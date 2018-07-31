Superior Plus: NGL Propane Acquisition Will Provide A Long Runway Of Growth

Investment Thesis

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCPK:SUUIF) [SPB] completed its acquisition of NGL Propane on July 10, 2018. The acquisition will increase its footprint to 22 states in the United States. NGL Propane's presence will provide a platform for Superior Plus to grow in the highly fragmented propane market in the country where more than 4000 smaller players hold 73% of the market. The acquisition will also improve Superior Plus’ gross margin as propane sales have higher margin than distillates.

Who is NGL Propane?

NGL Propane is a company that sells propane and distillates to over 316,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in 22 states in the United States. It has 151 distribution locations across these 22 states. The company has 331 storage tanks that can store about 13 million gallons of propane and 5.5 million gallons of distillate storage. It also has 1,000 vehicles providing delivery service to its customers.

Reasonable price paid

The total cost of NGL Propane acquisition was US$900 million (C$1.17 billion). Since NGL Propane’s normalized EBITDA is about US$89.91 million (see table below), Superior Plus ultimately paid approximately 10x the normalized EBITDA. If we include the possible synergies, which Superior Plus estimates to be about US$20~25 million, Superior Plus paid 8.2x the normalized EBITDA of US$110 million (C$143 million). Superior Plus’ price paid for NGL Propane is not expensive, especially considering the fact that its peers are trading at an average EV to 2019 estimated EBITDA ratio of 8.7x.

Source: NGL Propane Acquisition Presentation

Reasons why we like Super Plus’ NGL Propane acquisition

Economies of scale

As stated earlier, NGL Propane operates in 22 states in the United States. Hence, the acquisition will allow the company to expand its footprint from 9 states to 22 states. We like the acquisition because the combined company can achieve better operating efficiency and result in lots of cost savings. In fact, management believed that there would be about US$20-25 million of annual synergies within two years of closing. About C$19 million of synergies can be achieved from productivity-based initiatives and about C$7 million of synergies from supply chain efficiencies.

Source: NGL Propane Acquisition Presentation

NGL Propane will provide a platform to grow in the fragmented propane market in the U.S.

Superior Plus has about 40% of the propane market share in Canada. However, it only has about 1% market share in the United States. The acquisition of NGL Propane will add about 2% of the market share. However, as the pie chart below shows, this market is still fragmented. The top five players account only about 27% of the propane market share in the United States. On the other hand, small and medium players account for 73% of the total propane market. This means that there are a lot of opportunities for Superior Plus to grow its business in the United States. In fact, its acquisition of NGL Propane allows it to expand its footprint in 22 states (from 9 states before the acquisition). This means that the company can pursue tuck-in acquisitions to quickly grow its business and increase its profits through synergies.

Source: Investor Presentation

Acquisition will improve Superior Plus’ gross margin

The acquisition of NGL Propane will be highly beneficial to Superior Plus. This is because propane sales usually have higher profit margin than distillate sales. This is evident in Superior Plus’ financial result back in 2016 where its propane sales only represented about 13% of its sales volume. Nevertheless, it represented 48% of its gross profit.

Source: Investor Presentation

Risks and Challenges

Below is the chart that shows the heating market share in new residential construction in the United States. As can be seen, electricity has gradually been taking market share away from all other sources of heating. On the other hand, natural gas, propane, and oil’s market share have gradually declined in the past two decades. Fortunately, there wasn’t a significant drop in market share for propane. It was usually in the range of 4.5% to 7% every year.

2017 Propane Market Outlook (Source: ICF Research)

Although we have seen electricity as a source of heating gaining ground in the past two decades, there is still considerable growth in areas where distillates are being replaced by propane. As the following map shows, there is strong propane growth in the northeast of United States. Readers may recall that Superior Plus and NGL Propane both have a strong presence in this area. Therefore, we continue to believe that propane consumption will continue to grow at least in areas where Superior Plus and NGL Propane have a strong presence. Nevertheless, investors should keep an eye on the market share of propane on new housing constructions.

2017 Propane Market Outlook (Source: ICF Research)

Investor Takeaway

We like Superior Plus’ acquisition of NGL Propane as it significantly increases Superior Plus’ footprint in the United States. NGL Propane’s distribution locations will provide a platform for the company to grow and expand to the highly fragmented propane market in the United States. This will provide a long runway of growth. The cost paid for the acquisition was good if we included the run-rate synergies. We believe investors with a long-term investment horizon will be rewarded.

