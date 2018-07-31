Mattel Selloff Overdone - Turnaround Still Happening

Mattel (MAT) has been a worrisome stock for many, as the company sees large sales declines across many of its brands. The company has seen sales fall for several years, but put a plan in place to turn around the company and grow several brands. The closure of Toys “R” Us, a major customer of Mattel, is worrisome and proved to be a large contributing factor in the second quarter. However, the bullish case I laid out for MAT stock in April is still alive and I believe the selloff was overdone.

Mattel reported a sales decline of 14% in the second quarter (earnings call). Total sales came in at $841 million. Overall, the impact from Toys “R” Us was around -10%. The company said there will still be some impact in the rest of 2018 from Toys “R” Us, but it will subside going into 2019. Without the impact of Toys “R” Us, sales actually improved from the first quarter, representing a positive step in the turnaround.

(Image: Second Quarter Sales Mix, Earnings Presentation)

There were lots of reasons for optimism when digesting the second-quarter results. The two biggest positives come in the form of Mattel’s top two brands: Barbie and Hot Wheels. Barbie saw sales increase 12% and Hot Wheels saw a strong 21% increase in sales in the quarter. Keep in mind that this is during a quarter that saw large declines from the closing of Toys “R” Us. Barbie and Hot Wheels each made up 18% of the company’s quarterly sales, ranking second only behind the Fisher-Price/Thomas & Friends (25%) combined category.

In a quarter that saw Fisher Price/Thomas & Friends decline 15% and American Girl decline 33%, the growth of the two big brands was a welcome sign of recovery. I highlighted Mattel’s plan to build its Power Brands. This has certainly become true for Barbie and Hot Wheels. The company has recognized that it needs to appeal to parents, the same people who played with the brands as kids, in the hopes they will then buy them for their kids. A transformation of Barbie’s image along with both brands being promoted as early learning tools has helped sales of the brands.

Barbie was the number one in terms of market share in the fashion dolls category during the quarter, according to NPD. More importantly, Barbie was also the number one growth brand in the category. Hot Wheels also gained market share in its category. Barbie has now grown its sales on a year-over-year basis for three straight quarters. Sales of Barbie were up 9% in the fourth quarter, up 24% in the first quarter and now up 12% in the second quarter. This will be a key figure to watch in the next earnings report to see if Barbie can keep her momentum going. Hot Wheels may also have gained from many events around its 50th anniversary. I will be watching to see if Hot Wheels can keep up the gains going forward.

Check out the company’s list of how the Toys “R” Us closures affected the brand categories in North American:

Barbie: -23%

Hot Wheels: -24%

Fisher Price/Thomas & Friends: -24%

American Girl: -4%

Toy Box Owned: -18%

Toy Box Partnered: -15%

The closure of Toys “R” Us is a negative for toy companies like Mattel. However, we should see by this Christmas that other companies will pick up the slack in selling toys and carrying top brands. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has already committed to having a toy catalog.

The other big announcement during the second quarter call came in the form of job cuts and factory closures. Mattel announced the elimination of 2200 positions. This equals to around 22% of the company’s non-manufacturing total jobs. The company also announced the sale of manufacturing sites in Mexico. While job cuts are never a great sign for a company, I believe this is actually a positive sign for investors. Mattel has seen a decline in sales, which means less need for production. Add in a tighter control on inventory and wanting to help margins, and the closures and job reductions should improve overall costs going forward.

Mattel announced it was on track for $650 million in cost savings that will restore profitability and improve efficiency. Mattel has updated its margin guidance again. The company now sees margins coming in the high 30s for the year. Previous guidance called for the low 40s. In 2017, the company’s margin was 38.3%. Second-quarter margin was 30.4%, compared to 41.0% last year.

The worrying factor here for me was China. I highlighted China as a big reason for my bullishness going forward. However, China was mentioned several times as a negative in the quarter. On the earnings call, a 2% impact was cited from a slowdown in China. One of my bullet points in the last article was Mattel’s push into China, but more specifically the education market. Mattel is partnering with large companies in China on the education market, which is worth more than the toy market. So while we heard about a decline in toy sales in China, keep in mind the large opportunity here. There are 210 million kids in China aged 0-10. The early education market is worth $30 billion in China, as 26% of disposable income is spent on kids’ education. I can’t find any updates on the opening of partnered learning centers in China, but look forward to hearing more details going forward.

I pointed out several upcoming projects coming from the company that could help sales. One of those was the company taking over the licensing of Jurassic Park/World toys. The company mentioned strong sales of the Jurassic World in the quarter. Jurassic World was the top growth property and a top ten toy brand in the second quarter (NPD). Clearly, this was a great addition to the portfolio by Mattel. As more movies are released in the franchise, Mattel should win from the popularity. It also helps that dinosaurs are normally a popular toy with or without the franchise movies. Mattel even gave a huge presentation on upcoming Jurassic World toys at San Diego Comic Con.

(Image: Hot Wheels Mario Kart toys unveiled at San Diego Comic Con)

Mattel was listed by several as a winner at this year’s popular San Diego Comic Con. While rival Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) was showing off Marvel and Star Wars toys, Mattel revealed several of its new toys and upcoming products. Among them were:

Several He-Man exclusive toys. He-Man was listed in my last article as a possible catalyst and I would continue to point out that this is a brand Mattel has owned for years and will be able to unlock lots of value in 2019, when a new movie is planned to be released.

Mario Kart Hot Wheels coming in June 2019, which will include toys and track sets. The cars come at a price point of $4.99, which could make them an easy seller and should come with increased margins to the normal $0.99 price of most Hot Wheels cars.

Thanos helicopter, which sold out its pre-orders before Comic Con. Look for Mattel to possibly release more of these in the future, due to demand.

New WWE themed lineup of toys. WWE continues to grow and increase its presence in international markets. Mattel could see strong demand along with WWE’s own growth.

Keep an eye on Mattel’s continued push in media. The company’s new CEO, which I cited as a positive going forward, has a history with media brands and sold several companies to Disney. The Thomas & Friends brand will get a push soon with new media content planned for September. Barbie gets a new Netflix series called Dreamhouse Adventures. She-Ra, a character from the He-Man series, also gets her own Netflix animated series.

Earlier in April, I suggested buying shares of Mattel when they were under $14. Shares had hit a nine-year low prior to that buy recommendation. Around June, shares were trading close to $18. This represented gains of more than 30%. Shares have now fallen on the heels of the second-quarter report. Investors now have the chance to buy shares for less than $16, which I believe is a good entry point for the turnaround story.

