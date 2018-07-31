Instructure: In For The Long Haul

Instructure is also one of the cheapest SaaS companies in the market at a forward revenue multiple of 6.1x.

With Instructure's wide moat and lack of competition from large-cap software companies, however, the growth trajectory is still very much intact.

While the company beat analyst expectations on both the bottom lines, while making a slight improvement to loss margins, revenue growth decelerated heavily from the prior quarter.

For the second time in a row, Instructure (INST), the Utah-based provider of educational and course management software, has tanked after providing quarterly results despite a beat to both revenue and earnings estimates. While the stock has jigsawed up and down over the past few months, it has been unable to hold on to recent gains.

The quarter's results were - I'll admit it - not fantastic. Last quarter, Instructure's guidance range foreshadowed a huge deceleration in the company's growth rates. For most of the past year, Instructure was growing in the ~40% range. It was difficult to believe the company last quarter when it guided to ~30% revenue growth - it felt almost certain that Instructure was sandbagging Wall Street when Q1 growth had been 39%. Instructure's low forecast did indeed materialize in Q2, however, when growth sank 10bps below 30% to 29.9% y/y.

But is a single quarter's results any great detractor from the long-term picture? In my view, Instructure still remains a strong buy - I'm taking the earnings stumble as a chance to load up more shares.

Long-term thesis still intact

Let's zoom out from the detail of a single quarter for a moment, however. We knew that Instructure's growth would slow down at one point - no company can grow at >40% forever, especially as Instructure begins to stretch toward a sizable ~$250 million annual revenue run rate. And if we put it into perspective, Instructure's long-term bullish story has scarcely changed.

There are two primary reasons why Instructure is one of my favorite SaaS plays in the market, and these are also the same reasons why I'm comfortable holding Instructure for the long term - whereas for the overwhelming majority of my technology portfolio, I'm primarily looking at a medium-term hold or even shorter.

The first is lack of competition in Instructure's space. No, Instructure doesn't have the market to itself - one of its primary competitors is the ed-tech startup Blackboard, which is a sizable unicorn in its own right. But outside of Blackboard, Instructure doesn't really face any blue-chip competition. If you take any other kind of SaaS company - whether it's an HCM vendor or a CRM vendor - these companies always have Oracle (ORCL), Salesforce (CRM), or one of the other software majors lurking in the background. In these more popular categories of SaaS, there is always a much larger company that is willing and able to cut in using either a lower pricing scheme, their considerable cross-sell capabilities from their installed base, or better R&D.

For Instructure, however, the market is pretty much greenfield. Its Canvas application is widely recognized as one of the best-in-breed platforms for university and course management, and very few competitors outside of Blackboard dabble in the space. Instructure's dominance in the space is further underscored by the continuous succession of top-tier universities and large university systems that it signs on each quarter. This quarter, the featured wins include Ivy League member Cornell University, as well as the massive University of Arizona school system.

The second major driver of the Instructure bull thesis, and the one I lean on most, is its cheap valuation relative to other SaaS peers. A quick valuation check: Instructure shares dropped more than 6% in after-hours trading post-Q2 release, putting shares at just below $40 for the first time in months. At that share price, the company has a market cap of $1.37 billion. Netting out the company's $116.5 million of cash on the balance sheet, Instructure is left with an enterprise value of $1.26 billion.

One of the more disappointing aspects of the quarter is that Instructure barely raised its guidance range for the year. From a prior range of $204.5-$209.5 million in revenues (+29-31% y/y), the company has barely raised the bottom end of that range to $205.3 million (+29%-31% y/y). Similar to last quarter, the company did not raise the ceiling of that range. Still, at the midpoint of the latest guidance range, Instructure's estimated FY19 revenues of $207.3 million give the company a current valuation of 6.1x EV/FY19 revenues.

Where else in the software sector can such a bargain be found? Here's a comparison of where other SaaS companies in the 30-35% growth range are currently trading:

I'm sticking to my price target of 7x EV/FY19 revenues for Instructure, implying a $48 price target and 20% upside from current levels.

Steep deceleration sticks out, but it's already priced into the stock drop

While it's painful to look at, we'll acknowledge that Instructure's revenue growth did decelerate drastically from the prior quarter. As previously noted, Instructure's growth fell slightly below 30% for the first time, with its revenue of $50.1 million growing just 29.9% y/y.

Figure 1. Instructure Q2 results Source: Instructure investor relations

This result still beat Wall Street expectations of $49.6 million (+29% y/y), but only by one point - a much smaller beat margin than Instructure has been able to deliver in the past.

The company's earnings call was fairly silent on the subject of deceleration. Steve Kaminsky, Instructure's CFO, still called out outperformance in the quarter:

As you've heard me remark on the last several earnings calls, our revenue outperformance versus our guidance for the quarter has been primarily driven by strong net revenue retention, which continues to be greater than 100% and early starts for new contracts."

When asked about deal timing in the Q&A portion of the earnings call, Kaminsky also noted nothing unusual about deals being pulled in or pushed out of any given quarter.

While the results are disappointing relative to the growth figures that Instructure has been able to put up in the past, to some extent the deceleration is already baked into the steep decline in the share price. A SaaS company trading at ~6-7x revenues is typically growing in the low 20s or high 30s. In my view, there's little impetus for shares of Instructure to get any cheaper.

There's also one brighter data point to look at in Instructure's results. Its trailing-twelve month billings figure of $214.3 million is up 31% y/y. Given that the company's billings as of the past twelve months will eventually get recognized as revenues over the next four quarters, the fact that the company is still producing >30% billings growth almost guarantees that revenue growth will keep above 30% as well.

Figure 2. Instructure 12-month billings Source: Instructure investor relations

The company also posted some good highlights on the earnings front. The company's GAAP operating margin improved 160bps to -24.8%, bringing Instructure's loss margin at a favorable rate compared to other high-growth SaaS companies. Though it's likely still several years away from true GAAP profitability, Instructure's increased sales leverage is pushing it into the right direction. And despite the small beat to revenues, Instructure's pro forma EPS of -$0.24 also beat analyst expectations of -$0.26.

Key takeaways

In my view, investors are overreacting heavily to Instructure's Q2 results. Yes, the company's top-line deceleration was disappointing - but then again, many top-notch companies this quarter like Facebook (FB) and Netflix (NFLX) posted similar results. At the end of the day, Instructure's long-term growth thesis is still very viable - sure, it might be slowing down sooner than expected, but with little competition in a greenfield market, Instructure is under less pressure to grow quickly at all costs to claim the space as its own.

For a company with such a unique, top-ranked product and respectable ~30% growth trajectory, Instructure's revenue valuation multiple in the low 6s seems unreasonable. At current levels, I'm an enthusiastic buyer despite this quarter's revenue weakness.

