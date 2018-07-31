Raytheon's Stock To Recover And Thrive

Raytheon's (RTN) recent drop from the 52-week high of nearly $230 down to the current price of $196 has the stock selling at a 15% discount. The valuation wasn't excessive before the drop, so the current price provides a better entry point. I expect strong domestic and international sales of Raytheon's defense systems to drive backlog growth. This will lead to above-average sales and earnings growth for Raytheon, leading the stock to outperform over the long-term.

Valuation Improvement

Raytheon wasn't valued excessively when the stock was at the 52-week high back in April. At that time, the forward PE was in the lower 20s. That is a fair valuation for companies with above-average double-digit earnings growth, which Raytheon has.

Raytheon is now trading at 17x next year's expected EPS of $11.41. This is approximately in-line with the valuations of Lockheed Martin (LMT) and General Dynamics (GD), which are trading with forward PEs of 17 and 16 respectively. Raytheon's 5-year PEG ratio is now attractively below one at 0.77. Lockheed and General Dynamics have PEGs of 0.41 and 1.45 respectively. Raytheon's PEG below one shows that the company's multi-year expected earnings growth rate is higher than the forward PE. This suggests that the stock has plenty of room to increase.

I expect all three of these companies to perform well as the United States and other countries spend money on keeping their defense systems up to date. All three companies are trading at reasonable valuations. That will allow their stocks to grow as earnings increase. The stocks of all three of these companies took a dip recently. However, I expect these stocks to recover as the fundamentals drive results.

The defense stocks' recent dip was most likely the result of a perceived ease in tension between the U.S. and North Korea and between the U.S. and Russia. However, tension can come back quickly and even if it doesn't the U.S. and other countries will want to be prepared for the unexpected. Therefore, I think the United States and their allies will continue to be vigilant to upgrade their defense systems to the latest technology. That is likely to keep defense spending strong in my opinion.

Strong Bookings and Backlog

Raytheon's Q2 performance highlighted demand strength for the company. Raytheon's domestic bookings increased 60% while net sales increased 5.5%. The book to bill ratio was strong at 1.31. This shows that orders received was higher than orders shipped, showing that demand is strong. Raytheon's backlog increased 10% to $39.9 billion. For context, the backlog is 49% higher than Raytheon's expected revenue for 2018 of $26.8 billion.

The gain in net sales and a lower effective tax rate of 10.5% vs. the previous rate of 18% led to a 47% increase in EPS. The company expects the full year EPS impact of the lower effective tax rate to be $0.48. That equates to EPS being 5% higher for 2018 than they would have been without the lower rate.

The strong bookings demand was driven by the classified business, which comprised 30% of total bookings. Classified sales increased 20% over Q2 2017. I think the classified business will help drive growth in the future for Raytheon since it addresses the various global threats as part of the U.S. defense strategy. Advanced technology is used in the classified business. This technology will be needed for the domestic defense strategy.

The growth of the classified business will have a strong sales impact in 2019 according to Raytheon. This comes from the effect of the 2018 Defense Appropriations Bill. As a response to this growth, Raytheon is expanding production in Arizona.

The expansion includes new facilities for: the development of advanced solutions, engineering, manufacturing, new labs and high power computing capabilities. Some buildings will be completed in 2018 with the entire project scheduled to be finished in 2020. This production expansion will lead to future revenue growth for Raytheon as the company keeps up with satisfying demand.

Raytheon was also chosen to develop the DAS system for the F-35 fighter jet. The DAS system sends real-time, high-resolution imagery to the pilot's helmet display. This imagery comes from 6 infrared cameras which are located in various spots on the F-35. This provides pilots with 'eyes in the back of their head' so to speak with 360 degree awareness. So, they can see what is happening from various angles.

Raytheon's DAS system can also be used in other aircraft such as the helicopter market. So, there is plenty of room for growth for such an important defense technology. I expect more contacts to be awarded to Raytheon for this technology.

International Expansion

Multiple countries are buying Raytheon's Patriot air and missile defense system. Poland is making a purchase in 2 phases: the first phase is for 2019 with the 2nd for 2020. The Poland project is worth about $5 billion.

Romania is slated to purchase $2 billion worth of contracts through 2021. Sweden is purchasing about $1 billion worth of contracts for the Patriot defense system. This will give Raytheon revenue over multiple years. For context, the $8 billion as a part of these 3 international projects equates to about 30% of Raytheon's expected 2018 revenue of $26.8 billion. Of course, the company won't earn all of that in 2018. I just wanted to provide some context on the size of the international projects.

Outlook for Raytheon

I think Raytheon and most other defense companies such as Lockheed Martin and General Dynamics will continue to see strong demand for their defense systems over multiple years. Technology is advancing all of the time. Therefore, the U.S. and their allied countries are likely to demand the latest technology to keep their citizens safe.

I expect Raytheon to see continued strong demand for their defense systems (Patriot, DAS, etc.). As the company develops new technology, demand for upgrading defense systems will likely continue. This will happen regardless of the current perceived threats. I feel that the current sell-off in Raytheon's stock is unjustified. The pullback probably occurred because the political rhetoric between countries was toned down, creating less of a perceived threat. However, threats can crop up quickly and the U.S. and other countries will want to have the latest technology to stave off those threats.

The volatile market this year does make it difficult to forecast price targets. However, the price action should be better over the next 12 months in my opinion. I expect investors to rely less on perceived threats and more on Raytheon's fundamentals (backlog growth, revenue and earnings growth).

Raytheon recently gave higher guidance for 2018 EPS. The company raised estimates from $9.70 - $9.90 up to $9.77 to $9.97. The consensus average increased from $9.89 three months ago to $9.93. This is likely to create some positive pressure for Raytheon's stock.

With the backlog growing and showing strong demand, I expect Raytheon to achieve EPS estimates on the higher end of the company's range. I'm giving Raytheon a one-year price target of $230, for about 19% upside. This would take the forward PE up to 23 based on hitting EPS of $9.93 for 2018. This is still below the current trailing PE of 28 and it is more in-line with Raytheon's forward PE before the stock pulled back. Ultimately, I expect Raytheon's fundamentals to win out over the long-term.

