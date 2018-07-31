Redhill Achieves Positive Results For Phase 2b Study, FDA Meeting On Deck

Redhill is going to meet with the FDA to discuss the latest findings from the phase 3 Crohn's study, but more than likely it will have to run another study.

Recently, Redhill Biopharma (RDHL) announced that it had obtained positive results for a late-stage study treating patients with Crohn's Disease. This study was able to meet on both the primary and secondary endpoints of the study. With this positive data on hand, it intends to meet with the FDA to discuss the results for a pathway to be mapped out for the potential approval of RHB-104 in treating these patients. For that reason, I believe that Redhill Biopharma is a buy.

Phase 3 Data

The phase 3 trial, known as MAP US, recruited a total of 331 patients with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease. Patients were randomized into two different dosing groups. One group of patients with were given Redhill's RHB-104, and the other group of patients were given placebo. There are two important things to note about this study. The first being that patients given either RHB-104 or placebo were still given baseline background medication inclulding: 5-ASAs, corticosteroids, immunomodulators or anti-TNFa agents. The second key item is that in order for Crohn's Disease patients to be recruited into the study they had to have a CDAI between 220 and 450. CDAI is an index that measures the severity of Crohn's. It was revealed that the intent-to-treat (ITT) population of those treated with RHB-104 was superior over those treated with placebo at 26-weeks. That's because the primary endpoint of the study was met, which was for the drug to prove that it could achieve greater remission over placebo using the CDAI scale noted above. Specifically, for the primary endpoint to be met the population had to achieve remission to where their CDAI value was below 150. The primary endpoint was met with statistical significance as the proportion of patients meeting the required CDAI value was 37% for those on RHB-104, compared to only 23% for those on placebo. Statistical significance was obtained with a p-value of p = 0.013. All key secondary endpoints were also met as well.

Crohn's Market

This is very good news for Redhill, because the Crohn's market is a huge opportunity for it. As of 2017, it is estimated that at least 1.5 million people around the globe have been diagnosed with the disease. The global market for this indication is expected to exceed $10 billion in 2018. It is not going to be an easy ride though, because there is a big pharma player that has a good biologic on its hands to treat the disease. This is Abbvie (ABBV) with its anti-IL-23 antibody drug known as Risankizumab. Currently, it is exploring Risankizumab in a phase 3 study treating patients with Crohn's disease. This drug has already shown to work in other inflammatory disorders. That is a risk, but we will have to see how the phase 3 trial for Abbvie in Crohn's pans out once the results are released. Even then, I believe there could be enough room for multiple players. Especially, since the current climate is bad for patients that have this disease. That's because some patients that take standard of care don't achieve remission. In addition, they are associated with poor side effects. That means there is a chance that oral RHB-104 can become the leading treatment for these patients. That's all dependent upon other exploratory endpoints, which the company expects to update investors on in the coming months.

Financials

Redhill Biopharma ended the most recent quarter with only $36.4 million in cash. Considering it had just obtained positive results in the phase 3 Crohn's study, it is highly likely that a cash raise is incoming soon. It's possible that a cash raise could be done within the next few days. That's because even though Redhill is set to meet with the FDA, it stated that it will likely be required to run another late-stage study for Crohn's. That means its cash on hand will not be enough to fund another late-stage study, and advance the other portions of its pipeline.

Conclusion

The positive phase 3 results from the MAP US study in treating patients with Crohn's will allow further advancement of this program. It is not yet clear whether or not another late-stage study will be needed. Having said that, the risk is that it will take a lot longer to run another phase 3 study for this indication. In addition, there is no guarantee that the study will succeed. Another risk is a potential cash raise, which could cause the stock to trade lower in the short-term. Still, it is good to see that RHB-104 not only works, but it provides a better safety profile compared to other current anti-inflammatory drugs that are used to treat it. For that reason, I believe that Redhill Biopharma is a buy.

