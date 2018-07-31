General Electric: The Reasons To Buy Now Are Aviation And Healthcare

When all of the restructuring is finished, Aviation will be seen as the core reason to own shares of General Electric.

Buying GE shares this year will set investors up to receive shares in the Healthcare Division when it is spun off to shareholders in 12 to 18 months.

The market's focus on current corporate-wide results for General Electric (GE) is giving investors a chance to own shares at a bargain basement price. The company's struggles are so well chronicled that investors are overlooking the company's upside potential, driven primarily by Aviation and Healthcare. Once the restructuring is finished, shareholders of General Electric will own a slimmed down company with a cleaned up balance sheet, driven primarily by the performance of its Aviation unit. And as a bonus, current shareholders will receive shares of the Healthcare Division that should be spun off to shareholders in the next 12-18 months.

Below is the financial performance (in the millions) of the Aviation and Healthcare Divisions in the second quarter of 2018:

Aviation revenues grew 13% from the second quarter of 2017 and Healthcare revenues grew 6% from the second quarter of 2017. While Aviation and Healthcare combined account for only 44% of General Electric's industrial revenue, they account for 76% of the company's industrial operating profits. Furthermore, the operating profit margins for both Aviation and Healthcare are in the very healthy 19% range.

General Electric has a current market cap of $114 billion. It is very likely the Aviation and Healthcare Divisions combined would trade for more than $114 billion if they were set free from the General Electric conglomerate. Here is management's game plan found in the second quarter 10-Q:

In June 2018, we announced the results of our strategic review and our intention to focus on our Power, Renewable Energy and Aviation businesses. We plan to separate GE Healthcare into a standalone company over the next 12 to 18 months, pursue an orderly separation from BHGE over the next two to three years and substantially reduce GE Industrial net debt by approximately $25 billion by the end of 2020. In addition, we announced our plan for a smaller corporate headquarters focused primarily on strategy, capital allocation, talent and governance, a move which is expected to generate at least $500 million in corporate savings by the end of 2020."

Investors buying shares of General Electric today should think about what they will own in a couple of years. They will own a slimmed down GE focused on Power, Renewable Energy, and Aviation. And they will own separate shares of GE Healthcare. Those combined shares of GE and Healthcare could be trading for a much higher market cap than the current GE market cap of $114 billion.

In a recent Seeking Alpha article, I wrote I detailed a comparison between GE Healthcare and Medtronic (MDT) in order to get a concept of what a stand-alone GE Healthcare might trade for. In that analysis, GE Healthcare could trade for $80 billion on the market if it got a comparable valuation to Medtronic. Investors who buy shares in General Electric now will receive shares of GE Healthcare when it is spun off.

While GE has problems, it plans to generate close to $30 billion by selling off its stakes in Baker Hughes (BHGE), its Lighting Division and its Transportation Division. That cash will go a long way towards solving GE's problems with its Capital Finance unit and its pension shortfalls. General Electric is successfully working to shrink its Capital Division. The assets of the Capital Division have fallen by $20.6 billion from the second quarter of 2017 to the second quarter of 2018. The liabilities have also fallen by $18.7 billion. By the end of 2020, the GE Capital Division is on pace to have less than $100 billion in assets and liabilities. This would significantly shrink the risk the Capital Division poses to the rest of General Electric.

The pension shortfall is also a real liability for General Electric. Here is a look at the pension shortfall plaguing General Electric:

According to GE's 10-K, the total shortfall in its pension plans totaled $34 billion at the end of 2017. The company has a plan to make additional multi-billion dollar annual contributions to shore up its pensions. How the economy and the markets perform will go a long way in determining if the pension shortfall will still be a major issue for General Electric at the end of 2020, or whether it will be largely solved by then.

Yes, General Electric has challenges in restructuring its Capital Finance, Power, and Renewable Energy Divisions. It also has the pension shortfall issues. But it has plans to generate billions of dollars in cash by selling assets to help solve those problems. By the end of 2020, current shareholders will own a General Electric primarily focused on Aviation and a company that should be significantly cleaned up from where it is today. Additionally, those who buy soon will also own shares of the new company GE Healthcare. Management's game plan for the company is a good one and investors who buy now stand a good chance of being rewarded for doing so by the end of 2020. Investors should always do their own due diligence before buying any stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.