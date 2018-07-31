LaSalle Hotel: A Bird In The Hand

Betting on shareholders voting against the board is risky, and LaSalle Hotel Properties shareholders are being offered a premium to avoid that risk.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust really wants LaSalle Hotel Properties' assets and is trying to encourage shareholders to vote against the Blackstone deal.

Owners of LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) are in an interesting position. On September 6th, shareholders will be voting on whether or not to approve the merger with Blackstone (NYSE:BX) and receive an all-cash payout of $33.50.

LHO's board continues to recommend the proposal from BX, despite Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) making a competing offer that many view as superior. Meanwhile, in a bid to discourage approval of the merger, PEB has reiterated that the deal will still be on the table after the vote.

This creates an interesting scenario where the share price for LHO is actually higher than the merger that is being voted on. What should LHO shareholders do?

Competing Offers

BX's offer is very straightforward. It will pay $4.8 billion in cash, which will mean $33.50/share for each shareholder.

The current deal from PEB is a combination of cash and stock. The company is offering $37.80/share for up to 20% of shares. The remaining 80% (or more, if fewer than 20% of shares elect to take the cash) will be converted to PEB shares at a rate of 0.92 shares of PEB for each share of LHO.

If PEB is around the current price, it is a safe bet that the 20% limit will quickly be reached. Any shares converted to stock would be worth approximately $34.96 at PEB's current share price of $38. Blending that in with 20% of shares being converted to cash, LHO shareholders would receive approximately $35.53 in total value at today's prices. ($37.80 * 20% cash + ($38 * 0.92)*80% in shares.)

On the surface, it appears to be a slam dunk, $35.53 > $33.50. Those supporting the BX offer would argue that the difference in value is a mirage. The value of PEB shares is subject to change, and the only guarantee would be the $7.56 in cash (assuming 100% of shareholders opt to receive cash). After the merger, any premium in shares could quickly dissipate.

While true, there is also upside potential. Here is a look at the total deal value at a variety of PEB prices.

PEB Share Price Total Deal Value $35.00 $33.32 $35.50 $33.69 $36.00 $34.06 $36.50 $34.42 $37.00 $34.79 $37.50 $35.16 $38.00 $35.53 $38.50 $35.90 $39.00 $36.26 $39.50 $36.63 $40.00 $37.00

A PEB price around $35.25 would be the range where it is breakeven compared to the BX deal. Note that the price would have to exceed $41 for the share exchange portion to be at a higher value per share. Given that, I assume that the vast majority of shareholders would choose to exercise the cash option.

To be equal to the BX deal, PEB shares would have to drop approximately 7.4%. In my opinion, that kind of drop would be unlikely if a deal with PEB occurred.

PEB shares reacted very positively to the rumor and then the offer to merge with LHO. The market clearly believes that it would be a positive for PEB, so I believe any consummation of a deal would be a positive catalyst for PEB's share price.

For LHO shareholders, I believe that the PEB offer is superior.

A Bird In The Hand

The main appeal of the BX deal for LHO shareholders is the guaranteed cash. However, the market is offering an even better bird in the hand for small shareholders. With shares currently trading at $34.50, today's shareholders can sell at a 3% premium to the BX offer. If you are interested in cash, why not sell right now?

At today's prices, the PEB deal would be worth $35.53, only a 3% premium to the current price. Suppose you are an LHO shareholder and believe that PEB is a good investment, especially if it acquires LHO. One alternative to hoping that the BX deal is turned down would be to manually swap shares.

Here is a look at the value of 100 LHO shares based on the 3 possible outcomes based on potential PEB share prices: you hold the shares and PEB wins, you hold the shares and BX wins, you sell your shares and buy PEB shares today or you sell the shares and do not reinvest.

Clearly, if BX is going to win, then selling now is the best option. Swapping the shares today would result in less upside than if the PEB deal is successful. That could be viewed as insurance against the BX deal getting the approval of shareholders.

PEB reports that it owns 9.8% of LHO and will vote against the deal. The company is expressing confidence that the other shareholders will vote against it as well. The decision is going to be up to institutions, which own the vast majority of LHO shares. Here is a look at the top shareholders as of March 31st.

Will these institutions vote against the Board? Maybe. But it is far from guaranteed. Especially if PEB continues to decline for the next month.

Conclusion

While I believe that the PEB offer is superior to the BX offer, the BX offer has been favored by LHO's management and Board. That will be a difficult hurdle to overcome, as institutions tend to be biased towards voting for the Board recommendation.

The market is currently offering retail shareholders the opportunity to take the bird in the hand and collect a small premium to the BX offer and remove the risk of the BX deal winning shareholder approval.

I would not bet against BX winning, especially when I could take my 3% premium off the table and reinvest it elsewhere - possibly into PEB.

