Diamond Offshore: Discussion Of Highly Interesting Q2 Report

Diamond Offshore (NYSE:DO) has just had an eventful earnings report, fleet status report and conference call, so let’s skip any introduction that I could have written here and get straight to the news.

New contracts - Deciphering the dayrate

First things first. Diamond Offshore announced new contracts, securing additional net five years of backlog for drillships. The clients are Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:APC) and BP plc (NYSE:BP). Let’s get through them one by one starting with Anadarko, as the data provided for the company gives us a chance to estimate the dayrate.

The contract for drillship Ocean Blackhawk was extended from June 2019 to April 2021. The operating dayrate will be $495,000 through April 2020, whereupon it will be adjusted to a rate that is significantly above current market rates and could be increased to the prevailing market rate if it is higher. So, the question is: what is “significantly above current market rates”. Here’s what we know of this contract from the fleet status report and the earnings call:

Ocean BlackHawk works until mid-April 2020 at a dayrate of $495,000, then until mid-April 2021 at an undisclosed rate. The rig will have a special survey at zero rate planned for March-June 2019. Accounting rules dictate that Diamond Offshore should recognize the revenue at the weighted average blended rate (thank you, accounting rules!). This dayrate is in the low 400s over the entire term of the contract from June 2018 to April 2021.

Sure, we don’t know what exactly “low 400s” mean, but in my opinion, the undisclosed dayrate should be about $250,000. This is consistent with the description of the dayrate that Diamond Offshore provided during the earnings call.

This dayrate is definitely significantly above the current market rates for drillships (Anadarko’s work is in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, so we are talking about ~$150,000 dayrates at this point of time). It surely reflects a premium over the competitors’ rigs for the high performance of the Black Series rigs. Also, the dayrate looks like it is a midcycle/slightly below midcycle dayrate for the current environment. And this rate does not provoke any newbuild orders. So, the rate of $250,000 satisfies all the criteria provided by Diamond Offshore during the earnings call.

Now, back to other movements on the contract front. Drillship Ocean BlackHornet, which was previously supposed to work for Anadarko until mid-April 2020, will now work until late June 2019. Basically, the remaining part of BlackHornet’s contract went to BlackHawk, which was initially supposed to work until mid-June 2020.

As BlackHornet will be released from Anadarko’s contract, it will be free to work for BP from the first quarter of 2020 to the first quarter of 2022. The contract has two 1-year options. Also, a to-be-determined rig will also work 2 years for BP, from the second quarter of 2020 to the second quarter of 2022. This contract also comes with two 1-year options. During the conference call, Diamond Offshore stated that Anadarko and BP dayrates are similar. With this in mind, I estimate that 4 years of additional work with BP should bring at least $365 million of backlog.

New BP contracts came at a price - BP terminated semi-sub Ocean GreatWhite effective July 1, 2018. However, BP has agreed to either pay Diamond Offshore $135 million through a series of designated payments through 2019-2023 or contract one or more additional Diamond rigs so that the company receives a gross margin that is at least equal to the designated amount.

Also in the news, the semi-sub Ocean Monarch will work in Australia until mid-December 2018 instead of mid-October 2018.

So, this was an eventful report. Diamond Offshore scored a major win - it has received contracts for its drillships way above current rates, and with the possibility of increasing the rate if market recovery is robust. The drillship category is in a bad shape right now due to huge oversupply and lack of jobs, so these contracts show that Diamond Offshore’s rigs are at the very top of the market.

Earnings report

Earnings reports are much less important than fleet status reports for drillers nowadays, but we’ll still have a glance at Diamond Offshore’s finances. The company reported revenue of $269 million and a GAAP loss of $69 million. An impairment of $27 million relating to the sale of the jack-up Ocean Scepter influenced the results, but they would have still been negative.

Negative earnings are what we should expect from drillers going forward for quite some time, as depreciation, and, for some drillers (not Diamond Offshore) interest costs, put a heavy burden on financials. Despite the negative bottom line numbers, Diamond Offshore is in good shape, as it continues to generate cash and has just secured cash flow-positive contracts with a decent margin (by modern standards).

Important remarks from the conference call

Here’s what the company had to say on Ocean GreatWhite:

“The Ocean GreatWhite has left its mooring in Malaysia and is currently in a shipyard in Singapore where it is being prepared for work in the North Sea. It will begin its mobilization to the North Sea at the end of Q3, so that it will be ready to commence work at the beginning of Q2 2019. We are in advanced discussions with an operator to put the rig on contract next year and remain optimistic that this asset will stay employed in the harsh environment sector of the North Sea for many years”.

To me, it looks like the future is bright for Ocean GreatWhite. Diamond Offshore is known for the conservatism of its estimates, so “advanced discussions” likely means that we should expect a contract relatively soon. Commenting on the necessity to upgrade the rig, Diamond Offshore stated that it only needed minor changes like changing windows, so the refurbishment won’t require much capital.

For the first time, Diamond Offshore sounded to be truly ready for opportunistic moves: “With these contracts now in place and with over $1.9 billion of liquidity, we are even better positioned to take advantage of strategic opportunities that may present themselves over the next few quarters”. It’s too early to say how can this play out, but a change of tone is interesting.

On rates for the general UDW market, Diamond Offshore remains skeptical: “The work that we are tendering today is for activity at the back end of 2019 and into 2020. And day rates in the market are still suppressed for the DP [dynamically positioned - author] assets. So, when you’re talking about the DP assets the rate recovery is not going to happen before 2020 or 2021”. I concur with this view - there are too many competitive rigs without jobs right now, and there’s not much work awarded. Even if we see a pickup in utilization in 2019 (I’d expect this), it will take some time before rates could improve, so 2020 looks like a good target for a dayrate increase across the whole market segment.

Conclusion

Diamond Offshore has shown why it trades at a premium to peers. I don’t think there’s much short-term upside in its shares, as the existing premium means that it will be harder for shares to go even higher, but the company is definitely in decent shape despite the historic market downturn. Now that some contracts for flagship rigs have been secured, it is highly interesting to see whether Diamond Offshore will be able to find growth opportunities at a reasonable price. Perhaps we’ll see some moves closer to the end of this year. Stay tuned.

