Does A Retire-On-Dividends-And-Never-Sell Strategy Require More Capital?

How much capital do you need to produce a given amount of dividend income?

Is it true that younger investors should invest for growth now and switch to income later?

SA member "KMR holder" recently commented:

"if you try to achieve the income you need at any point though distributions alone, that you need to accumulate a very large amount of capital, probably much more than necessary to provide you with enough money to cover expenses."

The answer is no, but the more interesting question is, "Why does he think that?".

Suppose an investor named Joe invests for capital gain (by buying shares in growth companies) during his pre-retirement years, in order to maximize wealth (i.e. unrealized capital gain); then, near his day of retirement, Joe sells all of the shares in all of those growth companies, takes the resulting cash, and buys shares in dividend companies.

If Joe seeks (for example) $60,000/year of dividend income, and is able to buy a portfolio of dividend companies where the overall portfolio current yield is 3%, then Joe would need $2,000,000 of capital.

I've seen many SA comments of the form, "More growth buys more income"; perhaps those writers are thinking like Joe.

I've seen many SA comments of the form, "You're young, you don't need income now, so why are you investing for income now?"; again, perhaps those writers are thinking like Joe.

But there is another way to end up with the same $60,000/year of dividend income, without needing to pay $2,000,000 for it.

The Rule of 72 says that you can estimate when something will double by dividing its growth rate into 72; for example, something growing at 6%/year will double in 12 years.

What if, 12 years before he retires, Joe spends $1,000,000 to buy a portfolio of dividend growth companies, where the overall portfolio has a current yield of 3%, pays $30,000/year of dividend income, and grows the dividend at 6%/year? 12 years later, that $30,000/year would double to $60,000/year, but Joe has only paid $1,000,000, not $2,000,000.

What if, 24 years before he retires, Joe spends $500,000 to buy a portfolio of dividend growth companies, where the overall portfolio has a current yield of 3%, pays $15,000/year of dividend income, and grows the dividend at 6%/year? 24 years later, that $15,000/year would quadruple to $60,000/year, but Joe has only paid $500,000, not $2,000,000.

What if, 36 years before he retires, Joe spends $250,000 to buy a portfolio of dividend growth companies, where the overall portfolio has a current yield of 3%, pays $7,500/year of dividend income, and grows the dividend at 6%/year? 36 years later, that $7,500/year would octuple to $60,000/year, but Joe has only paid $250,000, not $2,000,000.

It's obvious that the sooner you begin investing for dividend income, the less capital you need to achieve your goal. Here is proof that "time is money", i.e. the more time you give compounding to do its work, the more money (in the form of dividend income) you end up with.

You're probably thinking that this is unrealistic, that very few if any 20-something's or 30-something's have $250,000 sitting around in cash. You're right, it is unrealistic, but not for the reason you think – it is too pessimistic, because it completely ignores what could be done with all of the dividends produced during those 12, 24, or 36 years. What if those dividends are reinvested?

I've seen the term "hyper-compounding" used at SA to refer to the two different dimensions along which compounding can work for you. The first dimension is that each share pays a rising dividend over time. The second dimension is that reinvestment helps you own more and more shares over time. You are in a "virtuous circle" where more shares pay higher dividends which lead to more shares which pay higher dividends which … Lather, rinse, repeat!

Conclusion

I would replace "more growth buys more income" with "more time buys more income".

I would replace "You're young, you don't need income now, so why are you investing for income now?" with "You're young, so start that virtuous circle working for you as soon as possible!".

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.