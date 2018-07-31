Progenics Wins Big With Azedra Approval

Depending on the price action in the next few days, there may still be time for investors to get in before all the good news is priced in.

At long last, Progenics (PGNX) bulls’ dreams have been realized. On July 30th, the FDA gave the green-light to Azedra, the company’s radiotherapy product designed to treat pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma, a pair of rare and lethal adrenal gland cancers. Azedra is now the first FDA-approved treatment for pheo and para, opening a small but extremely lucrative, ultra-orphan disease market.

The announcement came shortly before markets closed, sending the share price up 8.5% to $8.31 before trading was halted. The halt was maintained through the close, so the true price reaction will not happen until tomorrow. Considering that Progenics was trading at $8.36 in March when Cantor Fitzgerald announced a price target of $15, there should be healthy room to run. And with no red flags in the FDA’s statement, execution should get underway rapidly.

In the past, Progenics management has speculated in broad terms about the market opportunity without giving too much away about its planned pricing strategy. When the company reports earnings in early August, we can expect to see a much more robust discussion of the go-to-market strategy that the company has been working out for some time. Expectations of pricing along the lines of other ultra-orphan cancer therapies mean that peak sales should easily be in the hundreds of millions of dollars, as we stated in a previous research note:

While Progenics has not yet offered pricing guidance, it is clear it can command orphan-drug level pricing, i.e. six-figure prices. The exact figure will of course depend on market research that has yet to be disclosed, but even pricing it on the low side of similarly positioned orphan cancer therapies should net peak sales in the hundreds of millions of dollars for the pheo and para indication.”

Open Market

With a very small number of clinics treating patients with these cancers, getting uptake should be a far swifter and more straightforward affair than with other more mass-market type products.

We have published numerous research notes on the subject of Azedra and Progenics’ other products. It already has one approved drug that provides royalty and milestone payments, and has a number of very promising imaging agents approaching major clinical trial endpoints. Azedra, however, is poised to be a game-changer for the company. And it will be able to take all the profits, since the concentrated nature of the market makes selling a far less onerous task than many other clinical-stage biotech companies face when their products are approved. The execution risk that depresses the stocks of firms pursuing go-it-alone commercialization strategies should not be a serious factor in the case of Azedra.

Ready to Execute

The next earnings call should be an exciting affair. Investors should look to details of the commercialization strategy, which should begin in earnest. Progenics has already been working hard to establish the relationships and infrastructure necessary to hit the ground running upon approval, as stated during its Q1 2018 earnings call:

We are building out the commercial team, which I think at the end of the day will total maybe about 20 people total. And the first hires, who have been onboard for some time starting with Bryce Tenbarge, our Head of the Commercial team, were focused on the access to the drug, the pricing of the drug, the branding of the drug. And so, that work has been underway for some time…I don't think I can provide too much more insight into the pricing than I talked about in the past. As we come close to the launch date and of course we expect the final price to be announced at the time of launch. Obviously this is an ultra-orphan drug, and so pricing as we have discussed in the past will be in the range for drugs of this type.”

Strong Finances Support Execution

Financially, Progenics is in a good place to execute and may not need to engage in a capital raise before it is cash flow positive. As we stated in our Q1 2018 earnings commentary:

Progenics reported a net loss of $13.4 million in Q1 2018 and a reduction in its cash balance of $7.2 million. The company reported $83.4 million in cash on the books at the end of the quarter. This includes $9.5 million in cash raised during the quarter through tapping an at-the-market facility. Progenics reported further at-the-market sales in April worth a further $7.5 million, bringing the cash balance – excepting losses in April – to $90.9 million.”

Looking forward, revenue from approved drug Relistor should supplement the Azedra cash cow to deliver considerable returns.

Investors' Eye View

Approval for Azedra represents a major turning point for Progenics. We feel a price target of $15 is appropriate at this stage, and that could rise further as progress in the imaging pipeline begins to bear fruit.

Depending on the price action in the next few days, there may still be time for investors to get in before all the good news is priced in.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PGNX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.