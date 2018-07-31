Dividend Champion Spotlight: Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

This article is part of a series that will give a spotlight to "Dividend Champions" and the fundamentals behind their success.

Everything looks strong - except for the valuation. The stock has gotten ahead of itself and investors should hold off until shares come back down to earth.

Technological advancements such as the cloud and open platform development have reignited growth for ADP as it gears up for next generation human capital management opportunities.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. is a human resource services company that takes the burden of human resources off of its customers' shoulders.

Being a dividend champion is a tell tale sign that a business has effectively grown and operated efficiently over a long period of time. A company that can consistently pay out an increasingly larger amount of profits to shareholders is usually a solid investment because of what that characteristic signals about the business. Sometimes technological advances can positively transform the operational landscape of an existing, developed company. Today's focus on Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NYSE: ADP) will take a look at a company poised to grow in the 21st century and beyond.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP for short) is a company that provides business outsourcing solutions to various companies across the world. In all, ADP services more than 700,000 business across more than 110 countries.

ADP reports as two business segments - Employer Services, and Professional Employer Organization. Employer services makes up just over two thirds of the $13B in annual revenues that ADP generates. Between the two segments, ADP as a whole offers a wide range of outsourced human capital management and human resource solutions.

It's a fantastic business model, because a vast majority of companies lack one/all of the know-how, desire, or resources to properly manage its workforce and ADP is able to provide this via services that are economical, convenient, and efficient.

A Business That Is Strong In The Numbers

Since 2011, the company has redirected its business to take advantage of technological advances. For example, ADP has heavily invested to bring its services to the cloud.

It then spun off its automotive retail services business ADP Dealer Services into what is now CDK Global (NYSE: CDK) in 2014. These moves have worked well with ADP seeing solid top and bottom line growth over the past five years.

The company is also very profitable with ADP able to convert a healthy number of its sales into cash.

When a company is able to consistently convert 10% or more of its revenues into free cash flow, it opens up a lot of value adding options for management. Cash can be either reinvested back into the company without the need to take on debt, or cash can be distributed to shareholders in the form of dividends, or share buybacks.

When management has decided to reinvest cash back into the business, the results have been sparkling. ADP has consistently generated a cash return of more than 20% on invested capital. This is important because investing your resources into ventures that generate a high rate of return is a fundamental driver of organic growth. When the company deploys its hard earned cash into activities that have little/no return, its almost the equivalent of a company lighting money on fire.

Dividend Outlook & Financials

With a growing business that generates healthy cash flows and achieves high rates of return on invested capital, it shouldn't surprise you to hear that ADP is a dividend champion. ADP has increased its dividend for an impressive 43 consecutive years and running. An annual payout of $2.76 per share, the dividend currently yields about 2% on shares.

The dividend has a 10 year CAGR of 11%, and has received a "double-bump" this year with a second surprise increase thanks to tax reform laws unlocking more cash for ADP to disperse by lowering the corporate tax rate. Looking forward, dividend growth will lean on continued revenue growth and margin expansion. With the dividend at approximately 60% of free cash flow, you don't want that figure to go much higher. It is important for the dividend to not become an anchor if the business hits a downturn, or slows down. Management is expecting revenue growth of about 7-8% for full year 2018, and EBIT margins to remain consistent with prior year. Management should raise the dividend again in November, and investors can probably count on another 7-8% increase at that time (in line with revenue growth). ADP is working towards additional margin expansion over the next few years (23-25% EBIT margin by FY2021), so any margin expansion will aid in dividend growth over that time frame as FCF would increase.

Financially, I won't elaborate too much here because ADP is about as good as it gets. Although the company is carrying $2B on its balance sheet in debt, the $2.78B in cash and equivalents essentially mean that ADP is operating on a net debt-free basis. For investors, that means that the company has virtually every single penny of profits at its disposal. When a company is highly levered, the cost of servicing a debt load can choke cash flows, and make the company sensitive to rising interest rates.

Growth Opportunities & Risks

There is a lot going on at ADP as the company continues to shift for the future. We already saw the massive adoption of cloud based technology. The company is continuing to innovate by aggressively expanding the delivery of its services to customers.

The company is focusing on open platform applications to allow for a more tailored solution offering to the marketplace. This is incredibly important because the work environment is consistently becoming increasingly complex. The rise of fragmented work forces via remote employees, those that are contracted, free lancers, etc. They all require different products and services. These next generation platforms, broken into HCM, payroll, and tax categories are currently in pilot phase and will be expanding over the next handful of years.

This ties into ADP's main growth driver moving forward, which is HRO or Human Resource Outsourcing.

By leveraging its technology base of cloud services, data/analytics, and intellectual property, ADP can further integrate itself with customers which leads to higher retention rates, and margins.

ADP will be aided in growth by a sizeable market for its services. Management's investor day presentation indicated an addressable market worth of $125B in potential revenues. To penetrate as much of that as possible, ADP leans on a large and strategically assembled sales network.

The company is shifting its mix of inside/outside sales from a 25:75 mix, to 40:60 by 2021. The strategy behind this is to minimize selling cycle time and costs, while maximizing the customer experience. This heavy attention to detail on such a large sales force is a competitive advantage for ADP, and can help increase penetration into new markets. With products and services that are becoming increasingly capable and flexible, customer education is key.

There is a flip side to this industry though, and it represents a potential business risk to ADP. Because this business is dealing with high volumes of sensitive information, protection of information is key. Any potential failure of cyber integrity/security would be disastrous for ADP.

The same goes with government regulations and compliance laws. It is crucial that ADP keeps their eye on the ball and successfully navigates the many legislative pitfalls that present themselves when working with customers in so many different countries, states, and industries.

Valuation

Shares of ADP are currently trading in the $134 range, which places shares at the upper end of its 52 week range.

With ADP's full year earnings forecasted to arrive in the neighborhood of $4.46 per share, the stock is trading at approximately 30X earnings. This is a huge premium to its 10 year median earnings multiple of 19X earnings. The dividend yield of 2% is also less than its decade norms of 2.73%.

If we look at FCF yield, the figure is near its lowest point over the past decade. I typically look for 10% as an ideal level of FCF yield. That can be hard to find - especially in high growth, high quality stocks. However the yield being less than 3%, and near a decade low indicate that the stock is a poor value at current prices when you take the earnings multiple into consideration as well.

Even though growth is expected both by management and analysts to accelerate over the next five years, I have a difficult time justifying the current valuation as an entry point for investors.

Wrapping Up

It's exciting when you see a strong, profitable, well run company innovate its business model to find a newly ignited path to growth. ADP happens to offer investors just that. The top line should continue to grow on the back of innovation, and a strong sales force that will enable the company to penetrate a large existing market of opportunity - both new business, and up-selling existing customers.

Financially the company is profitable, and responsibly run. The balance sheet carries zero net debt, which means that all profits can add value to the company. The dividend is going to continue growing at a pace that well exceeds inflation for years to come.

My only hangup on the stock is its valuation. While the increased growth prospects warrant a conversation, I can't get to 30X earnings and a FCF yield under 3%. A P/E ratio of 22X earnings (15% premium over decade norms) would be the point where shares warrant a much harder look in my opinion. This would put a potential entry point at around $98, just under 52 week lows. It is important for investors to stay in a favorable cost position so that growth can be reaped as a reward for prudent decision making. If you overpay for a stock the growth will only keep you treading water, with P/E compression a more likely outcome.

