Pluralsight: Foresight Is Not 20/20

Investment Thesis

Pluralsight (PS), an e-learning platform specializing in technology training, is a relatively recent IPO, that has seen astounding billings acceleration as it moves up the value chain. I would be recommending this name but the company has been spending inordinately to achieve this growth.

The Business

Pluralsight, based in Utah, offers about 6,500 courses created by almost 1,400 authors. These courses vary in content but there is pretty much one constant: technology. From a high level, this company will have tailwinds as companies and individuals will need to adopt inevitable trends.

From software development to data science to database querying, to server provisioning, Pluralsight has it all. The company says it is going after a $24 billion TAM. My view of TAMs is that they are mostly for show, rather than of substance in which to make reasonable estimates. The point is: e-learning is huge, especially in technology, Pluralsight’s bread and butter.

The business makes money through subscriptions to businesses and individuals. Prices for businesses range from $499-$699 per user per year. In comparison, pricing for individuals range from $240- $480 per user per year. It is the latter group that Pluralsight has recently been doubling down on, which has resulted in impressive billings acceleration.

Shifting to the Enterprise

In the past three years, billings from business customers as a percentage of total billings, has grown from 64% to 79%, most recently. In the same period, business customer count has grown about 40% to almost 14,500. This has resulted in average selling price to increase as businesses buy subscriptions for blocks of employees at a time.

This focus on business accounts has led to enviable billings acceleration. In the last four quarters, total billings grew by 10%, 36%, 45% and in the latest three months, 55%. On the business customer billings specifically, growth was 70%.

Clearly, technology skills are in demand and for businesses, upgrading current employees’ skills for $500 a year is much cheaper than bringing in a $200,000 data scientist. Granted, the performance gap will be drastic but it depends on the task at hand. In short, Pluralsight seems to offer a compelling value proposition.

The company also states that it can produce 80 new courses a month. By targeting subject matter experts and providing them the tools and structure to make a course, the company can be fairly efficient in creating content. Plus, this method is more cost effective rather than employing course creators full-time. The value proposition is clear for these topic experts as well. Why not bolster your resume, share your knowledge and get paid in the process?

However, the fly in the ointment for this investment is the amount Pluralsight is spending to fuel this growth.

Spend Money to Make Money Right?

As the company is shifting to more of an enterprise-focus, sales cycle are naturally longer and more costly. And Pluralsight’s business model is no exception. The company’s non-GAAP operating losses dramatically grew from slightly negative last year to -$52 million. In other terms, the operating margin went from -1% to -31% as a percentage of sales. At the same time, free cash flow margins worsened from -6% to almost -13%. It’s no wonder the company IPO’d, just in time to prolong its spending habits.

Now some people may argue that this type of spending is no different from any SaaS-based offering. And to that, I would agree. It is clear that the company needs to spend in order to really cement its position with enterprises. However, I do want to point out that the numbers I recorded are on a non-GAAP basis, the GAAP numbers are even more dramatic, with operating margins in the -50%’s. Usually I prefer seeing margins go in the opposite direction, but, as mentioned, it would be unfair for me to not put enough emphasis on the company’s clear success with the billings acceleration. 70% growth for business customers is no joke.

Valuation and Risks

Pluralsight posted 27% sales growth in the past year to $167 million. I would not be surprised to see that number increase to 35%, resulting in roughly $225 million 2018 revenues. After backing out cash, enterprise value comes out to about $2.7 billion. So on a forward EV/sales basis, the ratio comes out to about 12x. Considering strong billings growth, I don’t think this is absurdly pricey.

The markets are loving growth these days and losses are kind of being hid under the proverbial carpet. I am not one of those writers, as readers will know, to focus too much on losses either as the power of SaaS models, especially with high retentions and upsell capabilities is underappreciated. With that said, a 30% drop in operating margins in one year for a product that has a course completion date makes me a little wary. In other words, Pluralsight’s courses will end at some point so it is difficult to picture sky-high customer lifetime value. The switching costs are nowhere near as high as say a CRM system.

Plus, the space is fairly fragmented. From free courses on Google's (GOOGL) YouTube, to Udemy to Coursera, e-learning is competitive. I am certain of Pluralsight’s depth as they only employee subject matter experts. Plus, it sounds a little more official to say I took Python courses on Pluralsight, rather than I watched a couple videos on YouTube. I do not second guess the quality and value proposition of Pluralsight, but undercutting from a competitor is still a risk.

To End

Pluralsight is one that I am keeping an eye on. I would like to see a quarterly report with an update on billings from business customers and the trends of operating losses. However, with the information we have right now, I cannot recommend this name. I hope I am wrong but ultimately all I can do is make sense of the information available. Though Pluralsight is a top player in e-learning and it is penetrating enterprises, I am uncomfortable with the rate of spending.

