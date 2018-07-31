In Case Omega Healthcare Investors Cuts Its Dividend

The site of OHI operator Maplewood Senior Living's new Manhattan retirement home (via City Realty).

OHI: Uncertainty About A Possible Dividend Cut

Seeking Alpha contributor Trapping Value warned over the weekend that Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) would have to cut its dividend, but other contributors were bullish on the stock, including Seeking Alpha's resident REIT expert, Brad Thomas, who called it "a no-brainer buy". In the event Trapping Value is right, I've presented a couple of ways OHI longs can limit their risk below. Following that, I've updated my site's current take on OHI.

Adding Downside Protection To OHI

Let's assume, for the sake of these examples, that you own 1,000 shares of OHI and can tolerate a 20% drawdown over the next several months, but not one larger than that. Here are two ways you could protect yourself (the screen captures below are via the Portfolio Armor iPhone app).

Uncapped Upside, Positive Cost

As of Monday's close, these were the optimal, or least expensive, put options to hedge 1,000 shares of OHI against a >20% drop by mid-January.

As you can see above, the cost of this protection was $350, or 1.19% of position value (calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts)>

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

If you were willing to cap your possible upside at 9%, this was the optimal collar to give you the same level of protection as above over the same time frame.

The put leg in this collar uses the same strike as in the first hedge, so the cost is the same: $350, or 1.19% of position value. But the income generated by selling the call leg was greater than that: $450, or 1.53% of position value (calculated conservatively, using the bid price of the calls).

So the net cost was negative, assuming you placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

Now to Portfolio Armor's current take on OHI.

OHI: Not A Top 10 Name, But Still Healthy

I've written in the past (e.g., here) about how OHI had failed one or the other of Portfolio Armor's two screens to avoid bad investments. Now it passes both of Portfolio Armor's initial two screens, plus an additional test. I elaborate below, but first, here are two reasons why you should care about these screens.

Why You Should Care

The first reason you should care about the two preliminary screens is that they can help you avoid stocks that are heading for drawdown over the next 6 months. On October 9th of last year, for example, I noted that OHI had failed both preliminary screens and, consequently, was not healthy enough for my system. Here's how OHI performed over the next 6 months, taking into account its dividends.

The second reason you should care is that the names that pass these screens with the highest scores tend to outperform the market over the next 6 months, on average. I've been sharing the top 10 names from this ranking with Bulletproof Investing subscribers each week since June 8th of last year, so we have 6-month track records for 34 weekly cohorts as of this week. 27 of them outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), and Portfolio Armor's top names averaged returns of 15.76% over the next 6 months, versus 7.92% for SPY.

Portfolio Armor's Current Take On OHI

As you can see in this screen capture from Portfolio Armor's admin panel below, everything is still coming up Milhouse for OHI.

Here's a close-up of the more relevant parts:

Portfolio Armor's first preliminary screen is for the mean of the most recent 6-month return (labeled "Short Term Return" above) and the average 6-month return over the last 10 years ("Long Term Return") to be positive. It is, in OHI's case: it's 11.8%, where it appears under the "6m Exp Return" and "Exp Return" columns.

The second screen is a gauge of options market sentiment. The site attempts to hedge OHI against a greater-than-9% decline over the next several months using an optimal, or least expensive, collar capped at the mean of its short and long-term returns, 11.8%. Since it passed the 2nd screen without needing to have its cap dropped down from 11.8%, 11.8% appears in the "w/Cap Drop" column. Ordinarily, that would also have been Portfolio Armor's potential return estimate for OHI over the next 6 months. But OHI also passed a third test, in that it was also possible to hedge it against the same >9% decline over the same time frame using optimal puts.

Historically, only about 20% of the securities that pass Portfolio Armor's two preliminary screens pass this "AHP" ("Also Hedgeable with Puts") test, and the ones that do outperform the ones that don't by 37% over the next 6 months. Because of that, the site boosts OHI's potential return by 37%, as you can see in the "w/AHP" column below.

The Big Picture

Portfolio Armor's universe consists of practically every security (stock and exchange traded product) with options traded on it in the U.S. That's about 4,500 names, out of which 1,687 passed the two preliminary screens on Monday (the number that passes both screens varies based on market conditions; only about 700 passed both screens during the correction in early 2016, for example). Of the 1,687 names that passed both preliminary screens, OHI was ranked #190 by potential return, net of hedging cost, as you can see in the screen capture from Portfolio Armor's admin panel below.

So it's unlikely to appear in one of the top 10 names or one of the hedged portfolios I present to subscribers this week. But OHI longs should be encouraged that it passed the two initial screens and the additional AHP test nonetheless, as it suggests it's more likely to have a positive return over the next 6 months. They may yet be proved wrong, but so far, stock and options market participants don't seem to be wary of the prospect of a dividend cut.

To be transparent and accountable, I post a performance update for my Bulletproof Investing service every week. Here is the latest one: Performance Update - Week 35.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.