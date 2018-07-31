The MnM Portfolio, June 2018 - Better Late Than Never

Background

This month’s article marks the fortieth installment in my on-going series outlining my efforts to achieve dividend growth success. The portfolio is nicknamed the MnM portfolio, which is a moniker for “Minne(sota) ‘n Monthly.”

Note: New last month, the portfolio sits at 32 stocks. I recently adopted a revised strategy, resetting my target portfolio size to 33, down from my prior target size of 40. For me, this portfolio size will be easier to monitor while still maintaining strong diversification.

I also receive 100 free trades each year from my brokerage, so I can trade in small quantities without worry about brokerage trading costs.

That being said, here’s what happened in June.

June 2018

The portfolio continued to show signs of recovery this month, as I work to get back to even following the sell-off that many of our value and REIT names experienced at the start to the year. The portfolio saw a ~.6% rise and finished the month down ~3.2% for the year. I would continue to say that the performance is largely in line with the S&P 500 Value Index, which also is down by ~2.2% for the year.

I do also occasionally benchmark my dividend growth portfolio against the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG), which I write about in separate articles on SeekingAlpha. I will true that comparison up again soon.

I have captured the activity for June and for the year-to-date in the standard rollforward summary below.

The portfolio collected $302.38 in recurring dividends, a special dividend of $24.20 from Main Street Capital (MAIN), and $.01 of interest during the month. In total dividends are up ~9.7% from last June’s receipt of $275.57.

The portfolio was comprised of the following securities as of June 30, 2018:

The following sections go into greater detail of the events that have occurred since the end of May.

Sales

None.

Additions

In June I continued to buy shares in the large-cap blue chips that I feel are trading at a discount right now. I added a third share of Pepsi (PEP) at $106.36 and one share of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) at just under $122. Starbucks (SBUX) too had sold off to trade under $50 in June so I added two shares there as well.

I wish that PepsiCo, now trading at over $114 per share, had stayed down longer so I could have accumulated more sub-$100. This one has turned out to be the buy of the year for Dividend Growth Investors.

I credit Seeking Alpha for steering me in that direction, there were some great articles touting the stock. While I only scooped up a couple shares in the MnM Portfolio, I was able to add much more outside of it. In the end it played out well for me.

Johnson & Johnson too has rebounded to trade over $131 a share as of the time of writing, so it also was added at a good price point.

Dividends Collected

As noted earlier, I collected $302.38 in dividends during the month all of which except for $.01 of interest, and a special dividend from Main Street Capital of $24.20, was on recurring positions held. I have updated and included the forward-looking dividend summary as follows:

Note: I have highlighted current month dividend raises in a shade of yellow to distinguish from previously reported increases.

In terms of annual dividend growth this year is looking strong. Q2’s year-over-year growth ended up at 10.3%, despite the timing of not receiving the full First Horizon dividend in April when I re-balanced. Q3 is projecting to be up 11.6% year-over-year and Q4 is already sitting at 7.6% with a good number of months of reinvestment and raises to go.

Dividend Increases

June ended up being a slower month for dividend raises. The portfolio logged a 3.2% bump from Target (TGT) and a .2% standard quarterly increase from Realty Income (O). Without giving anything away, I can tease that July ended up being a much stronger month for dividend increases. I will share the details in a couple of weeks.

The MnM 401K

This was another standard month for the 401K which now sits above $35K. There was only two contributions to note this month, but next month the 401K will collect the quarterly dividend as well.

Closing Thoughts

This month really got away from me. Between being busy with the quarter-end and a family vacation, I didn’t find the time to check in until now. I apologize that I am so late in getting to the write-up. In the case of this month’s article, I hope you find that it's better late, than never.

If this month has taught me anything, it’s that opportunities can be brief and we need to be ready to pounce. This was certainly the case with Pepsico. The dip came, and has now largely gone, just as quickly. It’s still a good stock in my eyes, just not as nicely priced as it was.

Looking forward to July, the portfolio continues to recover and hopefully will finish above $102k for the first time since the start of the year! I have already added to the position in First Horizon (FHN), which I will report about in more detail later, and am on the fence with how to deploy the remaining ~$200 in dividends.

I may have to buy some more Intel (INTC), which has dropped below $50 following their quarterly report, but I want to understand what's going on there first.

It may also be time to add some more to Omega Healthcare (OHI) as well. There have been some articles, just today even, on the stock here on Seeking Alpha that I intend to read up on for some perspective before doing anything. I have to see if they are turning the ship around or are headed right back to the mid $20's.

In closing out this article, I hope your summer is just as busy/crazy/fun as mine has been. I had a nice relaxing week away at a Minnesota Lake Resort. I caught some fish, hung out with my family, ate some good food, shared some laughs and did not think of my stocks for hardly a minute.

Disclosure: I am/we are long THE STOCKS LISTED IN THE PORTFOLIO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.