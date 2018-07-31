Reviewing Sirius XM's Q2 Results

If there’s a stock that has defied expectations in 2018, Sirius XM (SIRI) has got to be a strong candidate. The stock suffered numerous Street downgrades throughout the year on valuation concerns, yet SIRI currently trades at ~30x P/E, a premium to the media sector. YTD, however, the stock has returned >30%, outperforming the broader index.

(Source: Credit Suisse)

A large part of the outperformance is a direct result of the lower domestic tax rate. As Sirius XM generates virtually all its cash flow domestically, the tax cut to 21% (from ~35% before) boosted terminal value significantly and drove valuations upward.

The Q2 report was more good blocking and tackling from SIRI, exceedingly so. Here’s the breakdown and how it squared with consensus:

Metric Actual Consensus Total Revenue 1,432 1,421 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%) 37.9% 37.2% Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.06 $0.06 Free Cash Flow / Diluted Share $0.11 $0.09 Cash Used to Repurchase Shares 22 378 Net Subscriber Additions 429 352 SAC/ Installation $27.54 $28.70 Churn 1.6% 1.82% ARPU $13.30 ($13.54 adj) $13.30

(Source: Company Filings)

The biggest surprise for me was the self-pay churn rate at ~1.6%, outpacing guidance of ~1.8-2.0%. The way Sirius reports churn can be misleading. Because Sirius’ radios are largely in-car, there are two key elements to consider when assessing churn – voluntary (~1.2%) and involuntary (~0.4%). The involuntary churn is caused by the natural vehicle turnover by car owners after several years. The voluntary churn is far more relevant in assessing the stickiness of Sirius’ sub base, and that’s at record lows.

(Source: Company Filings)

The second key takeaway was that repurchase activity had slowed to ~$22m (vs. $378m consensus). Management was coy on exactly why, but implied lofty valuation as one reason as the “performance of the stock just caught us flatfooted.” The average repurchase price for Q2 was ~$6.88, suggesting some hesitation past $7.

An alternative explanation for slowed buybacks could be strategic M&A. Meyer indicated the connected vehicle segment was an M&A focus – “First and foremost, we're growing the connected vehicle business as we speak, and I'm certainly on the prowl, looking for other things there that could fit with us.” I’m doubtful on this – while Sirius now has stronger currency for a potential stock deal, Liberty (NASDAQ:LSXMA) (NASDAQ:LSXMK) may object to dilution.

Nonetheless, an all-cash or part debt deal may be on the table – leverage currently runs ~4x (below ~3x target). With a $6.4 billion debt load and no bond maturities until August 2022, there’s room to get aggressive with debt. Meyer was quite adamant on the call against a Live Nation (LYV) acquisition (rumors started after Rapino came onboard), but I wouldn’t be surprised if Liberty has other ideas.

EBITDA margin at ~37.9% was impressive, particularly considering the spike in MRF (music royalty fee). The inelasticity of the subscriber base (the higher MRF had rolled through ~40% of the base exiting Q1) surprised even Meyer – “I was a little surprised to be very candid with you to the reaction in the second quarter. We had built in, I think, more reaction to the increase in the MRF than we saw.” Higher adjusted ARPU ($13.54 adj vs. $13.30 consensus), lower self-pay churn (~1.6% vs. ~1.8-2.0% consensus) and lower SAC/ install ($27.54 vs. $28.70 consensus) offset lower installations (~3.3m vs. ~3.4m in Q2 ‘17) to drive the margin beat.

I’m not sure all of the Q2 results are necessarily sustainable into year-end, and Sirius raised full-year guidance a touch (net adds, revenue and EBITDA), while leaving guidance on churn and FCF unchanged. No color on how the buybacks will play out toward the back half, but I’m expecting materially lower activity while the dividend remains unchanged.

Metric Guidance (NEW) Guidance (OLD) Self-pay net adds 1.15m 1m Self-pay churn 1.8-2.0% 1.8-2.0% Revenue >$5.7bn $5.7bn Adj EBITDA $2.175bn $2.15bn FCF $1.5bn $1.5bn

(Source: Company Filings)

Considering Sirius’ record of consistently beating guidance, expect consensus to position a touch higher into year-end. The Q2 surprise beat, coupled with a conservative guidance raise, sets SIRI up nicely into the back half of the year. Consider exposure through Liberty.

