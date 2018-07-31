Biotech Analysis Central Pharma News: Celgene's Earnings, Achaogen Cuts Staff, Advaxis Receives IND Clearance

Welcome to Biotech Analysis Central Daily News, a daily news report and analysis about what has happened lately in the biotech industry.

Celgene's Profits Reach Above Expectations For The Second-Quarter

News: Recently, Celgene (CELG) reported profit that exceeded analysts' expectations for the second-quarter. Net sales for its products category grew by 16.6% to $3.8 billion. Adjusted earnings per share for the quarter were $2.16 per share, excluding items. Analysts were expecting earnings per share of $2.11 per share. Based on its increased earnings, it was able to raise its full-year guidance as well. The revenue forecast for 2018 was raised from $14.8 billion to around $15 billion.

Analysis: This was a good quarter for Celgene no doubt, but the best news of all was that its main drug Revlimid had gone up in sales due to increased demand. Sales for Revlimid came in at $2.45 billion for the quarter. This is good news for Celgene, because it heavily relies on Revlimid right now for a majority of its sales. Matter of fact, Revlimid accounts for about 64% of its revenue. However, I have to commend the management team of Celgene. That's because it has been able to obtain positive results for three late-stage studies in the past few weeks. The first two phase 3 studies used a drug known as luspatercept. Luspatercept was used to treat patients with beta thalassemia and myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS). In addition, it also recently reported positive results using its top cancer drug Revlimid in combination with Rituximab for treating patients with refractory indolent lymphoma. To top it off, it has the ability to file for U.S. and European approval for Ozanimod its multiple sclerosis drug by Q1 2019. With the potential for so many regulatory approvals, it seems that Celgene is back on the right track.

Achaogen Reduces Staff For Restructuring Objective

News: Recently, Achaogen (AKAO) announced that it reduced its staff by 28% eliminating about 80 jobs. The effort was undertaken to reduce costs for the company, because its expenses had nearly doubled year over year. It expects to move on with its current programs including the oral C-Scape antibiotic drug it has in the pipeline. Due to the restructuring, it is expected that it will take a one time charge of approximately $6 million in the third-quarter.

Analysis: This is good news for Achaogen, because it needed to reduce its costs. That's because in the most recent quarter it had reported that expenses had increased to $45.98 million. In Q2 of 2017 its expenses were only at $25.348 million. That's nearly a doubling of expenses year over year. In my opinion, management made the right move with respect to its restructuring. It is not as if the company changed anything with respect to the pipeline, all it did was that it lowered its costs to free up capital. There are still plenty of positive aspects associated with Achaogen. It is gearing up for the ability to file for a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for European approval of Zemdri. It is also in good shape in terms of cash when it comes to funding the pipeline. BARDA is still in the process of helping Achaogen fund its C-Scape program. As of March 31, 2018 there is still $9.6 million on the table left for the C-scape program. In addition, there is another $6 million from BARDA available under the BARDA contract option. In terms of the new aminoglycoside antibiotics, they are also being funded by another party. Combating Antibiotic Resistant Bacteria Biopharmaceutical Accelerator (CARB-X) has given an award to Achaogen totaling $12 million to use for funding the research of new antibiotics. With the restructure taking place, potential approval in the European Union of Zemdri, and lots of funding from third parties Achaogen remains on track to build shareholder value.

Advaxis Announced IND Clearance For Its HOT Phase 1/2 Study

News: Recently, Advaxis (ADXS) announced that the FDA has cleared its IND for its ADXS-HOT drug candidate, which is being explored in a phase 1/2 study in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The good news is that the FDA had cleared this IND in a timely manner, which means that Advaxis should be on track to dose the first patient in this study by the end of 2018.

Analysis: This is good news for Advaxis because it is advancing ADXS-HOT and ADXS-NEO, both of which offer a personalized way to treat a patient with a particular type of cancer. The first indication of NSCLC for the ADXS-HOT candidate is a good one because its is a large market opportunity. It is expected that the NSCLC market could reach $12.2 billion by 2025. This product is still in the early stages of testing, but the promise of this program is huge. In the meantime, Advaxis is in the process of winding down its cervical cancer AXAL program which is currently in a phase 3 study. In a recent conference call Advaxis stated that it would attempt to find a partner to pick up the tab in terms of funding the phase 3 study. In other words, it would search for a partnership for the AXAL drug in cervical cancer. If it can't find a partner within a certain time, it would be forced to slowly stop the program. I think the best value for Advaxis remains with both NEO and HOT. That's because the personalized approach they both offer to treat cancer is highly ideal.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADXS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.