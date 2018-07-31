Quantenna Communications, Inc. (QTNA) CEO Sam Heidari on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Quantenna Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:QTNA) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2018 4:30 PM ET

With me today are Dr. Sam Heidari, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Sean Sobers, Chief Financial Officer.

During the course of this conference call, we will make forward-looking statements, including those relating to our preliminary financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2018 ended July 1, 2018; financial outlook for the second quarter of fiscal year 2018 and beyond; our strategy, future business and financial performance; our product development and technology; customer relationships; and market opportunities, all of which are subject to the risks and uncertainties that we discussed in detail in our documents filed with the SEC, including our Form 10-K filed on February 28, 2018, and subsequent Form 10-Q filings. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these statements. The forward-looking statements made on this call apply only as of today, and you should not rely on them as representing our views in the future. We undertake no obligation to update these statements after this call.

Also, please note that certain financial measures we use on this call are expressed on a non-GAAP basis and have been adjusted to exclude certain charges. We have provided reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures in our earnings press release.

Before we start our prepared comments, I want to call your attention to our supplementary financial commentary and supplementary earnings presentation, both of which were included in our 8-K filing today and are available in the Download Library section of our Investor Relations website at quantenna.com. Since we are providing the financial commentary with trended financials, Sean's remarks will be abbreviated, and certain metrics not discussed in today's call, including the historical comparisons in GAAP to non-GAAP measures, will appear in these supplementary materials. The financial commentary and earnings presentation should be referenced in conjunction with both today's conference call remarks and the earnings press release issued today.

On our call today, Sam will discuss Quantenna's record-setting highlights from the second quarter and our growth opportunities. This will be followed by Sean with the financial overview and guidance. Sam will then conclude our prepared comments with a discussion of our Wi-Fi technology leadership as we head into the 802.11ax transition. We'll then open the call for question and answer. [Operator Instructions].

Before I turn the call over to Sam, I'd like to announce the investor conferences that we will be participating in during the third quarter. These include Canaccord Genuity's 38th Annual Growth Conference in August 9 in Boston Dory's 2018 Institutional Conference on September 6 in Minneapolis and the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference on September 12 in Las Vegas.

Now I will turn the call over to Sam.

Sam Heidari

Thank you, Vern. Good afternoon, everyone. We do appreciate your interest and support, and thanks for joining us today. We are pleased to report a record revenue and a strong earnings for the second quarter and to guide to record levels for both revenue and earnings for the third quarter. Our continued success with Wave 2 and a growing adoption of the Wave 3 10G are driving improved financial results. Today, we are excited to discuss these developments and share with you how our technology leadership will keep us well positioned for high-performance opportunities while addressing mainstream market expansion.

Let's briefly review our Q2 financial results. Quantenna posted revenue of $54 million in the second quarter, representing 18% sequential growth compared to the first quarter and 13% annual growth compared to the second quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP EPS was $0.12 compared to $0.03 in the first quarter and $0.07 in the second quarter of 2017. This marks our seventh consecutive quarter of profitability on a non-GAAP basis.

Our Q2 results demonstrated our earning leverage as we grow our top line. Further, we anticipate record revenue and continue earning leverage in Q3. Turning to our customer activity. We are pleased to report that another cable MSO has started deploying our Wave 3 10G product to subscribers. This brings us to three MSOs in deployment, including our original major service provider with nationwide rollout of our product in its leading edge gateway. We are excited about the demand for Wave 3 10G with this customer and look forward to further deployment and new opportunities.

Furthermore, we are experiencing strong engagements with our customers on our 11ax solution. We also continue to seek new interest in our Wave 2 technology, as mainstream market evolves with this demand for better performance.

I will discuss this in more detail later in the call, but for now, we would like to turn the call over to Sean to discuss our strong financial results in further detail.

Sean Sobers

Thanks, Sam, and good afternoon, everyone. As Vern previously stated, our financial commentary should be referenced in conjunction with both my remarks and the earnings press release issued today. We reported record revenue of $53.4 million in the second quarter. This represents 13% growth over the second quarter of last year and 18% sequentially. This sequential growth was driven primarily by the increased deployment of our Wave 3 10G products.

Our second quarter non-GAAP gross margin was 48.5% and declined 200 basis points sequentially and declined 210 basis points year-over-year. This decline was anticipated and incorporated into our Q2 guidance of 47% to 49%, and we are pleased to report above the midpoint of that guidance range. As we have noted on our previous earnings calls, our gross margin is typically impacted by product mix.

Our second quarter operating expenses declined 2% sequentially due to onetime development costs incurred in Q1, offset by modest gains in SG&A. Non-GAAP operating expenses were 39.9% of sales in the second quarter, a decline of 830 basis points sequentially. As a result, our operating income was $4.6 million in the second quarter, representing 8.6% of revenue. This grew 59% over the second quarter of last year and more than quadrupled on a sequential basis.

For the first two quarters of fiscal 2018, we generated $3.9 million in cash from operations or $0.10 per share. In the second quarter, we used $2.9 million in cash from operations or $0.07 per share. This cash usage was due to the timing of billing and collections from customers and the timing of payments to vendors.

Second quarter non-GAAP taxes were $218,000. GAAP taxes were a benefit of $519,000. Our non-GAAP EPS, which excludes stock-based compensation and changes in deferred tax balances, was $0.12 for the second quarter compared to $0.03 for the first quarter and $0.07 in the second quarter of 2017.

Turning to the balance sheet. We closed the second quarter with $120 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments. This translates to $3.05 per share on a fully diluted basis. Accounts receivables ended at $29.7 million or 50 days sales outstanding. This compares to $26.3 million or 52 days in the first quarter. This decrease in DSO was due to the timing of our billing and collections within the quarter.

Inventory ended at $21.4 million or 5.1 annualized turns in the second quarter compared to $18.4 million or 4.8 annualized turns in the first quarter. Now for a discussion of revenue segmentation by Wi-Fi technology. Our legacy 802.11n revenue saw a decline of 11% sequentially in the second quarter and 80% year-over-year compared to the second quarter of 2017. We expect this product segment to decline quarterly throughout 2018 to negligible levels in 2019. Our 802.11ac Wave 2 products grew 1% sequentially in the second quarter and 2% year-over-year compared to the second quarter of 2017. Our second quarter Wave 2 dollar shipments were at record levels. For the third quarter, we anticipate Wave 2 revenue will be slightly up on a sequential basis.

Our Wave 3 10G revenue grew 137% sequentially to 26% of our second quarter revenue. Second quarter shipments of Wave 3 10G revenue exceeded our total Wave 3 10G revenue in all of 2017. In Q3, we anticipate Wave 3 revenue will grow 15% to 30%, specifically to the $16 million to $18 million range. As we have previously stated, we continue to believe our Wave 3 revenue will grow sequentially throughout fiscal 2018.

I will now cover our guidance for the third quarter of 2018. As we discussed, our [indiscernible] of our Wave 3 products is broadening, and our Wave 2 revenue is tracking at a stable healthy run rate. Taking this into consideration, we expect third quarter revenue to be between $57 million and $59 million. As we discussed in the past, the gross margin on our 10G product is below our corporate average. However, our 10G gross margins are improving as 2018 progresses due to the favorable impact of our ongoing cost optimization efforts. We anticipate our third quarter gross margins to be 48.75% plus or minus 50 basis points.

In the third quarter, we expect operating expenses to be in the range of $22 million to $23 million. We expect R&D expenses to account for the majority of this increase due to increased headcount and R&D-related project spend. We remind you that R&D expenses will generally fluctuate quarter-to-quarter due to the timing of these projects. We anticipate SG&A will be flat to slightly up on a sequential basis. In the third quarter, we expect non-GAAP tax amount to be approximately $200,000. Taking these factors into consideration for the third quarter, we anticipate a GAAP earnings per share of $0.04 to $0.06 and a non-GAAP earnings per share of be between $0.14 and $0.16. Please refer to our GAAP to non-GAAP business outlook reconciliation contained in our earnings release for more information.

To recap, we are excited about the momentum we are seeing in our business. We believe the longer-term deployment forecast for our Wave 3 customers and continue to follow on revenue in Wave 2 will drive our revenue and earnings growth in 2018 and beyond.

I would now like to turn the call over to Sam for concluding remarks.

Sam Heidari

Thank you, Sean. Quantenna continues to demonstrate its Wi-Fi technology leadership, while expanding its market opportunities and broadening its target customers. We are growing adoption of our Wave 3 10G solutions, and we are experiencing a strong customer engagement in our 11ax technology. Our customer mix has expanded from mainly telco service providers to, more recently, the cable MSOs. And finally, we are targeting new applications and new geographies with products such as Spartan. Looking at our history, only a few years ago, we thought -- we pioneered the industry's adoption of 4x4 MIMO technology. Today, Wave 2 revenue is showcasing the success of 4x4 MIMO. This is happening for 8x8 MIMO as well. As we see new applications and more Wi-Fi clients drive the demand for better performance. As of today, our 10 G Wave 3 product is the only 8x8 MIMO solution in production, period. It continues our successful track record in assuring the next generation of the high performance. Furthermore, it is the foundation of our 11ax products. Quantenna's establishing a new bar for performance and user experience, which may many deemed impossible not long ago.

As illustrated in Slide #6 of our investor presentations, our 8x8 demonstrates significantly higher performance and greater range. We are leveraging our success in Wi-Fi technology as we drive towards industry leadership in 11ax. As a result, we have multiple strong customer engagements with our 11ax technology. What does this leadership looks like? Let's explore our recently announced QSR10GU-AX Plus. This product includes features enabling the best user experience through innovation, such as intelligent and adaptable MIMO configuration with switching between 8x8 and dual 4x4 MIMO; innovative technologies to increase the network capacity up to 2x; and maximum spectrum utilizations with innovative channel optimization algorithms and analysis. Furthermore, to expand our market presence in new applications, new geographies, we have capitalized on our leadership with a product initiative, which we call Spartan. Spartan is a turnkey solution, which deploys our fully off-load Wi-Fi technology into high-performance, yet cost-effective product, augmenting the existing networks. As announced in our recent press release, Spartan can act as a Wi-Fi booster for legacy access points or gateways, it can act as a measure feeder, or it can act as a effective complementary access point. Spartan uses our embedded processor to build a stand-alone Wi-Fi solutions. We recently announced that we have achieved momentum with more than 20 OEMs and ODMs that are using Spartan in their solution. Spartan, in conjunction with our sonic software, allows for optimal multi-AP configuration.

We have stated in the past that future mainstream application will require higher network performance, which will not be adequately served with current 2x2 and 3x3 technologies. Rather, mainstream application will require higher MIMO configuration, and the market is playing directly into our product strategy. We have updated our market opportunity in Slide 8 of our earning presentation and are targeting a market that will reach $1.9 billion in 2022. We are very excited about this market evolution.

And finally, we continue to innovate to create value at a higher software layer utilizing a high-performance Wi-Fi fabric. This is accomplished both organically and through our partners. Example of this has been our ViSiON and signing offerings. Another example would be our recent announcement with a partner of ours, Aerial, which is developing motion detection utilizing Wi-Fi signals. We believe that there are many other applications yet to be explored utilizing the ubiquity of the Wi-Fi.

To wrap up, we see many exciting opportunities in front of us. As we continue to grow our customer engagements and introduce new innovative products. Thank you for joining us today.

I will now like to turn the call over to Vern.

Vernon Essi

This concludes our prepared remarks. We would now like to open the call for your question.

First question, you mentioned you're now basically in production with 3 cable MSOs. Could you maybe give us some timelines of the ramps of those? And should we expect others as well?

Sam Heidari

So yes, there are others who are -- we have discussed before, both on the cable MSOs, who we do expect, within this year, early next year, they will go to the full production as well as there are European service providers who are in design with our Wave 3 10G product that we do expect, again, there are similar timelines to be in full deployments. About the ramp, they all have a different speed. We do expect them taking rate to increase, for the given MSOs as a function of time throughout this year as well.

Tore Svanberg

Okay, very good. And as my follow-up question, I know it's still early, but could you, perhaps, give us an update meaningful revenue from Spartan and also from ax? And I know ax is a probably a bit further out, but any timelines you could update us on there would be great.

Sam Heidari

Yes, sure. The Spartan, we have strong engagement, as we mentioned. About 20 different OEMs have started to design or undesign with our product. It does take time for the qualification of the products into their call -- for getting the products ready and the qualifications into the service providers. We don't expect meaningful revenue in 2018. This is more of a 2019 type of a play. 11ax, our expectation is second half of 2019.

And our next question is from line of Gary Mobley from Benchmark.

Gary Mobley

Sean, I had a question for you on the gross margin. So obviously, your third quarter gross margin assumes some sequentially improvement despite a greater mix of Wave 3 product revenue. So can you share with us the strides that you're making in improving the gross margins per Wave 3, whether if you can specifically quantify or give us some order of magnitude? And my second and follow-up question relates to the diversity of your Wave 3 gateway suppliers or partners. If I'm not mistaken, perhaps, the majority of your Wave 3 revenue today is generated with one gateway supplier, and there maybe another one coming on fairly soon. Can you speak to how this might positively or negatively impact your inventory builds or your customer inventory builds in the continuity of that Wave 3 revenue?

Sean Sobers

Gary, it's Sean. Thanks for the question. On the gross margins, yes, we did exceed our expectation for the quarter, midpoint of our guidance. And I think it's more generic in the sense that the cost optimization efforts are starting to take hold a little faster than we thought. So we had a positive result. And Q2 results -- and again, we guided to slightly above Q2's result in Q3. So we're looking to continue to make that progression as we go forward. So nothing more granular than that. I think it's just as we get bigger and the customer optimization efforts start to take hold, it starts to become more impactful. As it relates to, I think you're talking about the 2 OEMs that provide for the cable MSOs. Both of those guys are ordering and in production, both at different levels. So they, kind of, will oscillate from either quarter-to-quarter or year-to-year depending on where there are as far as what the service providers want. So that's really their decisions to make. The good thing, I think, we look at on the two OEMs, we have two different people creating products that can also handle capacity as it continues to increase.

And our next question is from the line of Blayne Curtis from Barclays.

Blayne Curtis

I was just curious, just perspective on the ax landscape, I know you mentioned you're the only one shipping with 8x8. I know there's been some press releases from at least one competitor about some Asian service providers. So I was, kind of, just curious about the competitive landscape for 8x8. And then just ax in general, I know it's delayed a bit, but you have seen some announcements. So I'm just kind of curious. So I, guess, this pre-ax whatever you want to call it. Just, if you could update on all those fronts, it would be helpful.

Sam Heidari

Yes. So there is two different vectors here. One is 11ax; two is the 11ax plus 8x8. And actually, there's a third vector which is 8x8 stand-alone. So I think that 11ax, in general, we are making great progress. We feel good about our product readiness coming together for the time lines, which is in -- going to be in 2019 towards the second half of deployments. Design wins will come off sometime between now and then. And there will be, obviously, qualifications and so forth before the deployments. So we feel good about 11ax in general. 11ax certification is targeted for the second half of next year as well. So prior to that, it is hard to say that 11ax is certified, which 11ax product is there or not. So the announcements that I hear, I think they are really pre-11ax announcements. 11ax, just like 11ac has many different results of options and allows the vendors, obviously, to add their own secret sauce and value-add on top of it. We -- as far as we know, again, from our sources out there being the customers, partners, other activities around on the market, we do not see any other viable 8x8 solution out there today performing.

We have not seen any evidence of that. And when it comes on to 11ax, we'll carry over what we have had from 11ac into here as our differentiation. 8x8 is an option 11ax. There has been announcements around that. We do think that in all 8x8 we'll have a more meaningful play when 11ax comes along. We have many years of experience making this thing work, and we are transitioning our 11ac into 11ax. Examples of the software are gave you are our differentiation in 11ac that will easily carry over into 11ax. And there's a wealth of other differentiation and features that we'll have on top of our 11ax solution in order to make that significantly different than our competitors to carry the momentum forward going to the future. One last note is that all our chipsets are shipping in 11ac today, our pin-to-pin Wave 3 11ac today are pin-to-pin compatible to our 11ax. So when it comes on to transition, it is a much easier transition for us. We will use our incumbency there.

Sean Sobers

I just want to ask you on Wave 2. You've had, I don't know, maybe 5 quarters of pretty stable revenue there. As you look at the design wins you're picking up on either Wave 3 or ax, I was just kind of curious how to think about the overlap. Obviously, it's a positive. You can upgrade a customer. Just kind of thinking about how to model all this? Do think that Wave 2 can be, kind of, flattish here? Or you think, as you get into next year, that sort of roll off as Wave 3 or ax starts to ramp?

Sean Sobers

Blayne, this is Sean. We think Wave 2, as we guided for the coming quarters, is, kind of, slightly up. We don't think it's, kind of, a near-term decliner. We still have wins that are still coming online. So I think, as we progress, including things like Spartan that Wave 2 still has opportunity to stay. Thinking outward is not, kind of, a decreasing piece of our business.

And our next question is from line of Ross Seymore from Deutsche Bank.

Ross Seymore

Sam, question for you about the handoff from going from the Wave 3 to the ax side of things. How long do you think that's going to take for companies to do that? And as you go from 1 to now 3 MSOs, if we get into the first half of next year, is there a period where the Wave 3 would actually slowdown in anticipation of some of those customers, just potentially moving straight to the ax side of things?

Sam Heidari

So if you're talking about design wins in 11ac Wave 3, there is -- I think that the design wins in the future are going to be more toward 11ax. If you're talking about the revenue of 11ac Wave 3, we don't anticipate any time soon that it will slowdown, because the momentum of building this product and they carryover for many years into the field till they are replaced.

Sean Sobers

And Ross, we do have one thing where the uniqueness of having the 10G AC product be pin-for-pin compatible for the 10 G ax product does take some of that worry out there a little bit, so people can go on to the, let's say, their next generation of the product they're working on without having to go or wait for 11ax. So we do have the opportunity to move forward with 10 G ac and then migrate them to 10 G ax without having them do a full product redesign, so I think that gives us an advantage in this period of a little bit of tendency while people are waiting for ax.

Ross Seymore

So I guess, as my follow-up on that exact topic, Sean or Sam. But the fungibility in the pin-to-pin compatibility, how does that play out on the gross margin side of things when customers, if they decide to go to ax? Do we go through another one of these cost optimization periods, or is the fact that it's pin-to-pin compatible, make it gross-margin-to-gross-margin compatible as well?

Sean Sobers

Yes. The good news is, it's not going to be one of those period where we've got to do cost optimization. Obviously, there will be some changes in ax but being pin-to-pin compatible in very similar chipset, the cost structure will be very similar, so we won't have to go through that process of cost customization. And then actually, from an ASP perspective over time, as ax gets introduced just like when ac was introduced, it comes out at a higher price. So net-net, add that altogether, and you'd think you'd see better gross margins in ax than you see in 10G AC today or even 10G AC when it gets cost optimized.

Sam Heidari

Pin-to-pin compatibility does not mean that there are the same ASPs. It just means that the transition in NRE to get the products working is a lot faster.

And our next question is from the line of Joe Moore from Morgan Stanley.

Joseph Moore

I wondered if you could just talk a little bit about the pricing that you're seeing if you, sort of, compare like-for-like product with Wave 2 versus history, any changes there. And then are you continuing to get the same types of premiums that you've talked about for Wave 3 versus Wave 2?

Sam Heidari

Yes.

Sean Sobers

Yes, this is Sean. I don't think we're seeing any different pricing dynamic than we've already discussed. I mean, the Wave 3 pricing versus Wave 2 is pretty much the same as we've discussed in the past. Obviously, it carries both bands, 2, 4 and 5 and the higher performance. So we're getting the same premium pricing on 10G ac, and no real changes happened in the Wave 2 ac product as well. And as we go to market in -- with products like Spartan, we have the opportunity to actually even expand pricing a little bit in Wave 2.

And our next question is from the line of Suji Desilva from Roth Capital.

Sujeeva Desilva

For the Wave 3, yes, you guys have the cable guys come in the first, then telcos are going to follow. Given the points of pin compatible, as we look ahead to ax, would you expect the similar pattern, or is it possible that all those guys could, kind of, come online with the ax at the same time?

Sean Sobers

I don't think it's going to be stacked. But for ax, I don't think it's going to be stacked, as in, it's going to be cable first, and then telcos, or telco first, then cables. I think it's going to be everybody's individual decision. I do think the advantage we have is being with the certain cable MSOs that we talk about is, they don't necessarily need to be first movers on ax, because they have a super-high performance ac. But I think it will be an individual decision. And Sam, if you can probably add some more.

Sam Heidari

Yes, I think you're right on.

Sujeeva Desilva

Okay, great. And then for ax, can you remind us guys, will there be an ASP uplift there, or is that ax really enabling you to maintain the ASP you have right now?

Sean Sobers

No, definitely ax are coming in as a premium compared to 11ac products in general in the market. And so there is definitely ASP uplift on that one. Having said that, actually, when it comes on to earlier conversations about the timing of 11ax, that's actually some of the decision points for the service providers. Do they want to transition to 11ax right away given the premium pricing associated with that or they want to wait? So that's why the dynamic is happening. Either way, we have a good 11ac product, and we have a great 11ax product. So we are ready for both.

And our next question is from the line of Charlie Anderson from Dougherty & Company.

Charles Anderson

So given some of the strong Wave 3 revenue performance, now that we're starting to see customers talk about, sort of, broadband only as well. I wonder, is the timeline shrinking potentially, or do you still see that as, kind of, a five year rollout with some of your Wave 3 customers? And then I have a follow-up.

Sean Sobers

This is Sean. Yes, I don't think we're anywhere near yet, trying to change our assumption that we have all talked about that we think it's going to be a 5-year rollout. And we are excited about the pace at which it's going. So we're happy with that, and we're giving you guys, kind of, our latest and greatest use on that. But nothing has changed from our view on, and we think it's going to be about a 5-year rollout, we'll let you know. I'm sure you'll ask the questions if we get closer in the numbers.

Charles Anderson

Perfect. Perfect. Okay, great. And then I wondered on the client side as well, anything happening that you guys can point to, the rest of this year that could potentially drive demand for some of these solutions.

Sam Heidari

Were you talking about the client?

Charles Anderson

Yes. Just wanted to, you know not -- certainly you guys are delivering a great speed and performance but not all devices can get at, you guys see some enhancement there that can help drive you but more demand for the products?

Sean Sobers

Yes. So are you -- I guess, I'm not 100% sure about the client. You're talking about the client as a market for us, or what is happening in the client side, which helps the gateway side?

Charles Anderson

Exactly. That's exactly the latter.

Sam Heidari

So yes, the -- I mean, clients are definitely clients are moving all information that multi-user MIMO is getting introduced in many, many clients going forward, which has been a differentiation that we have had and we have mastered it for many years. And definitely 8x8 helps significantly in the performance of the multi-user MIMO with the additional antennas that you have. We do see a higher bandwidth clients getting introduced, which helps with the overall network capacity, which you have envisioned and build or chips around that, with 160-megahertz clients getting introduced. So we do see the clients to go into a higher requirement for throughput. And we do see that with our products in the field are and the products that we are introducing our been able to match that requirement better than anyone else going forward.

And our next question is from the line of Alessandra Vecchi from William Blair.

Alessandra Vecchi

Just as a continuation on 11ac questioning, can you just talk a little bit about your traction within Asia especially for the Spartan product?

Sam Heidari

Yes, we have great engagements in Asia and other geographies, not just Asia as well about the Spartan product. And what makes the Spartan unique is that has a full offload processor, which means you don't need the external processor to run this application for various applications, such as second AP in your home or a booster to your existing Wi-Fi or a mesh repeater. This is a very cost effective and high-performance solution. So it's not just Asia, actually, we'll play in Asia and other places. Other thing is, that we are working Spartan as almost because it's all under our control. We do not need any third party involvement with it, any other partner chipsets in there. So because it's all under our control, we can provide a full turnkey solution. So these are -- this is part of our overall product strategy for some time now. And now we are actually have good engagements, nothing that I can report on the design wins yet, but we do have a very good engagement that as a function of time, I'm sure that we'll let you know as they make progress.

Alessandra Vecchi

Okay. And then does that -- does Spartan actually help over as that gains traction? Does that help overall 11ac margins? Or should we think of those as relatively stable?

Sam Heidari

No. It should help the 11ac markets -- margins. Because, again, today, this application, as overall, it is cost-effective but does not mean that we are selling this as lower ASPs. As a matter of fact, you avoid the cost of having external processes when you use the Spartan. So the overall solution ends up to be lower-cost at those performances but not necessarily at the cost of Quantenna ASPs being lower.

[Operator Instructions]. Our next question is from the line of Michelle Waller from Needham.

Michelle Waller

I just had a quick question on the Wave 3 gross margin. I know you guys have said before that maybe those would be reaching corporate average some time in 2019? So I just wanted to make sure, it sounds like that's on track, but I just wanted to see if that's still what you're guessing?

Sean Sobers

Michelle, this is Sean. We're still progressing well. I think, we talked about in our prior call that we thought Q2 was going to be the bottom. We're going to grow up from there. No change in our views on that. And we're continuing to progress and actually outperforming our own expectations in Q2 and growing in Q3 . So stay tuned and hopefully, we'll all see it grow together.

And our next question is a follow-up from Tore Svanberg from Stifel.

Tore Svanberg

Just a follow up. First of all, do you have any data points you can share with us on the DOCSIS 3.1 deployments. I don't know, maybe churn rates, or how many cities are offering, because sometimes, you get a bit more accurate information than we do.

Sean Sobers

I mean, there is one thing we know, and this is a little tricky too. I guess, we're staring at each other trying to understand some of this as well. But what we do know from the cable MSO in the U.S., they're pretty much nationwide across the board where DOCSIS 3.1 by way of this Gateway is pretty much broadly available. I think you can even get the gateway where you may not activate DOCSIS 3.1, so that's kind of the nuance that sometimes we won't know. Because the gateway will still go out before the backend is converted, but the numbers we were here and there were some high percentage of their customers have the ability to transition the DOCSIS 3.1. And Sam, you might have that information than I do.

Sam Heidari

I think, I mean, you're right on. The only thing I might add is, that our product today is shipping against the DOCSIS 3.1, so the revenues that we have forecasted are guided and given should be some indication of that ramp. That's all I can say.

Sean Sobers

Yes. You can use that. I guess, there's some degree of proxy of how that's going for them in particular.

Tore Svanberg

Okay, very good. And my last question is on the SONiQ software. I mean, I assume you don't monetize that today directly, but I'm sure it's a pretty important selling point for you B2B competition. But I mean, is that part of the bigger strategy down the road where you can potentially maybe monetize some of that software? Or is it just to optimize selling your actual chips?

Sean Sobers

Yes. So I think that there's always a possibility, but that's not something that we have as part of our business plan or model today or to be talking about it. Definitely, this brings a huge value about our chipset and provides Echosystem ownership in a sense they you have the ownership of the repeaters, gateways and other devices in the home, set up boxes, which can be used as repeaters and so forth, that you can provide a differentiation that helps you with the sales of the chipsets and having the premium, charging from the premium of the chipsets. And obviously, the ease of deployments of this because everything, all the responsibility resides under 1 roof. In general, we believe that we can do a lot more than a chipset itself, as the value add, we found the chipset as a vehicle, which carries this value. SONiQ is one example of that. We've had announcements like ViSiON, which was our cloud analytics, which goes with our devices. And obviously, we're open to work with the third party, such as Aerial, who is doing the motion detection using Wi-Fi signals. This brings a lot of value and stickiness on 4x4 chipset that we -- that's our objective at this point.

[Operator Instructions]. And at this time, I'm showing that we have no further questions. Presenters, I turn it back to you.

Sam Heidari

Thank you. On the behalf of Quantenna's worldwide team, I would like to thank you for your interest and continued support. Operator, this concludes the call.

Ladies and gentlemen, we thank you greatly for joining us for Quantenna's Communications Second Quarter 2018 Financial Earnings Call. You may now disconnect.