US 1.71% Vanguard Pacific 1.68% Vanguard Small Cap 1.67% Cash 0.39%

Conclusion

The period was busier than I would of liked and going forward I plan on making fewer sales (Unless fundamental thesis changes) and allow my winners to run rather than being scared of losing gains. I admit I am still learning and have been a too trigger happy in both buying and selling but feeling more able to just let my portfolio do it's thing rather than micromanaging every little detail.

As mentioned I still hope to add to winners such as Microsoft and Visa, and I am happy to overpay for quality. With 25 holdings in my portfolio I have my minimum desired number of holding and space for 5-10 additional ones as I would struggle to keep on top of more than 35 holdings at any one time. Without selling once I get to 30/35 I will use my additional funds to increase the holdings in portfolio that are underweight and look well valued (Corning (GLW) after its recent earnings is interesting to me). My watchlist remains the same with Diploma, Square and Pepsi. Diploma appears to be the one that got away and a pullback does not appear to be in site in the near future.

I have had a busier period than expected at work but it has settled and I have started to write a articles on Pennon Group and on the drinks sector in the UK (Diageo, Heineken, JD Weatherspoons and Greene King are the focus) which I will hopefully complete in the coming weeks.

Thanks for reading and please comment with any ideas or suggestions for me!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL IN HOLDING TABLE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.