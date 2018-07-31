50 Top Yield And 50 Top Gain Financial WallStars For July

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five July top-yield Financial Services WallStars showed 14.96% more net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Lower-priced little Financial Services WallStars topped this chart.

The financial services sector has twenty component industries. Top 50 WallStars firms by yield represented eleven industries. The top 10 by gains included three industries. Most industry representatives were asset management.

WallStars are distinguished by positive broker target price upsides. Five top net gain financial WallStars, Ares Capital, Garrison Capital, OFS Capital, THL Credit, and CM Finance, averaged 35.18% estimated net gains (per 1-year targets) as of 7/27/18.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Cast 23.3-53.1% Net Gains For 10 Top Yield Financial Services WallStars To July 2019

Eight of 10 top dividend-yielding Financial Services equities were verified as being among the top 10 gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (Those names are tinted in the chart above). Thus, this yield-based forecast was graded as 80% accurate.

10 probable profit-generating trades were revealed in YCharts from broker targets for July 2019. A hypothetical $1,000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The number of shares was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter, the analyst median target price gauged the stock price upsides and net gains including dividends, less broker fees, for 2019.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) was projected to net $531.07 based on median target estimates from twenty-three analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 19% less than the market as a whole.

Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) was projected to net $346.03 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 78% less than the market as a whole.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) was projected to net $303.50 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 49% less than the market as a whole.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) netted $298.83 based on mean target price estimates from eight analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 6% more than the market as a whole.

CM Finance (NASDAQ:CMFN) was projected to net $279.44, based on dividends plus a median target estimate from three brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 20% more than the market as a whole.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) was projected to net $258.55 based on a median target price estimate from five analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 4% over the market as a whole.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) was projected to net $253.27 based on target price estimates from eight analysts plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 37% less than the market as a whole.

TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) was projected to net $249.65 based on a median target price estimate from nine analysts plus the projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 28% under the market as a whole.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) was projected to net $238.54 based on dividends plus a mean target price estimate from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 66% more than the market as a whole.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:BKCC) was projected to net $233.33 based on dividends plus mean target price estimates from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 33% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 29.92% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these 10 stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 15% less than the market as a whole.

Top 50 Financial Services WallStars By Yield Represented 11 of 20 Industries

Yield (dividend / price) results from YCharts July 27 verified by Yahoo Finance for 50 stocks from 11 of 20 sector industries revealed the actionable conclusions in this article.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest-yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs". More precisely, these are, in fact, best called "underdogs".

50 Top Financial Dividend WallStars By Target Gains

Top 50 May Financial Services Equities By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Yield Metrics Identified 10 Top Financial Services Equities

Top 10 Financial Services stocks selected 7/27/18 showing top yields represented three of twenty constituent industries.

The eight top-yielding Financial Services equities were all asset management firms: THL Credit [1]; Garrison Capital [2]; BlackRock Capital Investment Corp. [3]; OFS Capital [4]; Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) [5]; CM Finance [6]; Fidus Investment [7]; TriplePoint Venture Growth (NYSE:TPVG) [8].

The other two single industry representatives placed ninth and tenth. These were Specialty Finance firm Monroe Capital [9], and global bank Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. [8], to complete the July Financial Services top 10 WallStars by yield.

Actionable Conclusions (21-30): Top Financial WallStars Showed 13.3-46.08% Top 10 Price Upsides To July 2019 And (31) No Downsides

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Saw A 14.96% Advantage For 5 Highest-Yield, Lowest-Priced Financial WallStars To July 2019

10 top Financial Services WallStars were sorted by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, the top 10 Financial Services stocks selected on 7/27/18 showing the highest dividend yields represented just three of twenty industries constituting the sector.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top 10 Highest-Yield Financial Services Equities To (33) Deliver 27.93% Vs. (34) 24.29% Net Gains From All 10 by July 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top 10 dividend Financial Services kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 14.96% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all of those 10. The fourth-lowest priced Financial Services top-yield stock, Garrison Capital, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 34.6%.

The five lowest-priced Financial Services top yield stocks as of July 27 were BlackRock Capital Investment Corp., Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A., THL Credit, Garrison Capital, and CM Finance, with prices ranging from $6.00 to $8.85.

Five higher-priced Financial Services as of July 27 were Horizon Technology Finance, OFS Capital, TriplePoint Venture Growth, Monroe Capital and Fidus Investment, whose prices ranged from $10.61 to $14.36.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend stocks and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20-80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0-20% accurate on the degree of change.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

The stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Financial Services stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts; Yahoo Finance; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Dog photo: flickr.com

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.