Progenics' FDA Approval Of Azedra Opens Up New Available Options For Cancer Patients With Rare Tumors

Recently, Progenics Pharmaceuticals (PGNX) announced that it had received FDA approval for its radiotherapeutic drug known as Azedra to treat patients with two rare types of tumors. The FDA approval for these drugs finally provides these patients with a solid option when others are not available. For that reason I believe that Progenics Pharmaceuticals is a strong buy.

FDA Approval

The FDA approval for Azedra is important for treating patients with rare types of tumors known as pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma respectively. What happens in pheochromocytoma, is that the tumors develop from the sympathetic nervous system. It is believed that these types of tumors are found within either one or both adrenal glands in about 85% of the time. The remaining patients have impacted sympathetic nerve cells in other areas outside of these adrenal glands, and those types of tumors are known as paraganglioma. The FDA approval was made possible because of positive results that were achieved from a phase 2b study treating these patients. It was shown that patients treated with Azedra had met the primary endpoint of the study, which was to have a proportion of the patients achieve a 50% or greater reduction of all antihypertensive medications for at least six months. In addition, the overall results for the secondary endpoint of overall tumor response assessment was also met. Over a 12-month period it was noted that 23.4% of patients had a partial response, while about 68.8% had stable disease. Only approximately 4.7% of patients had progressed in disease while on treatment of the drug. I find this data to be very strong. Especially, when you consider the fact that before Azedra there were no FDA approved treatments for these two rare types of tumors. This is a good approval for Progenics, however, it is primarily important for the patients. That's because current options include surgery, beta blockers, and an antihypertensive drugs. Surgery is always a risky option, and can't be used when the tumor has spread beyond the original site. The drugs are used to lower blood pressure, but do nothing to improve prognosis of the disease. Now that Azedra has been approved, these patients have the potential for a better clinical outcome.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, Progenics Pharmaceuticals has cash and cash equivalents of $83.4 million as of March 31, 2018. The influx of cash was because of the company raising $17 million in net proceeds for sales of its common stock under the ATM facility agreement. This ATM was enacted from January through April 2018. Besides Azedra, Progenics retains sales for another drug known as RELISTOR. RELISTOR is sold by Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC). It was reported during Q1 of 2018 that RELISTOR generated sales of $20.4 million. U.S. sales for RELISTOR had increased by 50% year over year. The downside is that Progenics only retained a royalty payment of $3.1 million from those sales. Still, any type of a royalty payment obtained is good to at least add some extra cash for the company. With FDA approval of Azedra, it is quite possible that Progenics may need to raise some cash in the near-term to launch the product.

Conclusion

The FDA approval is another good step for Progenics to change the scope of the company from a biotech with a pipeline to a pharmaceutical with an FDA approved drug. The royalty earned from RELISTOR is at a good start, but would definitely need to achieve better sales for Progenics to be meaningful. The risk is that Azedra treats two rare types of tumors. It is too early to say how well Azedra will sell once it reaches the market. It could have a slow start, and that remains a risk. However, considering that Azedra was the first drug approved to treat these two rare types of tumors it is highly encouraging. For that reason, I believe that Progenics Pharmaceuticals is a strong buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.