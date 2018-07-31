A Great Second-Quarter Report - But Beware The Context



Over the past 11-1/2 years, there have been several instances of q/q growth exceeding 4% and many exceeding 3%, including during the Obama years.



Figure 1: Quarter-on-quarter annualized GDP growth, from pre-annual revision (brown) and from 2018Q2 advance release (bold black). Horizontal red line at 3% growth, horizontal bold red line at 4%. Instance of growth in excess of 4% using latest series circled red. GW Bush administration shaded light pink, Obama light green, Trump light orange. Source: BEA.

Indeed, over the Great Moderation (1986 onward), we've seen many instances of over 4% q/q growth, as shown in the below histogram.

Figure 2: Histogram of annualized quarter-on-quarter GDP growth, 1986-2018Q2. Red arrow at advance estimate of 2018Q2 q/q growth rate. Source: BEA, author's calculations.

On a year-on-year basis, there were several instances of growth exceeding 3% over the past decade-plus, including during the Obama years.



Figure 3: Year-on-year growth rate of quarterly GDP (teal), and quarter-on-quarter annualized growth rate (bold black). Horizontal red line at 3% year-on-year growth. Instance of growth in excess of 3% using latest series circled red. GW Bush administration shaded light pink, Obama light green, Trump light orange. Source: BEA.

Note that even with this growth surge in 2018Q2, growth under Trump has not yet breached 3% on a quarterly y/y basis.