Atlassian Is Priced For Perfection

The high R&D expenditures prevent much operational leverage, but the company produces quite a bit of free cash flow (32% of revenue in 2018) nevertheless.

The company is relentlessly focused on customer needs, which drive an out-sized R&D outfit that delivers, and some smart strategic decision making.

Atlassian is priced to perfection, but so far that's what shareholders are getting in terms of execution.

Atlassian (TEAM) is a business platform for team collaboration and productivity software solutions including project tracking, content creation and sharing, real-time communication, and service management products. The company's main products are:

JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects;

Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects;

HipChat, which provides teams a way to communicate in real-time and share ideas, updates, codes, and files;

Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams;

Bitbucket, a code management and collaboration product for teams using distributed version control systems;

JIRA Service Desk, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT help desks, and legal and HR teams.

The company started with the first two and added others (the list is by no means complete). So this is another Swiss army knife type of SaaS business platform company with multiple revenue streams and opportunities to increase these.

In fact, some of its products are so useful that they expand their own purported domain for which they were intended, like Jira Service Desk. Here is management during the Q4CC:

Jira service desk as we said before many times its one of our faster growing products in the Atlassian's suite. It does serve a couple different audiences it serves some customers that want to service their customers externally so somewhere our customers used it for external helpdesk. But many of them use it internally as both serve and IT helpdesk and also we're seeing increasingly for people to use it for other workflow applications inside the business and not just typical IT helpdesk but our HR team provides service to their customers. The legal team provide service to their customers we see those use cases as well. Originally we sold very heavily into existing base. You can imagine we have realized customer base and so that’s the place we start with. We are seeing that more sale beyond the customer base and as we turn our hands more to IT, we’ll be looking to win more customers outside of their existing customer base with not only Jira services desk but all the other products I mentioned earlier that several IT customers.

The progress comes from a disciplined approach and a philosophy that is working very well. The company is completely focused on customer satisfaction and seamless delivery, and high R&D.

The high R&D especially is what provides the company with new capabilities and solutions, generating new revenue streams, as the proliferating amount of product testifies.

Another part comes from smart acquisitions, like those of Statuspage or Trello, which are really doing well within the platform, according to management.

The company is actually spoiled for choice. They have so many ways to invest R&D dollars that they have to make choices.

Strategy refocus

There are two noteworthy changes here:

Leaving the real-time communication space and collaborating with Slack.

Focusing on the IT market.

The bounty in R&D opportunities led management to decide that their own communications solutions (Stride and HipChat, as well as Hipchat Server and Data Center) will be discontinued (at roughly a $1M net loss of revenue).

The company will integrate with the communications platform of Slack, which will also acquire the intellectual property of Stride and HipChat.

The company even made a (small, undisclosed) equity investment in Slack and the companies will work together to deepen existing product integration (Jira Cloud, Trello, Bitbucket Cloud and Slack) and develop new ones.

Management argued that in terms of returns on R&D dollars, they see better opportunities outside the real-time communications space. While we can't corroborate that, from a logical point of view it makes sense.

Management is going to focus more on the needs of IT market, as IT is becoming more service-driven and agile-oriented and the company had great success with Jira Service Desk in this segment.

But management sees plenty of opportunities here, as they see how customers are using their products and the customer focus absorbs their needs, management on the Q4CC:

As we think about what we've done historically it’s not just your service desk that says IT. Confluence has used very heavily in IT departments. IT departments build all the software if your software gets used there as IT departments build and run software that use status page to communicate with their customers uptime and reliability. And so we already hear a lot of things for IT today. And what we’re findings is we’re get increasingly pooled by IT departments to do more for them.

New products

Testifying to their R&D bounty, the company has launched Atlassian Access, which solves the conflicting demands of having easy access to systems while also keeping them safe. From the Q4 Shareholder letter:

Atlassian Access is a set of capabilities that gives administrators company-wide visibility, control, and security, while providing users easy access to the collaborative tools they rely on to get work done. Atlassian Access equips our Cloud customers with SAML single sign-on, two-factor authentication, configurable password policies, and priority access to our support team.

They also keep adding functionality and improvements to existing products, like:

Project archiving for Jira Software Data Center

A read-only mode for Confluence Data Center administrators (enabling zero downtime upgrades).

Q4 Results

The company just produced had another phenomenal quarter, from the company's earnings deck:

Other revenue consists of training fees and fees from their thriving marketplace of third party solutions (more than 4000 free and paid apps generating more than $200M in purchases in fiscal 2018).

From the Q4 Shareholder letter:

So revenue increased 40% y/y a beat by some 4% with EPS ($0.13) being a penny higher than expected. The shares took off almo

Margins

From the earnings deck:

When the move to AWS cloud will be complete management argues that gross margins will decline just a tad.

There isn't really much of a trend in neither gross nor operating margins in either their IFRS or non-IFRS variant (below):

TEAM Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

That is, there is little in the way of operating leverage, which we consider a bit of a blight, given the stock valuation.

The company spends a tremendous a amount on R&D, 37.2% of revenues in Q4 or $90.8M (non-IFRS). We applaud that, and the results are there for everybody to see.

Cash flow

TEAM Cash from Operations (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

The above is of course a really nice graph and free cash flow as a percentage of revenue is rather high (26.4% in Q4), but it isn't really trending (which would be surprising, given the lack of operational leverage), from the earnings deck:

TEAM Stock Based Compensation (TTM) data by YCharts

More than half of the free cash flow comes from stock based compensation, and what is a little surprising is that there is a fair amount of dilution going on. Despite the free cash flow, the company isn't buying back any shares, at least not yet.

From the Q4 Shareholder letter:

Atlassian finished Q4'18 with $1.7 billion in cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments. During Q4'18, Atlassian issued $1 billion of exchangeable senior notes. The notes bear interest at 0.625% per year, payable semiannually, mature on May 1, 2023, and have an initial exchange price of $81.52/share. In connection with the issuance of the notes, Atlassian entered into capped calls to increase the effective exchange premium up to $114.42/share.

So there is some more dilution (8.74M shares or 3.8%) on the way, even if in the greater scheme of things this isn't all that much.

Guidance

From the Q4 Shareholder letter:

You see a unusually large gap between IFRS and non-IFRS figures, for instance 2019 EPS is guided at a loss of $0.30 (IFRS) or a profit of $0.77 (non-IFRS). Here is the difference, from the Q4 Shareholder letter:

Most of it ($0.94) is caused by share based compensation, no surprise there. The 2019 guided figures are somewhat inflated by the adoption of a new accounting rule, IFRS 15, from the Q4 Shareholder letter:

Fiscal 2019 revenue to be approximately $6 million higher under IFRS 15;

Fiscal 2019 IFRS and non-IFRS operating margin benefit of approximately 0.5%.

Fiscal 2019 IFRS and non-IFRS net income per diluted share benefit of approximately $0.02.

Valuation

We started writing this when the shares were closing in on $80, which seemed a bit over the top to us.

How things can change in just a few trading days is pretty amazing, but nevertheless, the shares are still very steeply valued:

TEAM EV to Revenues (TTM) data by YCharts

Conclusion

The company does basically everything perfect, which is why the shares are also priced for perfection. We do have some gripes with the level of stock based compensation and the related dilution, and the lack of operating leverage.

But basically these are related to their huge R&D spending, and as long as they keep doing that and produce new applications that open up new revenue streams, cement the platform by making it more valuable and sticky, and you don't hear us complain.

Management has other smart ways to add to the production of their R&D department, like smart acquisitions, strategic partnerships like those with Slack, and their third party app market.

All this is fed by a relentless customer focus that gets the whole company attuned to the needs of customers. It's all very impressive.

We can't fully recommend buying the shares at these elevated prices though. Despite a 10% drop from the heights in just two days, they are still terribly expensive.

While time is on the side of the shareholder as the company will grow into this valuation, in the meantime sentiment towards technology shares (or market sentiment as a whole) can shift, or the company could produce a disappointing quarter.

Even a slightly disappointing quarter might lead to a considerable sell-off, the company is simply priced for perfection. That's what we got so far, can they keep it up?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.