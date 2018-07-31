A David (Simon) And Goliath (Amazon) Story

Simon continues to carve out am impressive moat by using its scale and cost of capital advantages.

Simon has more powerful arrows in the quiver that it can use to compete against Amazon.

I read through the Q2-18 earnings transcript for Simon Property Group (SPG) and I was hoping to get some colorful comments from the CEO, David Simon. Usually, the “chief exec” provides some valuable “nuggets of wisdom” in response to analyst questions, but this quarter was less dramatic.

Besides the commentary on Simon’s “scale advantage” I found the earnings call to be somewhat boring, almost SWAN-like. Anyway, here’s what David Simon had to say in regards to Simon’s moat-worthy scale,

“I think scale is really important. You know, and it goes beyond real estate. You know, look at look at BlackRock, I mean, where do they run $6 trillion, you know that scale is important. Look at that Blackstone, in terms of their private equity and real estate business. …Look at what's going on with the tech companies you know, from you know all the things that they all have scale and believe me, they use that to their advantage in a lot of ways. … when you get to the fundamentals of the real estate it's still a very local business. So, you've got to be able to do both in our business, whereas you know some of these other companies don't have to worry necessarily about the location on main and main, where we do… …On the other hand, you know, you can blow it, it only takes is one big scale deal. And if you don't understand it appropriately or you stretch the balance sheet too much, you can't weather a down cycle… So, you try to find that fine balance, it's very difficult in a lot of respects.”

Simon is clearly a dominant player in the REIT sector. In the August edition of the Forbes Real Estate Investor, we provide details on all of the major REIT ETFs and Simon is listed as the largest holding in many of them. Given Simon’s powerful scale, the best-in-class mall REIT is able to produce economies of scale (a type of cost advantage) that further generates moat-worthy pricing power.

Even with Simon’s impressive scale, the 1,000 pound gorilla is considered a spider monkey when standing alongside Amazon (AMZN). However, David Simon provided some nuggets of wisdom on the earnings call yesterday,

“…we're just pleased with the Supreme Court's decision. As you know, we’ve been very vocal about it and we do think this will help level the playing field between physical retailers and online and hopefully the communities that those physical retailers and those properties serve.”

Specifically, Simon is referring to the ruling that states can require online retailers to collect sales tax, the Supreme Court was praised by some for delivering a victory to brick-and-mortar businesses already required to collect sales tax as well as states and local governments aiming to boost a key revenue source.

In allowing states to compel out-of-state businesses to collect sales and use tax, the court’s decision is expected to boost collection of taxes on consumer purchases. This allows brick-and-mortar retailers to compete “on a level playing field” with Amazon.

However, even though Simon vs. Amazon - a “David vs. Goliath” story – appears to be one based on scale, Simon has more powerful arrows in the quiver that it can use to compete against Amazon. As Simon (the CEO) said, “you've got to be able to do both (fundamentals and scale) in our business” and Simon’s latest results are indicative of the overblown media headlines referred to as “the retail apocalypse”.

The Blueprint For This Moat-Worthy REIT

Simonhas an impressive long-term track record in creating shareholder value. The management team provides investors’ confidence that it can navigate through a difficult operating environment with earnings growth and a rising dividend (more on the below). It's no simple feat to be able to grow the dividend during turbulent times and Simon has proven that it can manage retail risk and grow returns.

Simon's primary business is the ownership and operation of retail properties, which the company groups into five broad categories: regional malls, premium outlet centers, The Mills, community & lifestyle centers, and international properties.

Simon has ownership interests in over 230 retail properties totaling over 190 million square feet located across North America and Asia. Additionally, the company has an expanding footprint in Europe with its 29% interest in Klepierre (OTCPK:KLPEF) (a leading European mall operator based in France) and a joint venture with McArthurGlen (a leader in European designer outlets).

Simon's portfolio is well-diversified from a geographic, tenant, and revenue by real estate sector perspective. Major state concentrations by net operating income include Florida (15%), Texas (10%) and California (13%). Additionally, roughly 9% of Simon's net operating income is derived from its international properties, which are located in Europe, Japan, Mexico, Malaysia, and South Korea.

Simon also has a diversified tenant base; the largest mall space tenants include The Gap (NYSE:GPS) (3.5% of base rent), Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) (1.9% of base rent), L Brands (NYSE:LB) (2.1% of base rent), Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) (1.6%), and PVH (NYSE:PVH) (1.5%).

With respect to anchor tenants, Simon's major concentrations include Macy's (NYSE:M) (0.4% of base rent, 12.5% of square footage), and Sears (0.4% of base rent, and 5.9% of square footage).

Given the company's international scale, it has a strong relationship with a diverse list of quality retailers, which should benefit Simon over the long term. There is very little construction of new malls or premium outlets, thus limiting new competition; however, the elevated levels of retailer store closings have created more competition.

The Fortress Balance Sheet

Simon does an excellent job releasing space to new tenants, and it possesses some pricing power given its high-quality properties. The company has reasonable debt levels with a balanced debt maturity schedule, and a solid fixed charge coverage ratio. Simon's debt ratings are among the best unsecured debt ratings in the REIT industry, and this underscores the balance sheet strength.

Simon’s balance sheet continues to be industry leading, with net debt to EBITDA of 5.4x, well below the peer group. Fixed interest coverage was 5x.

Simon has only 5% of debt that’s variable rate, as the company refinanced approximately $2.4 billion of mortgage debt with an average rate of 3.98% and term of 8.9 years.

Simon’s current liquidity is $7 billion and the company repurchased 514,000 shares during Q2-18 for approximately $80 million. Simon is the only mall REIT with an A and A2 rating, and the company's balance sheet is as strong as ever providing it with superior operating financial flexibility to continue to create long-term value for shareholders.

Simon announced its dividend this quarter of $2.00 per share, an increase over of 11.1% year-over-year. The company will pay at least $7.90 per share in dividends, an increase of more than 10% compared to the $7.15 paid last year.

As you can see (above) Simon did cuts its dividend in 2009, but the company also paid out shares (in lieu of dividends). However, since the recession, Simon has generated impressive dividend growth, as viewd below:

Latest Earnings Results

On the earnings call yesterday, David Simon said, “we’re pleased to report another record quarter with operating and financial results. Demand from tenants from space in our highly productive centers is increasing. We continue to redevelop our irreplaceable real estate with new exciting dynamic ways to live work, plays, stay and shop that will further enhance the customer experience.”

In Q2-18 Simon’s funds from operation (or FFO) was $1.0 6 billion, or $2.98 per share, an increase of 20.6% compared to the prior year. Simon continues to grow cash flow and report solid key operating metrics.

Simon’s total portfolio NOI increased 4.5%, or approximately $135 million year-to-date. Comp NOI increased 2.3% for the year-to-date period and leasing activity remains solid and continues to improve.

Simon’s average base rent was $53.84, up 3.3% compared to last year. The mall and Premium Outlets recorded leasing spreads of $7.32 per square foot, and an increase of 10.7%.

Simon’s reported retailer sales per square foot for malls and outlets was $646 per foot compared to $618 million in the prior year period, an increase of 4.6%, which is a large increase - largest actually over the last four years.

Retail sales were strong across the portfolio with sales productivity increasing each month throughout the quarter. The mall - Premium Outlets occupancy ended the quarter at 94.7%, an increase of 10 basis points compared to the occupancy at the end of the quarter this year.

Simon currently estimates net income to be within a range of $7.46 to $7.54 per diluted share for the year ending December 31, 2018 and that FFO will be within a range of $12.05 to $12.13 per diluted share. This raised full year guidance, an increase of $0.09 from the original prior guidance and represents 7.5% to 8.2% growth compared to FFO of 11.21 per share for 2017.

The following table provides the reconciliation for estimated FFO per diluted share:

Development Is Moving the Needle

Simoncontinues to identify new unique and strategic development opportunities globally that will extend its geographic reach and create a new generation of world-class destinations on a accretive basis.

In Q2-18 Simon opened the Premium Outlet collection in Edmonton, Canada making the fourth outlet center in Canada. Also, construction continues on several additional new outlets: Denver, Colorado (which will open in September), Queretaro, Mexico (which will open in December), and Malaga, Spain (which will open in the spring of ’19).

During the quarter, Simon also announced a new joint venture with Siam Piwat, a world class retail and real estate developer to bring an internationally renowned Premium Outlet experience to Thailand. This will be Simon’s first outlet in Thailand (adding to Simon’s already successful joint ventures in Japan, Korea and Malaysia).

Also, Centre in Bangkok is projected to begin construction later this year and will be a destination of choice for the 50 million metro area locals and the country's very strong tourism with over 32 million visitors per year. At the end of Q2-18 redevelopment expansions were ongoing across all of the platforms in the U.S and Internationally.

Show Me The Money

One of the best methods I use to determine growth prospects for a REIT is to examine analyst estimates for FFO per share. As you can see (below), Simon scores best based on FFO per share:

Now take a look at Simon’s dividend yield. Remember, I already pointed out that Simon has the ONLY A-rated balance sheet in the mall REIT sector with best-in-class dividend growth:

Before getting excited about CBL’s (CBL) and Washington Prime’s (WPG) dividend yield, scroll back up to the chart above and you can see that both of these REITs are generating negative earnings growth (and NOI growth) and that trend is likely to continue for the near-term. Now take a look at the P/FFO multiple(S):

Again, considering the blue-chip fundamentals for Simon, shares appear to be undervalued, suggesting that maybe this dominating REIT is not the tall Philistine warrior (Goliath) but instead – in the eyes of Mr. Market – young David who is over-powering the e-commerce enemies by elusively winning the contest by “finding that fine balance” that David Simon referenced.

So, it would seem that “bigger does not always mean better” – at least when you consider the enormous retail battlefield. Simon continues to carve out am impressive moat by using its scale and cost of capital advantages. The good news is that you can own shares on the cheap…I am maintaining my STRONG BUY recommendation.

