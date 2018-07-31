Comfort Systems: Shares Are Heating Up

The Momentum Growth Quotient for the company is 14.62, which is 42.44% higher than the average for the S&P 100.

Shares of Comfort Systems USA Inc (FIX) hit a new record high on July 27 after the company reported Q2 2018 results, and in my opinion, the shares of this HVAC provider still have more upside going forward. The company has an impressive history of generating excellent earnings growth, and the future growth ratios point to continued earnings strength. I lay out my bullish argument for the company below by reviewing some pertinent fundamental and technical aspects of the stock.

Momentum Growth Quotient

Over the last few months, I have developed a new approach for my fundamental analysis of stocks: the Momentum Growth Quotient (MGQ). The MGQ is the key metric that I use to gauge the financial health of a company and its potential future growth prospects. The MGQ is calculated using the following company financial data:

EBITDA growth trend over the last 10 years Operating Margin % Operating Margin % 5-year average Normalized free cash flow over the last 7 years Forward P/E Forward Rate of Return

The goal is to generate a single number, which summarizes the relative fundamental strength and future growth prospects for a company compared to an index. For the index, I use the S&P 100 - this index provides a wide swath of companies from different industries representative of the broad US economy. I update the Momentum Growth Quotient for each company in the S&P 100 every month and then use the average quotient as my baseline to compare the relative financial strength of individual companies.

As of the end of June, the average MGQ for the S&P 100 was 10.28. So, if a company has an MGQ of 12.00, its individual future growth prospects are around 20% higher than the index. If a company has an MGQ of 8, its future growth prospects are around 20% lower than the index.

The MGQ plays a critical part when it comes to determining if I am going to go long or short a stock. Generally, I only want to go long a stock with an MGQ higher than the index, and I want to go short a stock with an MGQ lower than the index.

The MGQ for FIX as of the end of June was 14.62, which implies a 42.44% higher growth rate compared to the S&P 100. This tells us that FIX has strong future growth potential and is a good candidate for a long position.

Financial Snapshot

Let's dig a little deeper into the financial data to get a better feel of how the company has performed on certain fundamental metrics and what these numbers imply for future growth.

The Past

During the past 12 months, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate of Comfort Systems USA Inc was 29.50% per year. During the past 3 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 30.80% per year. During the past 5 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 27.00% per year.(GuruFocus). The company has been able to grow earnings at a blazing rate over the last five years, and it shows no signs of slowing down.

The operating margin % for FIX came in at a 7.47% as of June 2018. Each dollar of revenue the company generated brought in 7.47 cents of earnings. What I really like about the company's operating margin is its history: over the last five years, it has grown by an average of 27.80%. The company has also been able to outperform its competitors (CSI Market): for Q2 2018, the company reported a Q/Q revenue increase of 14.96% compared to the industry average of 5.40%; Y/Y revenue growth came in at 15.08% compared to the industry average of 5.23%; and, net income grew 81.1% Y/Y compared to the industry average of 38.26%.

The Future

Knowing how a company has performed in the past is important in order to evaluate management's past record in running the business. But more important to us is how profitable the company will be in the future because we are investing going forward, not backwards. And it's the forward-looking metrics that should really get you excited about FIX.

I like to use two measuring sticks to gauge the future growth potential for companies: Forward P/E and forward rate of return.

There are several ways to interpret a company's Price-to-Earnings Ratio (P/E). One approach is to look for companies that have a lower P/E compared to other companies in similar sectors - the rationale being that the lower the P/E, the more a company is being undervalued by the market, hence, the more value you are buying for every dollar invested. This makes a low-P/E stock a good value, but there is also the other side of the coin - it can also indicate that investors aren't very confident about the company's prospects.

I prefer to use Forward P/E (current stock's price over its "expected" earnings per share) to gauge a company's expected future earning power. A high Forward P/E ratio means that investors are anticipating higher growth in the future and are willing to pay more for future earnings - momentum investing is all about following the trend (perceived or real).

FIX has a Forward P/E of 20.66 compared to a 17.29 Forward P/E for the S&P 100. The Forward P/E for FIX is 19% higher than that of the index, indicating that investor growth prospects for the stock are higher than that of the broader market, and thus they would be willing to pay more for the higher growth prospects of the shares.

The forward rate of return for a stock (created by Donald Yacktman) is one of my favorite quotients for gauging the market's expectation for future growth for a company. Yacktman defines forward rate of return as the normalized free cash flow yield plus real growth plus inflation. In simple terms, the forward rate of return can be thought of as the return that investors buying the stock today can expect from it in the future.

The forward rate of return for FIX stands at 23.36%. This implies that an investor buying the stock today should expect a 23.36% return over the next 12 months. The average forward rate of return for the S&P 100 stands at 9.68%, so FIX has an implied potential rate of return that is 2.41x greater than that of the index.

The risk inherent in the forward rate of return is that the calculation is reliable only if the company can grow at the same rate in the future as it did in the past. If the growth rate falters, the projected returns will not materialize. But we are willing to accept this risk as part of the difficult process of forecasting earnings and growth momentum.

Technical Snapshot

As per my ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the momentum trend for FIX would turned bullish with a break above the $49.00 level on July 27. This signalled a bullish breakout above an ascending triangle pattern on the daily charts. From here, I see the shares climbing to the $62.00 level over the next three months.

Today, I will buy the FIX 21SEP18 50 Call Options, which will provide approximately 8x leverage on my long trade. My stop-loss exit signal for the trade will be a daily close below $51.00. When trading options with leverage, a stop-loss is absolutely imperative in order to avoid oversized losses and wipe-outs.

For investors in the shares, I recommend that you hold for 3 months or $62.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors, I believe FIX is a solid addition to any growth portfolio over the next 12 months.

Growth Through Acquisitions

This management team is extremely good at buying companies that integrate nicely into existing operations and that are accretive to the both the top and bottom line. On the Q2 2018 earnings call, CFO Bill George stated: "Acquisitions are an important component of our strategy . . . we’ve acquired companies that were combined with existing operations during the first six months of this year." These six companies contributed around $120 million in annualised revenues to FIX. Here are a few of the bigger acquisitions recently made by the company: Dilling Group (July 2018), adding industrial presence in Midwest; BCH Holdings (February 2017), adding approximately $100 million in revenue; and ShoffnerKalthoff (February 2016) adding around $70 million of revenue.

Proof of management's skill of buying and effectively integrating businesses into existing operations can be seen in the Q2 2018 numbers (summarised above). In addition to growing revenue and EPS numbers Y/Y, the company also posted an impressive growth in free cash flow: "For the quarter, our free cash flow was $25.4 million, and that compares to $4.9 million a year ago. Our six months free cash flow was $24 million which compares to $10.1 million for the first six months of 2017." Growth by acquisition is clearly a competitive advantage for Comfort Systems and the strategy should continue to add value to shareholders going forward.

One last titbit from the earnings call: the company's backlog increased to $1.23 billion as of June 30, and the CEO sees half of that backlog spilling into 2019. This strong backlog of business orders and my strong MGQ for the company gives me great confidence in taking a long position at the current price levels.

A Huge Market For Growth

Comfort Systems had total 2017 revenue of $1.74 billion. But the global HVAC market was valued at $181 billion in 2018. And the HVAC market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.80% between 2018 and 2023 to grow to $251 billion. That is a big pie! And if management can continue its successful acquisition strategy, FIX will continue to take a bigger and bigger piece of that pie.

Conclusion

When I go long a stock, I want to invest in a company that provides superior future growth potential, but I also want to time the entry into any position to try to maximize my return.

So, I use fundamental analysis to identify shares with a strong future growth rate, and then I apply technical analysis to identify ideal entry points.

In my opinion, FIX is a strong buy at these levels from both a fundamental and technical perspective.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FIX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note that I investment only 3% of my total portfolio value in any one option trade. To review the past performance of my trades, please see my Blog Posts.