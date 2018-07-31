Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (IDTI) CEO Greg Waters on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Brian White - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Greg Waters - President and Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Harlan Sur - JP Morgan

Quinn Bolton - Needham & Company

Karl Ackerman - Cowen and Company

Harsh Kumar - Piper Jaffray

Charles Wong - Goldman Sachs

Christopher Rolland - Susquehanna International Group

Adam Gonzalez - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Charlie Anderson - Dougherty & Company

Anthony Stoss - Craig-Hallum

Blayne Curtis - Barclays

Edward Snyder - Charter Equity Research

Brian White

Thank you, and welcome to our fiscal first quarter 2019 financial results conference call. I am Brian White, IDT's CFO and presenting with the on the call today is Greg Waters, our CEO. Our call today will include remarks about future expectations, plans, and prospects for IDT, which constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the Safe Harbor provisions under applicable federal securities laws.

Forward-looking statements in this call will include statements regarding demand for company products, anticipated trends in company sales, expenses and profits, and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

The company urges investors to review in detail the risks and uncertainties in the company's SEC filings, including, but not limited to the annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 1, 2018 and periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the SEC. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this call and IDT disclaims any duty to update such statements.

In addition, pursuant to Regulation G, any non-GAAP financial measures referenced during today's conference call can be found in our press release and posted on our website at IDT.com, including a complete reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. All financial references will be non-GAAP on a continuing operations basis, unless otherwise indicated. Also, we’ve made selected financial information available on webcast slides, which can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website.

Now, I'll turn the call over to Greg, who will provide first quarter highlights. After that, I’ll follow with more specifics on our results for the quarter and our outlook for the September quarter. Greg?

Greg Waters

Thank you, Brian. We’re pleased to report strong fiscal Q1 results with revenues of $228.5 million, non-GAAP gross margins of 63.4%. Non-GAAP operating margins of 29.6%, and non-GAAP EPS of $0.44. First quarter revenue, non-GAAP gross margin, and non-GAAP EPS, all exceeded the midpoint of our guidance range, driven by robust growth in our data center, communications, and consumer segments.

As previously guided, our automotive and industrial segment declined after a record fourth quarter, however, we expect this segment to return to strong sequential and year-on-year growth in the current quarter. As we enter our second fiscal quarter, our momentum with new product ramps and new customer acquisition continues to accelerate.

We expect continued revenue growth that is well above market levels, coupled with growth in operating margin improvements throughout this fiscal year. Our operating efficiencies are now among the best in the industry even when compared to much larger corporations and our consistent track record of margin expansion is driven by new product innovation.

Our new products carry higher margins than the ones they replace and mere gaining market share across nearly all major product lines. Based on our current business strength, we are revising our growth outlook to be higher for the full-fiscal year and we now expect to deliver at or above the high end of our target revenue growth model of 8% to 10%.

Our new products in advanced timing memory interface, sensors, RF, automotive and industrial and wireless power are all outperforming earlier expectations and continue to accelerate going forward.

Turning now to our major market segments. In our cloud computing or data center end market, sales represented 40% of first quarter revenues, grew 2% sequentially and 22% year-over-year. Our flagship memory interface business continues to perform strongly as we benefit from a robust upgrade cycle for memory intensive applications such as big data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, security, and the overall migration to hybrid cloud architectures.

Our saleable product content in cloud datacenters has increased and will increase more going forward. We are now delivering a complete system level platform for high-performance data center interconnect, including memory interface, advanced timing, enterprise SSD power management and optical connectivity. We will also begin shipments of our DDR4 gen 2.5 platform later this year, which will further benefit this business.

We expect this segment to continue sequential growth in the current quarter and to deliver robust growth for the full-year. Recent increases to market projections of capital spending growth were both cloud service providers and enterprise data center builds are a secular positive for us. We have close technology partnerships with all key microprocessor companies and will benefit from increasing content in all of the industry's next-generation processor architectures.

It is worth noting that IDT has a much closer architectural relationship with cloud service providers in defining and creating advanced computing architectures than in prior years. We are already working with leading cloud service provider customers with our next generation DDR5 memory interface platform, which includes both our ultra-high bound with memory interface solutions and the additional new content of our unique DDR5 power management devices.

This platform solution enables high-performance memory to scale up to twice the maximum speed and effective bandwidth of today's solutions and promises to be the most significant evolution in memory subsystems in the past 10 years. Our communications infrastructure end market totaled 29% of sales for the fourth fiscal quarter, grew 4% sequentially despite the loss of ZTE revenue and grew 19% year-over-year. This industry outperformance is driven by continued market share gains in both RF and advanced timing products.

With the recent lifting of the ban on shipments to ZTE by the U.S. Department of Commerce, we have resumed our business with ZTE. While we have assumed minimal contributions to our fiscal second quarter results the resumption of ZTE shipments is a positive catalyst for additional growth in the second half of this fiscal year beginning in the December quarter.

In our radio frequency products, both our cellular band and millimeter wave solutions are seeing exceptional traction in 5G infrastructure market and also in satellite communications, which is a new market for us. We have multiple tier 1 customer wins for 5G networks and have already commenced initial pilot shipments for field trial and early deployments.

Our millimeter wave products have captured leading OEMs in 5G, fixed wireless, and satellite communications, and we now expect production volumes to commence by approximately mid next year, which is significantly ahead of our earlier estimates. IDT RF technology will be a feature differentiator by the early adopters of next-generation wireless broadband deployments.

Turning to our consumer end markets. This represented 20% of company revenues, increased by 5% sequentially, and 13% year-over-year. We are benefiting from rapidly increasing customer diversification in a growing penetration of wireless power technology into flagship consumer, automotive, and industrial applications. Most notable for wireless power products is that we are now clearly winning higher margin, stickier business, outside of smartphones.

We are building very strong position in the premium accessory and industrial markets for wireless Chargers that support all major iOS and android smartphone platforms. For automotive applications, we recently commenced production shipments of our first automotive AEC-Q100 qualified transmitter platform to a top tier customer in Asia and have multiple design wins with additional global automotive customers.

You will see further announcements this year of new applications for wireless power that diversify the revenue base and enhance margins with new products that support industry-standard wireless power transfer, but also include proprietary value-added features that are unique to IDT.

One potent example of product innovation in this area is our proprietary data communications capabilities built into our wireless power platform, including the hundreds of millions of units that we now have now in the installed base today. This unique capability allows customer products that use both our transmitter and receiver products in tandem to pass data between them without relying on external Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or other communications devices. This technique can connect our wireless platforms with our network sensor strategy in some powerful ways.

For instance, you can now create a wearable health or industrial IoT product that uses a wireless power receiver, which can then send data from that device to the transmitter during power transfer or charging. The transmitter can have an Internet connection and all of this information can then be processed in the cloud using machine intelligence where appropriate. It’s one of our unique technologies that will be used to create entirely new classes of IoT applications.

In our automotive and industrial end market, revenues represented 11% of fiscal fourth quarter revenues decreased by 11% sequentially and by 2% year-over-year after a record fourth quarter. As a reminder, we had previously guided that this segment would be down this quarter, due to automotive customer product transitions. We expect both automotive and industrial to resume strong sequential and year-over-year growth in the current quarter.

We also expect this segment to be one of our fastest growing areas over the next several years, driven by new platform ramps, which will be occurring throughout this year and next. In our advanced sensor portfolio, we have gone from first products a little over a year ago to now fielding a comprehensive set of environmental and position sensing technologies.

New announcements this quarter included our new ZMOD family of highly integrated gas sensors. These unique devices replace entire boards of system level industrial and medical gas sensors and improve sensitivity performance and dramatically lower cost and power. These sensors are ideal for air quality applications, smart thermostats, air purifiers, smart HVAC equipment, smart city and medical health devices.

In the health and medical market, we congratulate our medical device customer Senseonics, for receiving FDA approval for their Eversense continuous glucose monitoring system for diabetes care, which is using IDT advanced sensor technology. This innovative CGM system is the first to feature an implantable glucose sensor that provides long-term continuous monitoring. We expect to see further expansion of our sensor platform technology into the medical and health market throughout this year.

Another new addition to our sensor product family is our new IoT sensor mesh network technology, which is called the SensorShare platform. This enables networked sensors to connect directly to cloud service providers who will soon be offering sensing as a service. This open standard product offers a compelling royalty free alternative to LoRa and ZigBee-based products and is being delivered now to lead customers for industrial IOT applications such as smart street lighting, industrial gas detection, close sensing, and smart home applications.

Lastly, our company gives back to the communities that we work in. I am proud to announce that we have co-developed and are sponsoring an educational and job training program with one of the largest community college networks in the United States. This program will kick-off this fall in California and will teach hands on IoT smart product implementation skills to a new generation of innovators.

Students will implement working smart products and applications such as, health and medical; environmental sensing such as clean air and water monitors, robotic positioning and others. All of these education educational tracks will use our SensorShare development kits and is one way we can help to create well-paying jobs that do not require a four-year degree.

Now for our Q2 fiscal 2019 guidance. For the second quarter of fiscal 2019, we expect revenue of approximately $233 million, plus or minus $5 million. By end market, we expect sequential growth in our communications data center and automotive and industrial segments with our consumer segment to be down slightly. We expect our automotive and industrial segment to be up strongly with double-digit percentage growth, driven by new customer design wins ramping, along with expanded test capacity, and throughput from our own manufacturing operations.

In summary, our new products are exceptionally well-positioned, we have many unannounced new leadership products that we will introduce throughout this year and we are gaining market share in all of our target market segments. Combining all of these factors, we believe that we are in the early innings of our ability to grow our company and to deliver the industry's next $1 billion revenue analog mixed-signal franchise business in our near future.

I will now turn the call over to Brian White, our Chief Financial Officer for further details in our company financials. Brian?

Brian White

Thanks Craig. As Craig mentioned, revenue for fiscal Q1 was $228.5 million, up 16% organically year-over-year on product strength across our businesses. Q1 non-GAAP gross margin of 63.4% was 90 basis points higher than the mid-point of our prior guidance, driven by favorable product mix, including sequential revenue growth in our communications infrastructure end market, versus a previously forecasted decline.

Non-GAAP operating expense was $77.2 million or 33.8% of revenue. Of that, R&D expense was approximately $44.7 million and SG&A was $32.5 million. Operating expense was approximately $1.2 million higher than the mid-point of our guidance range, driven by higher variable compensation accruals, tied to a more favorable full-year outlook for both revenue growth and profitability then we had a quarter ago.

Non-GAAP operating margin was 29.6%, 60-basis points better than the midpoint of our prior guidance and up 430 basis points from the year ago period. Non-GAAP net interest and other expense was approximately $800,000 and our non-GAAP tax provision was $6.7 million or 10% of pre-tax income. For fiscal Q1, we reported non-GAAP net income of $60.1 million or $0.44 per diluted share.

Next, I’ll summarize our results on a GAAP basis. We reported fiscal Q1 GAAP net income of $30.7 million or $0.23 per diluted share. The difference between our GAAP and non-GAAP results nets out to all about $29.4 million or $0.21 per share. Fiscal first quarter GAAP results include $15.1 million in stock-based compensation, $10.6 million in acquisition-related and restructuring charges, 4 million in non-cash interest expense, 2 million investment impairment charge, 1.3 million unrealized foreign exchange loss, and 3.5 million in related tax benefits.

Further information, including the detailed reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is provided in the financial tables of today's press release and can also be found on our website at IDT.com.

Now, I’ll turn to our balance sheet and cash flow. Cash and short-term investments decreased by approximately $13 million to $346 million. We generated $44 million in cash from operations and spent approximately $8 million on CapEx. Free cash flow for the quarter, defined as cash from operations less CapEx, was approximately $36 million and free cash flow as a percent of revenue was 24% on a trailing four quarter basis.

On a share buyback program, we spent approximately $49.3 million to repurchase 1.56 million shares at an average price of approximately $31.64. This was partially offset by share issuance proceeds on employee equity plan of approximately $5 million. At the end of the quarter, the remaining balance on our share buyback authorization was approximately $457 million. On working capital metrics, days of inventory was 72, improved from 74 days in the prior quarter.

Starting this fiscal year and consistent with the adoption of ASC 606 certain revenue related reserves are now classified as other accrued liabilities rather than as a reduction to accounts receivable. This change causes the accounts receivable line item to be higher adding four days to DSO. DSO calculated on accounts receivable under the new methodology was 49 days versus 45 days if calculated under the prior methodology.

Now, let me expand on our forecast for the September quarter. Greg noted that we currently project revenue for our fiscal second quarter 2019 to be between $228 million and $238 million or $233 million at the midpoint. This is up 14% from the year ago period, with strong year-over-year growth in every one of our four end markets.

On a sequential basis, we expect that our businesses targeting the communications infrastructure, data center cloud computing, and automotive and industrial end markets will all grow in the September quarter. We expect our aggregate consumer revenue to decline slightly, due to the wind down of low gross margin revenue in our mobile sensing die/wafer business, which we are exiting. As a reference, this business represented approximately $11 million of revenue in the prior full fiscal year.

We expect consumer-related wireless power revenue to be up in the quarter, driven by continued growth from customer diversification. For fiscal Q2, we project non-GAAP gross margin to be approximately 63.8%, plus or minus 1 percentage point. This would be up another 40 basis points sequentially from our strong Q1 results, and up 240 basis points from the year ago period. The increased gross margin outlook for fiscal Q2 is helped by the project debt reduction in mobile sensing revenue in the quarter.

As we look forward beyond fiscal Q2, we see opportunity for continued gross margin expansion. On our last earnings call, we said that gross margins had the potential to reach the 63% to 64% range in the second half of our fiscal year. As we are already delivering gross margins in that range, we now see the potential to reach the high end of that range or better by the end of the year.

For fiscal Q2, we project non-GAAP operating expense will increase approximately $2.2 million to $79.4 million, plus or minus $1 million. We expect R&D to increase by $2 million to approximately $46.7 million and SG&A to increase by $200,000 to $32.7 million. The increase in operating expenses includes previously planned increases in new product development, combined with the impact of variable compensation accruals, driven by our strong outlook for fiscal 2019 revenue growth and profitability.

We estimate fiscal Q2 non-GAAP operating margin to be approximately 29.7%, and we are now targeting to achieve 30% operating margin for the full fiscal year. We currently anticipate fiscal Q2 interest and other expense will be approximately $1.7 million and then our fiscal Q2 and full-year fiscal 2019 non-GAAP tax rate will be approximately 10%. For fiscal Q2, we expect fully diluted shares for EPS to be approximately $135.1 million and non-GAAP EPS to be between $0.42 and $0.48 or $0.45 at the midpoint.

In summary, we are very optimistic about our trajectory for continued revenue growth and margin expansion that will translate to increasing EPS and free cash flow generation throughout the year.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to the operator for the Q&A portion of the call.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Harlan Sur with JP Morgan. Your line is now open.

Harlan Sur

Good afternoon and great job on the quarterly execution. On the data center business, it looks like Intel's next-generation server platform is going to support its new storage class, 3D XPoint memory architecture on a DIMM format in addition to potentially higher capacity DRAM memory modules, both of which I think seems good for the team in terms of higher dollar content per server. So, when you think about the growth trends in the second half of the calendar year for this business and over a longer period of time, how much of this is contributing to your positive outlook just in addition to the overall strong cloud spending environment?

Greg Waters

Yes, Harlan, this is Greg. Good question. Listen, we are very excited about the beginnings of some actual data points and storage class memory, including the more advanced versions of that. We have included very little or close to 0 in that in our future outlook at this time, not because not we’re not excited about it, but it’s difficult for us to forecast that with granularity to that level. So, I would view that as an upside with respect to going forward basis and very clearly a new growth catalyst towards the end of the fiscal year and for next fiscal year.

Harlan Sur

Great. Thanks for the insights there. And as you mentioned, I think the team had previously guided your communications business to be down slightly, but it ended up nicely sequentially, it also drove the upside in gross margins for the June quarter, maybe if you can just give us a little bit of color to what products or programs drilled a nice upside here, which I assume is also driving the growth in the September quarter as well?

Brian White

Sure, it was fairly broad-based. Our timing business is doing very well, not only in the communications end market, but also in the computing and market. So, we saw very strong growth in timing, which helped the quarter and we see that continuing. Our Serial RapidIO business is continuing to hang in there and did better than expectations as well and we see strength in that market moving into the September quarter. And our RF business, despite the ZTE stop ship that impacted that business in last quarter the revenue at other customers and our share position continues to improve. So, the strength in communications was pretty broad-based.

Harlan Sur

Great. Thank you.

Greg Waters

Thank you, Harlan.

Thank you. And our next question comes from Quinn Bolton with Needham & Company. Your line is now open.

Quinn Bolton

Hi, Greg. I have got a follow-up on Harlan's question about storage class memory. And Intel on their conference call last week did mentioned that they would be gaining to shift 3D XPoint DIMMs to multiple customers before the end of the calendar year, can you remind us generally speaking on a storage class memory, DIMM what kind of memory interface content is available for you and other memory interface suppliers?

Greg Waters

In general, I think you are asking me a general question, but it would look a lot like LRDIMM.

Quinn Bolton

So, is that still on the high teens to $20 of content ballpark?

Greg Waters

Yes.

Quinn Bolton

Perfect. Greg, and the second question, just looking at the DDR4 gen 2.5 you said that that would start shipping later this year where you referring to sort of the calendar year or where you referring to your fiscal year?

Greg Waters

Certainly fiscal. That’s easy and probably calendar. It’s hard for us to forecast exactly how much of that we're going to grab in the December quarter, but certainly it will be non-zero we’re just not sure how big that will be.

Quinn Bolton

Got it. And the last one for Brian, just OpEx coming in a little bit higher than previously modeled, it sounds like a lot of that is due to the variable compensation on the better outlook, is OpEx, can you give us a sense how you see OpEx trending in the second half of the fiscal year, and we assume – have we incorporated all the increased variable compensation or should we be thinking about an upward trend in OpEx in the Q3, Q4?

Brian White

Sure, Quinn, all of the higher OpEx is attributable to variable compensation and so it’s a good news, bad news story. The good news is our outlook for revenue growth and profitability is very, very robust that drags along with it, some variable expense. So, if we look at how that might trend for word, we could be looking at little bit higher OpEx and what we’re guiding to in September quarter as we move into the December or March, but it will be highly dependent upon how the revenue profile, the operating margin profile develops over that time period. What you will see is strong top line growth and you will see leverage to the operating margin line and as we said in our prepared comments we’re now expecting that full-year operating margin can be 30%.

Greg Waters

Yes. Put another way, Quinn, if it were to go up from what we just indicated in today's call is, because the outlook has gone up, we pay variable comp on revenue growth and OI performance.

Quinn Bolton

Got it. Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Karl Ackerman with Cowen and Company. Your line is now open.

Karl Ackerman

Hi, good afternoon gentlemen. I had two questions. First question for Brian or Greg, may you discuss the longer-term growth prospects of your memory interface business, in the event the leading server chipset continues to push out its 10 nm silicon, I guess, how does that shape your view on adoption of next-gen server platforms and the content uplift you may receive if at all? And I have a follow-up please.

Greg Waters

I would say, it's a non-event for us in the next couple of years. So, I would not have any – I would encourage investors should have no concerns about any push outs or perceived push outs on processor lithography impacting our business. So, I think, it's a worse to neutral and the other thing Karl is that, let's just suppose there were some push outs on lithography, there's still going to be a demand for improving CPU to memory performance, which would tend to indicate you might see higher adoption of LRDIMM in that interim period as well. So, I think it's worse to neutral for us and possibly somewhat of a positive.

Karl Ackerman

Great, I appreciate that. I guess Brian or Greg, so switching over to sensors for a moment. Your kind of sensors business are just starting to hit the P&L and you've clearly had exceptional growth in sensors, frankly ever since you required ZMDI. I guess, why shouldn't we expect this business to sustain 20% plus growth in calendar 2019 given the backlog and design wins you've generated today?

Greg Waters

That's kind of where it's grown already, so I don't see any reason that that would be irrational on that. I would – so no that's kind of the way, I'm not giving a specific number on that, but when we put this forward as part of a segment guide, it was in the 10% to 20% range. We said that back at our last Analyst Day and we have outperformed that since we got the business. So, it's not an irrational assumption at all. What I would indicate, which is one of the more exciting stories into next year in particular, there's kind of two classes of business we call sensors.

One of them is a pure IC business, which is the great, great majority of our revenue today and a lot of the stuff we've talked about is us taking those ICs and making much more complex full sensors out – unlike the gas sensor that we announced today that replaces a full board. And the relevance of that to investors is those full sensors carry much higher ASPs. I mean like factor of five, factor of ten higher in some cases. So, it's going to take a while to get an industrial business going that's – it's a normal industrial design cycle. But we really like the way this business is shaping up and the early wins could not be better.

Karl Ackerman

Thank you.

Thank you. And our next question comes from Harsh Kumar with Piper Jaffray. Your line is now open.

Harsh Kumar

Hi, guys. First of all, congratulations. I had a quick question, Greg. Have you typically before a new technology comes on, let's say a 3D XPoint type technology. When these transitions have happened, have you seen a pause in your business associated with the older technologies, is that even relevant here? And then I had a competitive type question.

Greg Waters

Yes, good question, Harsh. It's not relevant at all in this case because there's nothing that will replace things. So, if you take like a 3D XPoint or storage class memory, it's a greenfield TAM for us. We ship nothing in that today. So, it's not like a DRAM DDR3 to DDR4 to DDR5 type transition. This is just something new, right. So, this isn't additive TAM and it will be additive revenue.

Harsh Kumar

Got it. That's what we thought. And then second question for you, historically, I mean the IDTI we knew two to three years ago participated in niche technologies where it just wasn't worth it for somebody to come and putting down a bunch of R&D money to be competitive, that's not so much the case in data center anymore. It's getting to be a decent market for you and it seems to be getting lighter from a standpoint of revenue. How would you describe the toughness or the hardships associated with somebody walking into this market and trying to become a player now?

Greg Waters

Somebody entering – the barrier of entry is I think very high just given the complexity of technologies. So, if you look at a thread that runs through almost our whole company, we specialize in things for data centers that truly are interconnect. We're not doing processors, we're not doing memories et cetera. It's interconnect. And I think there, we are easily one of the most formidable technology companies in interconnect whether it would be optical or electrical in the world. So, anybody even with deep pockets trying to jump in the middle of that, it's going to be hard and it would take a long, long time.

Contrast that to the consolidation in the industry, there are fewer good companies out there, that can handle this class of technology. We feel like we're in a very favorable competitive space for data centers right now. And my barometer of that, is the level of sophisticated cloud service provider customer pull that is encouraging us to do more. So, customers want us in the game and I think, you'll see that as a multi-year trend.

Harsh Kumar

Great. Congrats guys.

Greg Waters

Thank you, Harsh.

Thank you. And our next question comes from Charles Wong with Goldman Sachs. Your line is now open.

Charles Wong

It seems like the tone around 5G has changed a little bit, little bit more positive now. So, just wondering with regards to demand on a geographic basis and also project timing, just any color relative to your prior expectations would be great?

Greg Waters

My view of the market in 5G has not changed. I probably, I consider myself more of a pragmatist with 5G. I think, it's going to be a tremendous market. I think, it's going to be a fantastic market for us. I do think it is sometimes over hyped, in terms of how fast it's going to come and hit the market. What's encouraging for us and if you detect maybe a difference in tone is that – in terms of all the programs we're competing for particularly in RF and timing, we won way more than our fair share.

So, it's a fair debate to talk about when that business will come in strength. But when it comes, we will definitely grow our share in content. So, that has gotten better in the last two quarters. The second thing that we do have a line of sight, which is maybe not different from a market trend, but more precise now is we’ve got orders for pilot field trial quantities now, right. So, usually it's a typical field trial cycle. It'll take a while before this stuff is proved out and starts to turn into real volume, but we will definitely be there on the front end of 5G network deployment.

Charles Wong

Got it. And then, with regards to the uptake on the full-year outlook, just wondering if you can kind of help us out in terms of quantifying what portion of that is related to ZTE coming back in and then what portion is related to just an improved outlook in your other segments?

Greg Waters

Well one easy data point is that last quarter without ZTE we grew 4% sequentially and what do we say about 16% year-on-year, whatever the prepared remarks were on that. So, we're growing very handily without ZTE and we were quite successful at ZTE. So, it is obviously going to be a positive catalyst going forward.

Charles Wong

And then if I could just squeeze one last one in. With regards to the data center opportunity, can you kind of help us frame what the opportunity is, when we think about share shifts between the two big players there or one big player and one small player. My understanding is AMD has got a bit more of an opportunity when it comes to having more memory channels. How are you thinking about that as share potentially shifts between the two guys there? Thanks.

Greg Waters

We're not going to comment on that at all. I understand the question, so I really have those no commentary on who's winning share out there in the market. The encouraging thing to us is’ no matter what processor vendor that you ship, our content is going up in the future. So, I – you know we're quite confident in the future of content gains and really no comment on the market share amongst our customers.

Charles Wong

Fair enough, thanks.

Thank you. And our next question comes from Christopher Rolland with Susquehanna International Group. Your line is now open.

Christopher Rolland

Hi, guys. Congrats on the quarter. You guys had a press release during the quarter where you talked about RapidIO and AI machine learning and you talked a little bit about it on the call as well. Can you talk about, exactly who the customers are just broadly what they're using it for what kind of the value prop there is and whether you think that this could be a double-digit grower again after a long pause?

Greg Waters

Thanks, Chris. On RapidIO, there's no real RapidIO sustainable growth story. RapidIO at this point in our history has been a tremendously successful product, it's done great, but it is – we consider it a mature product at this point in time and is not part of a future sustainable growth model for the company. Even though it is growing a little bit at the moment. It will have a very long tail, so the real story about artificial intelligence machine learning is that all those different sundry applications are increasingly reliant on high performance interconnect like RapidIO, like our advanced timing, like a lot of our sensor products as well. So, even though I wouldn't say that we are probably a brand that is associated with the rise of artificial intelligence, we're increasingly finding a lot of our stuff is ending up in AI applications and that press release was simply one example of that.

Christopher Rolland

Got it. And then Brian for you, you mentioned that consumers are going to decline in part because of your mobile sensing die/wafer business. How much revenue was that last year? What kind of gross margins did it carry and what was the associated OpEx?

Brian White

Yes Chris, we did about $11 million in revenue for the full prior fiscal year. The gross margins in that business were extremely low. I'll just put it that way. So, as that business winds down, it does provide an uplift to corporate gross margins. And – I wouldn't look for some specific impact as it relates to OpEx because we're constantly making portfolio decisions and moving resources between project and so on, so it doesn't have a direct impact on the OpEx line item. It's just a redeployment and reprioritization from that standpoint.

Christopher Rolland

Great. Thanks Brian.

Thank you. And our next question comes from Vivek Arya with Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Your line is now open.

Adam Gonzalez

Hi. This is Adam Gonzalez on for Vivek. Thanks for taking my question. Just looking at the wireless charging business. What's the right way to size that opportunity moving forward now that you're starting to see an inflection and some of the opportunities outside of just smartphones? I believe, last year, you guys had mid-80s [ph] so just – how do we think about it this year and next? Thanks.

Brian White

It's obviously growing quite well. I would say that the way to think about it, is a revenue opportunity, is similar to what we've been seeing for three years. We said, we would get that to between $100 million and $200 million business, we did that. It is growing very nicely. I think, what you're going to see for that business going forward is not I would say necessarily exponential revenue growth, we may get there, but that's not in our thinking right now. But you are going to see very steady year-on-year growth, just like we are delivering now. But the story line now shifts and the story line now becomes diversification of application and higher margins.

So, our goal is not to make the smartphone business super large. This company is to be very selective about how we take business there and with whom; use differentiated features to drive up ASPs, which are going up and most importantly, use all the knowledge and know-how that we've gained in consumer to really create a franchise in things like automotive and industrial.

Adam Gonzalez

Got it, thanks. And then just as a follow up on gross margins. Could you walk us through the puts and takes to get to 63%, the high end of the 63%, 64% target and perhaps beyond that? I know you mentioned the consumer sensing wind down, but is there anything else that could drive that?

Greg Waters

Well, we're there now. This is one …

Adam Gonzalez

Or perhaps above that, right.

Greg Waters

Yes, I would say it's couple of things. Our very talented and dedicated operations team continues to improve operating efficiencies. That's been part of the IDT story for years, right and will continue. So, there's always more to do there and the team is getting it done and I think beyond that it's not like one thing anymore, two things, it's just that the broad swath of new products that we are ramping at different phases. Almost universally carry higher margins than the ones they replace. So, I think this – if you look for – our thinking and the way we measure our own teams, is that we will increase gross margins every year for the foreseeable future.

Adam Gonzalez

Great. Thanks.

Thank you. And our next question comes from Charlie Anderson with Dougherty & Company. Your line is now open.

Charlie Anderson

Yes, thanks for taking my questions and congratulations on the strong results. Greg, I think at the last Analyst Day comps was maybe the slowest growing of the segments. I wonder where some of the traction you're now seeing with a millimeter wave and continuing market share gains. Do you have an updated view there, sort of baking it into that higher end of the total growth of the company in terms of comps as a contributor?

Greg Waters

It's a good question, Charlie. At the last Analyst Day, early 2017 calendar, we said the comps could reliably grow like 3% to 5% and obviously, we're growing well above that, it's certainly in the outlook. Even though the CapEx environment has not really improved a lot. So, we view comps broadly to be a flattish market segment that we happen to be gaining share at. And well I don't have an update to how to model that in the future, we obviously are growing well above that 3% to 5% range and believe we will continue for a while. I’m sorry, Charlie. What I was going to say is, I think particularly given the recent turn on of ZTE, what we owe all of you, the investors, is maybe one or two quarters more of just consistency in terms of shipments and the rest and then possibly updating that at a later date.

Charlie Anderson

Perfect. And then on the smart sensors, I think a lot of the growth you guys have seen has been sort of unit driven. Last year smart sensors coming in, they enhance ASPs. I wonder, when you start to see more adoption there, I mean, I think you’ve highlighted where some of the wins have been, but is that more of a next year story, a year beyond. Just your thoughts on how that ramps.

Greg Waters

Well, we will get some, some meaningful revenue out of this year, this fiscal year, rather. It's not going to be tens of millions of dollars, but there is a reasonable aptitude that we're going to see low millions of dollars this year. And the point – the reason why that's exciting is not that that revenue really moves the needle for us much, but that's well ahead of our expectations when we started this sensor development in the first place and it's more about the caliber of customers that we're attracting to this technology. These are powerful innovative companies that have their own ideas of how to create really more of a sensor as a service type platform, and where that goes is worthy of another update in the future, but we really feel like we have made an intelligence bet on this advanced sensor market right now.

Charlie Anderson

Great. Thank you so much.

Thank you. And our next question comes from Anthony Stoss with Craig-Hallum. Your line is now open.

Anthony Stoss

Hi guys, my congrats as well. Greg, if you won't mind, can you let us know what you think in terms of cascade like what your ASP bump might be, if it starts in the December quarter and then remind us, what your current thinking is on content bump with DDR5. And then Brian, if you won't mind, quite a few chip companies are talking about shortages on wafers and they put costs going up. Just curious to see what you guys are seeing. Thanks.

Greg Waters

Tony, I'll take the first one. We – I don't have the specific commentary about content well not because we don't know what it is. But since DDR4 gen 2.5, if I were to give you that it was kind of be like publishing our ASP increase. So, I would say, it would be similar, right, maybe a little better to prior gen 2.5 type updates.

Brian White

Yes, and Tony on the other part of your question regarding wafer supply and cost, there's pockets of tightness out there. There's nothing that has caused us to miss revenue and certainly there's probably some general cost pressures in the marketplace, but you can see, how our gross margins are behaving. They are coming up dramatically, so the cost environment, I think is well behaved, we can certainly observe that and drive gross margin and operating margin improvements despite that, but we're not finding constraints that will cost us in this revenue opportunity.

Anthony Stoss

Good job guys.

Greg Waters

Thank you, Tony.

Operator

Blayne Curtis

Hi guys, thanks for taking my question. And I apologize if I've missed this. They might be the same. Gross margin uplift, I'm just trying understand in June what the drivers were, did you get any benefit from the consumer shut down or is that all in September quarter?

Brian White

So, the June quarter benefited certainly by the higher communications revenue. The consumer is a little bit softer in wireless power and so from a mix perspective, we did get benefit as we move into September. We're going to get further benefit from mix. As we’ve entered this fiscal year, we said there was going to be some nice gross margin uplift in the second half. And we said in that time frame, we could get to 63 to 64 and that was really predicated on new products entering the revenue stream at better margin profile.

So, what we're seeing is in the first half of the year, we’re getting some benefits from mix. They are elevating the gross margin and then at second half of the year, we get a next incremental benefit associated with new products at higher margins and that's how we've been able to outperform in this first half with still some upside to go in the second half.

Blayne Curtis

Thanks, and then I want to ask you on the wireless charging side. It's been pretty resilient given some of the headlines with Samsung. I'm just kind of curious how you think about the mix of that business. You said diversification is the way to kind of frame how much is phones versus accessories and now and then as you look at your pipeline for next couple of quarters, how that may change?

Greg Waters

I don’t know if you’re going to see a sharp change in a couple of quarters, Blayne, but it is definitely diversifying year-on-year to be for smartphones being at lower percentage. There's more accessories, there's certainly more transmitters being shipped around the world. Automotive volumes are really not quite there yet, so it's not really moving the needle, but without having the statistic off the top of my head there it is definitely less smartphone driven that has in the past, although smartphones is the bulk of it. And I don't know that a quarter or two is going to really move the needle a lot on that, but certainly in a year-on-year basis by this time next year smartphone as a percent of that revenue will definitely be lower.

Blayne Curtis

Alright, thanks guys.

Greg Waters

Thank you.

Thank you. And our next question comes from Edward Snyder with Charter Equity Research. Your line is now open.

Edward Snyder

Thanks a lot. Greg, you called millimeter wave as the primary driver of your RF growth, is most of that in the fixed wireless trials or the satellite products that you mentioned. And when you refer to expected production volumes to mid-2019, same kind of question, is it fixed wireless or satellite?

Greg Waters

Yes. And let me correct that. The near-term growth is not millimeter wave, it's actually, it's 4G and 5G, but it's 5G 6 gigahertz and under, right. That is the majority of the near-term growth. And when I talk about pilot production quantities, there is a millimeter wave in that for sure, but the bulk of it, I mean the really interesting part is more traditional cellular band RF.

Edward Snyder

In the base station?

Greg Waters

Say 6 gigahertz – absolutely. Now millimeter wave, the reason we're excited about that is one we're getting a much higher diversification of customers, big companies designing it in. And its everything you mentioned, it's traditional cellular like 5G, it's fixed wireless point, it's fixed wireless access and its satellite communications. And of those three, I think satellite may give 5G a run for its money in terms of what's the biggest consumer of that type of product in 18 months.

Edward Snyder

Okay. So just to be crisp on the idea that when you said production...

Greg Waters

Ed, we're having a hard time hearing you; if you could speak up please.

Edward Snyder

Sorry about that. I said, just to be crisp on that, when you're talking about production mid-19, you're talking about sub 6, 5 gigahertz or is it more the other ones?

Greg Waters

Okay. Let me just redo it, the near-term strength meaning like now, right, and stuff we're shipping to 5G is sub-6 gigahertz. I did mention – and that will continue to be strong through mid-next year. The comment I made about initial production shipments mid-next year that was specific to millimeter wave, and that's when we expect to begin, I'd say, meaningful shipments of that class of product.

Edward Snyder

Great. And then you long predicted materially higher ASPs for DDR5 given you would be adding a PMIC in addition to the IO products, and you mentioned sampling that. Any update when that might hit production and isn't that dependent pretty heavily on Intel's release of the next upgraded micro architecture, which seems given their comments might be delayed. They haven't officially said that, but all the arrow seemed to be pointing to maybe a little bit more of a stretch out on the next cycle.

Greg Waters

All those are fair points, Ed. I think that DDR5 is definitely dependent on processor vendors, Intel and others on that. We can't – DDR5 doesn't happen until the processor ecosystem is ready for it. I'd also point out though that we have always been calling DDR5 perhaps more conservatively than some other companies as to when that would happen, we've always pointed towards the end of calendar 2019 and really into calendar 2020. And even with the well-publicized potential delays in certain areas, I don't think our view on that has changed. And it’s kind of coming in where we expected it would.

Edward Snyder

Good. If I could maybe one final one. I mean, the trends in automotive are a bit different than lot of the other businesses. They tend to have very long design and production cycles, why shouldn't we take your [more bullish] sequential on year-over-year growth guidance for the auto business and the comments about [indiscernible] suggest that you may be for an extended period of outperformance in automotive given once you get these things they kind of run.

Greg Waters

Well, I think, we are outperforming automotive and industrial growth already and have been for the past couple of years, but as a point of fairness, our business is smaller than some others do. So, I think, we're going to have like last – this quarter – last quarter being down, have that from time-to-time. That's just normal business, but we are definitely outgrowing consistently the automotive market.

Edward Snyder

Great. Thanks guys.

Greg Waters

Thank you, Ed.

Thank you. and we have a follow-up question from Christopher Rolland with Susquehanna. Your line is now open.

Christopher Rolland

Hi, thanks for the follow-up. So, on auto, industrial, you mentioned some customer transitions. Perhaps you could just elaborate a little bit there? But then also I think Brian maybe you mentioned putting on new assembly and test capacity on the back end – did that hold back any sales this quarter and also what's the CapEx associated with that?

Greg Waters

I will tackle in both there – you got the same question. First, with respect to the – why do we call out that last quarter would be down. It's simply a normal product transition of a number of Tier 1 automotive customers at slightly different periods in the quarter are transitioning from an older sensor IC right that we supply them by several customers to a newer one. So, we actually like this. It's a little higher ASP. The margins are better. So, it's all good stuff, but there's a little bit of transition bump in the last quarter. So, that's all that is.

Regarding assembling and test, our manufacturing, we are expanding our test capacity specifically for number of products, including automotive and industrial. And since we are fabulous and do virtually no assembly – this is very minor capital. I mean, we gotten by a couple of testers every so often. And those testers tend to cost on the order about $1 million apiece, maybe $1.5 [ph] million, so it's very minor CapEx. And the payback periods are very, very quick.

Christopher Rolland

Great. Thanks guys.

Thank you and I'm showing no further questions in the queue at this time. I’d like to turn the call back over to Greg Waters, CEO for any closing remarks.

Greg Waters

Okay, thank you everybody for joining the call. During the quarter, we will be participating in the KeyBanc Technology Summit in Vail, Colorado on August 14. The Jeffrey Semiconductor Conference in Chicago on August 29, and Piper Jaffray technology conference in Laguna Niguel on September 5. So, we appreciate you joining us today. Thank you.

Ladies and gentlemen, this does conclude your program for today and may you all disconnect. Everyone, have a great day.