Biotech Analysis Central Pharma News: Merck's HIV Results, Biogen's Partnership, Eli Lilly's $1 Billion Deal

Merck Obtains Positive 96-week HIV Results For Late-Stage Study

News: Recently, Merck (MRK) announced that it had obtained positive results for treating patients with HIV-1 by using its drug doravirine (DOR). DOR is a non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor (NNRTI). During the phase 3 study it was tested in combination with other antiretroviral drugs such as Truvada (emtricitabine/tenofovir disoproxil fumarate) or Epzicom (abacavir/lamivudine). Such additional combinations of either of these antiretroviral drugs were chosen by the investigator. The combination of DOR was put up against the combination of ritonavir-boosted darunavir ((DRV+r)). It was shown that patients that took Merck's DOR regimen attained a 73.1% viral suppression, compared to 66% for those on the ritonavir-boosted darunavir regimen. Viral suppression for the study was measured as for those patients who achieved HIV-1 RNA of less than 50 copies/mL.

Analysis: There is bad news and good news with respect to these results. The bad news is that the viral suppression rate at week-96 had dropped from the data that was revealed at week-48. At week-48 at least 84% of patients on the DOR regimen had achieved viral suppression, but then at week-96 had dipped down to 73.1%. To be fair though even the ritonavir-boosted darunavir regimen had fallen from 80% at week-48 down to 66% at week-96. The good news is that Merck is awaiting a decision for potential approval of its DOR regimen in HIV naive patients. The PDUFA date for the potential FDA approval is expected by October 23, 2018.

Biogen Forms Partnership With Biotech AliveGen To Target Neuromuscular Diseases

News: Recently, Biogen (BIIB) announced that it had formed a partnership with a biotech by the name of AliveGen. This partnership was established so that Biogen could gets its hands on two drugs from AliveGen's pipeline known as ALG-801 and ALG-802. The target indications that Biogen hopes to use these clinical candidates for are spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

Analysis: This is good for Biogen, and in my opinion it makes a lot of sense. That's because Biogen has been focused a lot lately in targeting neuromuscular diseases. Matter of fact, Biogen is already partnered with Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) for a drug that treats SMA known as Spinraza. Which by the way has been doing very well in revenues. The creation of the partnership doesn't come with a high cost initially. Biogen was only had to fork over an upfront payment of $27.5 million to AliveGen in consideration of this partnership. Eventually though if the clinical trials advance and milestones are met the deal rises to $535 million in total. Still, an upfront payment of $27.5 million is not a huge risk for Biogen to take in my opinion. If the drugs end up working out, it will make its cash back. If it doesn't pan out, then the most the company loses is the initial $27 million.

Eli Lily Forms Partnership With Anima Biotech In A Deal Totaling $1 Billion

News: Recently, Eli Lilly (LLY) announced that it had formed a partnership with Anima Biotech. The point of the deal is for Eli Lilly to get its hand on working with translation inhibitors. It's a stab in the dark, but the technology seems highly promising. The technology works in a way such that compounds are screened in a Translation Control Lab. The tech is able to analyze and generate data analysis algorithms that identify if particular molecules can translate a target protein. Such models are incorporated into a cloud based system stored on Amazon (AMZN) AWS, which are stored in a highly secured zone.

Analysis: It is good for Eli Lilly to perform such a transaction. I feel that way because it is testing the waters with this technology to branch out to new areas. There are two reasons why I believe this deal is good for it. The first reason involves reduced risk. Eli Lilly is only required to pay an upfront payment of $30 million, and then about $14 million for R&D. Being that Eli Lilly is a big pharma company, losing $44 million isn't shouldn't be a problem for the company if things don't work out. The second reason why I like this indication is because of the target indications that Anima is going after. Looking at its pipeline, it is targeting diseases with some large market opportunities such as Lung Fibrosis, Liver Fibrosis, and Scleroderma. The downside is that all of these programs are near preclinical testing, but not exactly there yet. That means it could be awhile before any type of results are known from these indications.

