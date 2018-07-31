Interest Rates: The Only Way Is Up?

If so, "the only way is up" applies more to bond prices than to interest rates.

Interest rate expectations

So, what are the expectations for interest rates? For short-term interest rates, we can be... short. We can expect a gradual increase in line with the Fed projection of three rate hikes this year.

What will happen to long-term rates? Normally, long rates rise when the Fed start raising short-term rates. This pattern was evident in the monetary tightening cycles that occurred in the early and late 1990s. This familiar pattern seemed to break down, however, during the tightening cycle that occurred in the mid-2000s. In that episode, short-term rates continued to rise along with the Fed’s policy rate, but longer-term rates hardly moved at all.

The episode is commonly referred to as the "Greenspan conundrum," since then-Fed Chairman Alan Greenspan openly mused about the puzzling behavior exhibited by short- and long-term interest rates at the time. Also in the current tightening cycle, long rates didn’t follow suit. Today, the 30-year treasury yield is still more or less at the same level it was when the Fed started raising interest rates.

Exhibit 1: Treasury yield curve

What will happen next? Will long-term rates keep climbing higher, or will they go back down again?

Let’s divide the question into three parts: real rates, inflation expectations and the term premium.

First, real rates. The expectations of future short-term real interest rates are a fundamental determinant of long-term yields. Long-run expectations are determined and anchored by the equilibrium real interest rate, or r-star. This is the inflation-adjusted, short-term interest rate that is consistent with the full use of economic resources and steady inflation near the central bank’s target level.

Standard economic models imply that r-star is linked to households’ degree of patience, which influences their willingness to save, and to the expected growth rate of potential GDP, which influences the rate of return from saving. Current r-star estimates hover around 0%.

Exhibit 2: Real interest rates and economic growth

The historical statistical relationship between potential GDP growth and r-star can be used to construct a 10-year projection for the natural rate of interest. The CBO’s projection of a gradual rise in potential growth over the next 10 years implies a gradual rise in r-star to a value around 1%.

Exhibit 3: Natural rate of interest

So, we can expect real rates to climb slowly to 1%.

Second, we look at long-term inflation expectations. What matters are expectations over the entire 10 years, hence understanding the role of this expectations component requires a long-run perspective. Interestingly, long-term inflation expectations in surveys have not budged over the course of 2017 and remain firmly anchored at the Fed’s long-run inflation target of 2%, as noted in the Survey of Professional Forecasters, for example. Overall, there is no survey evidence that suggests any meaningful downward shift in the inflation expectations underlying long-term yields.

Exhibit 4: Survey of Professional Forecasters Inflation Expectations

Our final building block is the term premium, which captures all factors other than expectations of future inflation and real short-term rates. It includes the inflation risk premium as well as any effects of changes in supply and demand that are unrelated to expectations, such as safe haven demand for Treasuries. New York Fed economists Tobias Adrian, Richard Crump, and Emanuel Moench (or "ACM") present Treasury term premium estimates from 1961 to the present.

Exhibit 5: ACM term premium

Currently, the term premium is slightly negative. One reason for this low term premium is the Fed’s large holdings of Treasuries and MBS. By buying over $4 trillion worth of bonds, the Fed reduced the available supply of bonds, pushing prices up and yields down. Estimates suggest that the term premium is currently about 0.9% lower than it would be without the Fed’s large securities holdings, and that this term premium effect will gradually diminish with the reduction of the Fed’s balance sheet.

Exhibit 6: Term premium effect

The biggest factor pushing down the term premium seems to be the inflation premium. An explanation that reconciles the stable survey inflation expectations with the decline in nominal yields is that the inflation risk premium has fallen. This premium compensates investors for the uncertainty about future bond returns due to changes in inflation. When investors became increasingly worried about low inflation, this pushes the inflation risk premium into negative territory.

Investors are paying a higher price for nominal bonds because they value them as a hedge against low inflation. Recently, investors have become more worried about rising inflation, pushing up the inflation risk premium and hence nominal interest rates.

To summarize, we expect real rates to increase very slowly the coming years, the build-down of the Fed balance sheet to have a similar slow increase of nominal rates as a consequence and inflation expectations to remain anchored around current levels. The biggest swing factor will be the inflation risk premium. All in all, we don’t expect a sharp increase in long-term interest rates in the near future.

Can interest rates go down?

Yes, they can! And for a number of reasons. Interest rates will fall if we enter a recession, if economic growth disappoints or when inflation numbers come out lower than expected.

Do we expect a recession? No.

When we look at James Picerno’s Recession Probability Estimate, we can only conclude that a recession is not around the corner.

Exhibit 7: Recession Probability Estimate

Can we expect disappointing economic growth? Yes, for a number of reasons.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard thinks one big risk to the U.S. economy in coming years might be his Federal Reserve colleagues raising interest rates to a level he believes would restrict growth. Mr. Bullard says the Fed shouldn’t raise the rate from its current level, partly because of uncertainty about its neutral level, but also because he believes long-term changes in the economy have reduced the odds of runaway inflation. Mr. Bullard pointed out that the inflation pickup has been driven in part by volatile oil prices, over which the Fed has little control. Faster economic growth, meantime, is being fueled by recent tax cuts and federal spending increases - effects he expects will fade in 2019 and 2020.

Recent studies have indeed found that fiscal stimulus has a smaller impact when the economy is strong (as it is now), implying that the near-term boost to GDP growth could be two-thirds or less of that from previous tax cuts.

Lacy Hunt and Van Hoisington, at Hoisington Investment Management, also believe that central bank policy has turned highly restrictive. These conditions put the economy’s growth at risk over the short run. They add that “sizable increases in federal debt will serve to diminish, not enhance, economic growth over the long run”.

Exhibit 7: Ratio of GDP to Debt

Amid the optimism of a 3.8% unemployment rate (matching the rate observed at the 2000 market peak), investors appear to ignore the implication that this has for economic growth. The fact is that nearly half of the economic growth we’ve observed in the U.S. economy in this recovery has been driven by a reduction in the unemployment rate. The red line below shows how the underlying “structural” growth rate of the U.S. economy has slowed in recent decades.

Exhibit 8: Impact of unemployment changes on economic growth

Based on population and demographic factors, even if the unemployment rate remains at 3.8% in 2024, employment growth will contribute just 0.6% annually to GDP growth, leaving productivity growth (averaging well below 1% annually in the recovery since 2010) to contribute the balance. Without the cyclical contribution of a falling unemployment rate, real U.S. economic growth is likely to slow to well below 2% annually, and even that assumes the economy will avoid a recession in the years ahead.

Lower-than-expected inflation numbers are another reason interest rates can come down. The market has firmly believes in the “reflation” narrative with expectations for much higher inflation becoming a consensus belief. According to the BofA Merrill Lynch Fund Manager Survey 79% of fund managers expect higher inflation over the next 12 months; this is near a 14-year high. Higher inflation is a strongly consensus view.

Exhibit 9: Inflation expectations

In the past, such a consensus view has corresponded to a drop in US 10-year yields in the months ahead.

Topdown Charts’ Reflation Trade Positioning Indicator also shows investors have crowded to one side of the boat on the reflation trade. The indicator is rolling over from extreme levels.

Exhibit 10: Reflation Trade Positioning Indicator

Diversification benefits

The low yields of US Treasury bonds imply that their expected returns are modest. But government bonds' correlation with equities suggests that their diversification power is strong. And under some simple assumptions, this higher diversification value offsets the lower expected returns on government bonds. Period.

The exhibit below displays the correlation between monthly percentage changes in the price of the S&P 500 Index and changes in the yield of the 10-year US Treasury note. The yellow line displays correlations over rolling five-year periods. Treasury yields are low, but their diversification value is still high because correlation has a very low reading.

Exhibit 11: US equities-US treasuries correlation

In portfolio construction, assets with a strongly negative correlation to other portfolio assets are the Holy Grail. They rally when other assets retreat. A prime example is June 24, the Brexit day.

Exhibit 12: Brexit diversification

Successful portfolio construction is not just about return. It's also about diversification. And while we acknowledge that the offsetting returns may not be as great, at the moment, the data indicate that no asset boasts more potent diversification power - and more potential to protect a portfolio in an equity market downturn - than US Treasury bonds.

Vanguard did a so-called Monte Carlo simulation, and the exhibit below shows how some popular hedging strategies performed during periods of poor equity performance.

Exhibit 13: Diversification benefits

How to bet on lower rates?

The iShares Core Total U.S. Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT) are not only two good options to bet on lower long-term rates, they both also provide nice diversification benefits.

The iShares Core Total U.S. Bond Market ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the total U.S. investment-grade bond market.

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than twenty years.

Exhibit 14 compares the most important portfolio characteristics of both ETFs. The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a much higher duration and a lower yield to maturity compared to the iShares Core Total U.S. Bond Market ETF. The equity beta of the former is also lower.

Exhibit 14: Portfolio characteristics

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF invests only in treasuries, while the iShares Core Total U.S. Bond Market ETF is more diversified.

Exhibit 14: Sector comparison

Also concerning maturities is the iShares Core Total U.S. Bond Market ETF is more diversified.

Exhibit 15: Maturity comparison

The lower credit quality of the iShares Core Total U.S. Bond Market ETF explains the higher yield to maturity.

Exhibit 16: Credit quality comparison

Conclusion

We expect long-term interest rates to march slowly higher the coming ten years, due to the unwinding of the Fed balance sheet and the normalization of real interest rates. But shorter term we expect long rates to decline due to disappointing economic growth figures and easing inflation numbers.

Depending on how aggressive you want to be on duration, the best way to bet on lower long-term interest rates this is through the iShares Core Total U.S. Bond Market ETF (limited duration risk) or the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (bigger duration risk).

This article provides opinions and information, but does not contain recommendations or personal investment advice to any specific person for any particular purpose. The information provided is for educational purposes only and does not constitute a recommendation of the suitability of any investment strategy for a particular investor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.