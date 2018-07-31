Starbucks: Don't Be Fooled

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) stock will likely get a boost in the coming days after the company reported an earnings beats on expectations. I urge caution on this one. There is more to this story than will be reported. Results for the third fiscal quarter put emphasis on the overall increase in revenue and comparable sales, but they ignore the downward trend in overall transactions. Rather than bringing in more customers, Starbucks is actually losing customers but increasing the transaction prices that people pay. While it’s great that the company is gaining more revenue from each transaction, I am concerned by the situation. You can’t increase pricing/overall spending per person in a sustainable way over the long term. The declining overall number of transactions is a serious problem that needs to be addressed.

I used to be one of Starbucks’ final bulls. I just can’t bring myself to back this one anymore. The coffee chain’s problems stem from a simple, but very problematic, issue. The company is growing in foreign ventures but faltering in the market it has dominated for so long. As the coffee chain builds itself in Asia, it is stagnating in North America.

While total revenues of $6.31 billion are an 11.5% increase year over year, operating income is suffering from the increased costs that are being incurred to spur that growth on. Operating income fell by 0.6% in the third quarter to $1.038 billion. Lower income taxes are what saved the company’s earnings, with 51% lower taxes allowing Starbucks to report a 23.2% increase in net earnings of $852.5 million. The increase in net income, combined with share buybacks, resulted in diluted earnings of $0.61 per share. That’s a 29.8% increase.

Beneath these numbers, I see inherent problems with sales. Despite increases in American revenues, operating incomes are still suffering. Total operating income fell 6.8% year over year. If this keeps happening, the percentage gains overseas aren’t going to be enough. Revenue in the Asian segment grew 46.2% to $1.23 billion year over year; while operating income from the region was $234.1 million. That’s a 4.6% increase. That $10.3 million improvement does not make up for the $66 million decline in the Americas. See what I mean? They might have high percentage growth overseas, but it doesn’t offset the sheer financial size that the Americas segment delivers. It’s a slow erosion.

For the first three quarters of the fiscal year as a whole, the Americas are down 2.5% on operating income, Asia is up 4.6%, and the EMEA (places like the Middle East, Europe and Africa) is 14.7%. Although it should be noted that the EMEA turned in a nice 256% increase in the third quarter to $34.9 million.

When you look at the comparable sales of Starbucks’ regions, there is an alarming trend that should not be overlooked. Total transactions actually decreased in each region. The Americas had 2% lower transactions. Asia, or CAP, had a 3% decline. The EMEA reported a 2% decline. This means that total customers shrank, but the amount of money spent in each purchase increased. If fact, total comparable store sales increase by a mere 1% in both the Americas and EMEA. The Asian segment actually declined by 1% on a comparable store basis. That’s disconcerting because it means that overall sales revenue within the China/Asian/Pacific market is being driven by new store openings rather than improvements in the stores already in operation. Maybe this fledgling market isn’t as promising as we thought.

The contention that I have held, and am now hearing from real estate experts that are far more qualified than me, is that Starbucks has opened too many stores in saturated areas in the United States and is suffering for it. I’d take it a step further and say that the company has tapped out the American market. Let’s face it, 14,000 locations are pretty expansive. How much more room is there here? To complicate matters, rivals are doing a pretty good job these days at playing Starbucks’ game. They’re grabbing market share and limiting what the Seattle-based titan can do. The company recently announced that it’ll be closing around 150 stores next year. Closing out these underperforming areas should help the bottom line, but one still has to worry about overall growth prospects. Regarding the stock, I worry that investors are becoming too wary.

On an annual basis, revenue growth topped out in fiscal 2015 at 16.46%. 2016 saw 11.29% growth. 2017 saw 5.03%. Granted, when you’re working with over $22 billion in annual revenues, it’s tough to maintain high percentage growth rates. The stock simply outpaced the rate at which Starbucks could keep growing. It has become a mature enterprise, and it can’t create those exponential growth numbers anymore. To bring that old growth story back into play, Starbucks has been pushing the China/Asia story hard. The segment is providing big growth rates, but as I pointed out above, much of Q3 sales stemmed from new store openings rather than same-store sales growth.

Starbucks has maintained revenue growth, but the costs being incurred to do it are eating into operating income. Lower taxes have aided the situation, as has a lower overall share count. Long term, these will not help Starbucks if operating income continues to decline. Regarding the stock price, I expect a bump on higher earnings per share. The stock has shed some of the high premium it priced in at earlier in the year, and probably has a little room to run. I won’t be buying in. The underlying fundamentals are painting a concerning picture. I don’t think investors will buy back into letting Starbucks climb too high without clear evidence that it can restore a growth story in the Americas. It is clear by the numbers that the company cannot rely on foreign markets to supplant the importance of America in regard to its earnings. It's simply not big enough yet.

