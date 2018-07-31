Weekly Fund Wrap: Play Nice

We review the dynamic of distribution cuts in the Municipal High Yield sector and what we can expect going forward.

The latest quarterly GDP reading registered was a healthy 4.1%, qoq, suggesting the current expansion still has some legs.

President Trump reached an understanding with the European Commission this week, potentially averting an escalating trade war. The meeting in Washington, eased tensions caused by the US administration's threats to impose tariffs on car imports from Europe. Under the proposed agreement, the EU will increase imports of soybeans and liquefied natural gas as well as lower tariffs on other industrial products.

Macro

GDP grew at a 4.1% pace over the previous quarter, broadly in line with expectations and at the highest pace in over 3 years with the first quarter's reading revised higher.

Source: ADS Analytics

Not everything in macro data was rosy, however, as consumer sentiment dropped 0.3% in July and dissatisfaction with government policy grew on increased worries about the potential impact of tariffs on economic growth.

Markets

This past week was a broadly risk-on week in asset markets. Emerging Market assets have continued to claw back steep losses from previous months as US Equities and Credit markets registered moderate gains as well.

US yields finished higher, closing near a 2-month high. However, unlike previous cases of higher yields, the market was able to digest this week's rise very well as risky assets pushed higher. Part of the reason why the market was unfazed by higher yields this week has to do with good headline macro results, such as the recent GDP figure. Another reason, we think has to do with the improving trade picture with the US and EU patching up relations. To us, a decent rule of thumb in current markets is that if rising yields occur at the same time as solid macro data, the market can look through higher yields and keep powering on.

Taking a longer-term view, this month's asset returns were the best in the last three months. Particularly interesting to us was the fact that the total sum of negative returns this week was the best reading in the last six months.

Source: ADS Analytics

Fund Space

Closed-end funds had a good week with NAVs and Discounts up for the majority of sectors. Interestingly, Emerging Market Income outperformed even though US interest rates finished higher on the week.

Other interest-rate sensitive sectors like High Yield Munis and Utilities also finished higher, suggesting that higher interest rates rose on a bullish macro picture. The usual suspects - Preferreds, Investment Grade and National Muni struggled this week.

On a relative valuation basis, we see that credit funds, such as High Yield and Loans as well as Muni funds are attractive with low Z-scores.

Checking in on broad sector discounts - they remain relatively subdued for Fixed-Income funds and much less so for Equity funds, looking over the last 3-years. While Equity valuations have corrected somewhat on the back of lower prices and higher earnings and late-stage cycle dynamics should remain supportive of the asset class, we still find Fixed-Income sectors more appealing currently.

Enough is Enough

One of our recent articles on Fixed Income valuations raised a comment from our readers about the sector being "squeezed from both sides" because of low long-term yields and higher short-term rates.

Low yields mean that the principal received from maturing bonds cannot be reinvested at the same yields that we've seen 5-10 years ago and higher short-term rates mean the cost of leverage within funds has gone up, leaving less income for fund investors and causing funds to cut distribution rates.

The fact that Fixed-Income funds have cut distribution rates is mostly true. Below we plot total distributions paid out from the start of 2015 in the Municipal High Yield sector, normalized to 100 at the start. The chart shows that the sector has cut more than 20% of the 2015-start distribution rate.

Our own quick-and-dirty model gets us to roughly the same place - an 18% estimated cut since end of 2014 (from 7.55% to 6.19%).

Source: ADS Analytics

The model ignores many of the real-world dynamics such as actual reinvested principal, any swaps in the portfolio and dynamic leverage, among others but we think it captures the big picture.

The advantage of our model is that it can give us the distribution rate loss due to lower yields vs. higher short-term rates as well as project out scenarios.

What do we Find?

We find that 7% of the 18% distribution rate cuts has come from lower yields while 11% has come from higher short-term financing costs.

If we project our base case scenario of 0.50% higher long-term yields and 1.00% higher short-term rates out to 2020, then we would expect another 7% cuts in distribution rates.

Overall, we think short-term rates are a lot closer to their end-cycle level than they were just two years ago and the market consensus is for stable to higher long-term yields, both of which should contain further distribution cuts. If we marry this with attractive discounts on the Municipal High Yield and other Fixed-Income funds, it begins to look like there is decent value in the sector.

Let us know how you think of future distribution cuts in the fund space.

Good Luck!

