EPR Properties: Keeping Perspective

EPR Properties (EPR) has reported a solid beat for Q2 earnings and has raised 2018 guidance again. At first blush, the news appears to be excellent from top to bottom.

While there is plenty of good news in this earnings report, some caution needs to be taken. After Q1 earnings, I wrote an article on Omega Healthcare warning investors to take a closer look at what was a "beat" on the surface. When it comes to tickers that I hold a long position in, it is even more important to be alert to what causes a beat, before getting too wrapped up in celebrating.

Where's The Beat

Looking at the prior quarter's revenue, we can see that Q2 2018 was a substantially larger increase than typical. The big jump from Q1 2017 to Q2 2017 was due to the $700 million acquisition of CNL. EPR has not had such a large acquisition this year.

Looking at the last 5-quarters of AFFO for EPR, they are $1.19, $1.26, $1.29, $1.26 and now $1.87?!? That is the first clue that something unusual has happened.

The cause is explained in the press release,

On May 7, 2018, Boyne USA, Inc. ("Boyne") purchased seven ski properties from OZRE that partially secured the Company’s mortgage note receivable due from OZRE. Following the acquisition by Boyne, OZRE made a partial prepayment to the Company of approximately $175.4 million on this mortgage note receivable, leaving a carrying value of $74.6 million at June 30, 2018 that is secured by the remaining six ski properties. In connection with the partial prepayment of this note, the Company recognized a prepayment fee totaling $45.9 million that is included in mortgage and other financing income.

With 78 million fully diluted shares, the impact of this prepayment is $0.59/share.

With a decently sized mortgage portfolio, EPR receives prepayment fees fairly regularly. There is certainly a good argument that it should be left in AFFO. However, it reiterates how important it is that REIT investors understand what is included (or excluded) from AFFO for the companies they are invested in.

Normally, I do not mind the prepayment fees being included. AFFO is intended to remove the impacts of one-time events, so if prepayment fees are a frequent source of revenue, their impact should be included in AFFO.

In this particular case, the prepayment fee is so large that it skews the AFFO number significantly. Wherever EPR invests the proceeds of the Och-Ziff loan, it is extremely unlikely they will experience a similar prepayment fee. The $1.87 in AFFO for Q2 is nowhere near a reasonable run-rate for future expectations.

Adjusting out the Och-Ziff prepayment, EPR's AFFO would have been $1.28. That number is much closer to a realistic run-rate for EPR's current assets.

The prepayment funds are great, EPR received an extra $45.9 million in Q2 to invest in new acquisitions. Plus, they anticipate getting an additional $15 million before the end of the year. Those funds will be deployed and will add to future revenues and FFO.

Remaining Problems

In January, one of EPR's tenants, Children's Learning Adventures, sought bankruptcy protection. According to the press release, EPR has extended the lease to CLA by one more month.

The Company may agree to extend this lease, in its sole discretion, if the Company believes CLA is making adequate progress towards a satisfactory restructuring. CLA made all of the $4.2 million of scheduled rent payments under the prior lease arrangements covering the period of March through July, 2018. If the new lease is not extended, CLA will be required to expeditiously vacate these properties, in which case the Company intends to lease some or all of the 21 schools to other operators.

This topic will certainly come up in the earnings call and will be discussed more in-depth. Previously, EPR management has been confident that they can lease these properties to other operators. Currently, guidance is assuming no additional revenue from CLA properties, so stabilization with either CLA paying rent or a new tenant could contribute to some upside for 2018.

There are also four properties which were under development that CLA has agreed to relinquish control so EPR is free to sell those properties or to make a deal with a new tenant.

Since CLA has been paying a reduced rent, this issue has been a headwind for EPR. However, the strong performance of the rest of their portfolio and their growth has offset it.

The other ongoing issue is the criminal trial for Schlitterbahn Waterparks, which EPR warned earlier this year could cause the default on the mortgage that is due in May of 2019. It is unlikely that there is any new information, and investors will have to continue living with that loose end.

EPR's Strength

Operationally, EPR continues to excel. The portfolio is 99% leased, which for most REITs would be amazing. That 99% occupancy has become "just another quarter" speaks volumes about the niche markets they have chosen. All of EPR's segments routinely have occupancy levels in the high 90's and even 100%.

In a deal between Premier Parks and Six-Flags (SIX), five EPR properties that were previously operated by Premier are now operated by SIX. This provides additional diversification as well as develops a relationship with the largest amusement park operator in the world. SIX had previously considered spinning off a REIT, but decided against it. EPR could become a future beneficiary if SIX decides to monetize some of their other parks.

Year-to-date, EPR has invested $238.5 million, continuing to expand across all three of their major operating segments. Despite their equity being fairly low, EPR will have $450-$650 million in new investments by year end.

Conclusion

EPR's beat is not as dramatic as it appears at first glance. The Och-Ziff prepayment makes for a large one-time gain that is unlikely to be repeated. There are also a few issues that remain to be resolved. The fate of CLA's 21 properties is not yet determined and the mortgage to Schlitterbahn is still at risk.

Despite those headwinds, EPR continues to recycle their properties efficiently. Their occupancy rates remain near perfect and continued investment should provide AFFO growth regardless of whether or not the problems mentioned above work out in their favor.

EPR has gone up considerably since the price slumped to the mid-$50s. The CLA issue should be worked out for better or worse during Q3 and we might have to wait until next year to get any word on the Schlitterbahn mortgage. As those issues are resolved, the shares should continue their rebound.

Until then, enjoy the monthly dividend and I am thinking I really need to plan another trip to Pagosa Springs, one of EPR's newest acquisitions.

