With FANG In A Correction, Can Gandalf Rescue The Rally?

If (near) record earnings growth and blockbuster U.S. economic data can't carry the day, then where can you look for support?

With industrials struggling under the trade war threat and with small caps having already run a long way, one wonders to whom the baton will be passed.

I'm a macro, big picture kind of guy. You know that, I know that and everyone who reads me knows that.

So while you were watching the FANG contingent fall apart on Monday, I was preoccupied with Caterpillar (CAT) and Tyson Foods (TSN). Caterpillar reported (another) solid quarter, but the bellwether's plans to raise prices in order to compensate for an expected $100-200 million drag from tariff-related cost pressures was yet another indication that the trade frictions are starting to affect the outlook for some of the world's most important companies. Meanwhile, Tyson delivered a truly ugly guidance cut, citing, among other factors, "the combination of changing global trade policies and the uncertainty of any resolution."

Those are the kinds of reports you should be watching when it comes to getting a read on what might be coming down the pike for U.S. corporate earnings in the event the trade tensions don't abate.

But while I'd rather not have to document the daily trials and tribulations of Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX) and their ilk, I don't have a choice because these names have become synonymous with "the big picture." In fact, they are nearly the "whole picture" when it comes to explaining benchmark returns. In a note dated Friday, Goldman updated their analysis in terms of documenting just how hard the market is leaning on a handful of names. To wit:

The top 10 contributors have accounted for 62% of the S&P 500 7% YTD return [and] of these 10 stocks, nine are technology or internet firms, [with] the Technology sector alone accounting for 56% of the S&P 500 YTD return (76% including Consumer Discretionary members AMZN and NFLX).

That obviously raises questions about market breadth or, more to the point, a lack thereof. Facebook's rather dramatic declines last week only add to investor consternation. Simply put, what happened to Facebook was emblematic of the risk inherent in crowded trades and what's happened to the FANG contingent over the past couple of sessions recalls the factor rotations that played out in November and that Goldman warned about in their infamous FANG note from June, 2017.

Let me show you something in an effort to demonstrate how quickly the tide can go out on these consensus "no-brainers." Regular readers know I'm a proponent of sellside research, so this isn't an effort to malign any one particular analyst. And although I'm quite sure none them would take it that way, I just want to make sure readers don't either. With that disclaimer out of the way, here's a snapshot of analyst price targets for Facebook headed into earnings:

(Bloomberg)

And here's a snapshot of how those targets changed overnight last Thursday:

(Bloomberg)

Remember what Howard Marks said last summer in his infamous memo “There They Go Again – Again“? If not, here's a refresher:

The FAANGs are truly great companies, growing rapidly and trouncing the competition (where it exists). Some of them doubtless will be the great companies of tomorrow. But will they all? Are they invincible, and is their success truly inevitable? That raises the question of whether investors in technology can really see the future.

I'll answer that question (for the umpteenth time): No, investors cannot see the future, which is why I don't recall a whole lot of people predicting the FANG index would fall into correction territory in a matter of days, but that's just what happened on Monday. It's down some 9% since Facebook's lackluster revenue guidance rocked markets last week.

(Heisenberg)

That is not great considering how critical those names are for the broader market. The Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) fell below its 50-day moving average on Monday (top pane below) and just to underscore how this has a kind of cascade/waterfall feel to it, note the bottom pane in the stacked visual which shows that if the FANGs underperform QQQ again this week, it will mark the seventh consecutive week of relative underperformance.

(Heisenberg)

What's particularly disconcerting about this is that it's not clear what takes the baton in terms of market leadership. Small caps (IWM) have run a long ways on the assumption that their domestic focus will shield them from the trade tensions, so one wonders how much more room there is for a rally there. Meanwhile, it's worth noting that industrials are laboring under the trade threat. Consider this from the same Goldman note cited above:

While US economic data are strong, concerns about trade conflict and decelerating global growth have discouraged investors from owning many cyclical stocks. As a result, despite the US ISM currently at 60, the Industrials sector has lagged the S&P 500 by 300 bp during the last three months.

Want to see something interesting? Of course you do. Look at the relative performance in industrials with notable periods of global jitters denoted in red at the bottom:

(Heisenberg)

Again, the question here is this: What takes the baton in the event growth stocks rollover? For their part, Morgan Stanley said this in a note out Monday:

The selling has just begun and this correction will be the biggest since the one we experienced in February. It could very well have a greater negative impact on the average portfolio if it’s centered on tech, consumer discretionary and small caps, as we expect.

Fortunately for you, there's JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic (known around markets as "Gandalf"), easily one of the most recognizable names on the Street. Kolanovic was out on Monday with a new note (his first in a while), calling for a rally in small caps and also in emerging market equities (EEM). Here's an excerpt:

Earlier this month, we upgraded EM and Value equities in our Asset Allocation report. The recommendation is not without risks, but we think that the upside potential coming from low valuations and low positioning creates a setup similar to late 2015, when we forecast a rally in EM equities, Value, Small caps and high-beta stocks. As with any value trade, a catalyst is needed and is critical for timing the trade. Currently, we believe potential catalysts for the rally could be a weakening of USD, potential for the Fed to slow its pace of tightening, or any progress towards resolution of trade tensions (such as the recent developments on US-Europe trade). Additionally, over the past week, we are seeing the first signs of a Value rally (and continuation of momentum weakness). Some investors fear tech weakness could lead to a much more significant market correction. We point out here that Value rallies are historically associated with ‘Risk on’ trades, and often coincide with strong performance of high-beta stocks, small-cap stocks, and Emerging Markets.

Again, that's from a much longer note, and there are a number of caveats and contingencies therein. For instance, Kolanovic's call is in part predicated on a Fed pause, which he believes is prudent at this juncture for several reasons, not the least of which is the growing policy divergence between the U.S. and the rest of the world.

For the bulls out there struggling for a narrative to latch onto on a day when it's looking increasingly likely that U.S. stocks are now predisposed to ignoring record earnings and robust U.S. economic data, you've got one thanks to the most revered strategist on Wall Street.

I wish you the best of luck in sorting all of the above out, but as usual, I think you'll be hard pressed to find a more comprehensive yet simultaneously concise summary of an important day for markets than what you just read.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.