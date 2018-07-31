Citrix Systems: Q2 Beat Marks A Port In A Storm

Part of the reason why Citrix is enjoying respite now is due to the fact that expectations are so low, with Citrix's growth rate only in the single digits.

The company is one of few names in the tech sector that hasn't been rattled over weak guidance.

So far, the Q2 earnings season has been a bloodbath for most technology companies. The takedown of a few big names like Facebook (FB), Netflix (NFLX), and Western Digital (WDC) has cast a sour shadow across the majority of the technology sector and virtually all the sub-sectors below it, with software and internet companies getting hit especially hard.

The main issue with the recent volley of earnings has not been Q2 results in themselves, but a lack of strong guidance for the year. Guidance at Facebook and Twitter (TWTR), combined with weak user growth counts, led investors to pencil in steep deceleration for the remainder of the year. Western Digital's low guidance foreshadowed a weakling of memory pricing, something investors had long feared. The phobia has spread to smaller software companies, including Instructure (INST), which recently sagged below 30% growth for the first time in the company's history.

Yet amid the chaos brewing in the sector, there's one major name where expectations have ben so muted that it's virtually immune from bad press: Citrix Systems (CTXS). As I wrote in a prior article, Citrix is a bit late to the cloud game. Only 15% of its revenues in the second quarter are from subscription sources, far beneath other SaaS peers and indicating that Citrix still has a long way to go. As the company converts its installed base from license deals to cloud deals, its revenue growth is taking the normal dive (license revenues provide a significant amount of revenues upfront, while subscription deals divide those revenues over time). In a sense, Citrix's low-growth situation effectively prevents it from being the victim of high expectations and deceleration worries - when the company is growing revenues in the single digits, there's not much to decelerate from, and even if Citrix does see decelerating growth, it can always chalk it up to the cloud transition.

For this reason, I view Citrix to be an incredibly shrewd bulwark against the ongoing volatility in the wider technology sector. As it turns out, Citrix was able to defy low expectations for the current quarter, with its revenue growth accelerating 2 points from 5% y/y in Q1 to 7% y/y this quarter. For a company of Citrix's size and with its minuscule growth rate, a two-point acceleration is a tremendous feat.

Thematically, Citrix is also in a good spot. Though it competes against a giant in VMware (VMW) for its virtualization business, Citrix is the type of deep-rooted enterprise technology that is slow to be replaced. With the company still having to convert more than four-fifths of its revenue base into SaaS, it can still benefit from the explosive valuation increase that other cloud-shifters like Adobe (ADBE) and Autodesk (ADSK) have been able to enjoy.

CTXS EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

Citrix is far from being one of the most exciting technology companies to invest in - this stock isn't likely to return ~2x like a FANG stock might. But Citrix's consistency as it continues to execute its cloud transition, and the fact that it's also expanding operating margins as it does so, makes Citrix a good pick for low volatility amid an extremely rattled market.

Q2 download

Here's a look at Citrix's Q2 results:

Figure 1. Citrix Q2 results Source: Citrix investor relations

There are a lot of nuggets to appreciate from Citrix's Q2 results. Chief among them, as noted above, is the company's revenue acceleration feat. Total revenues grew 7% y/y to $742.4 million this quarter, far surpassing last quarter's 5% y/y growth rate. This acceleration wasn't something Wall Street was expecting - analysts had penciled in a consensus figure of just $718.2 million, or 4% y/y growth. The magnitude of this beat - for a company that's growing at a snail's pace like Citrix - is truly commendable.

Diving deeper into the results, we note that subscription revenues grew 49% y/y to $110.8 million, representing 15% of Citrix's overall revenues. As a percentage of revenues, that's up 4 points from 11% in the year-ago quarter, and both the subscription mix and subscription growth are key focus points for investors as Citrix picks up its cloud transition. But what's most notable about this quarter is the fact that product and license revenues still grew at a flat 1% y/y rate this quarter - whereas in Q1, product and license revenues fell -6% as subscriptions grew. While it's unclear whether this trend can remain, what this implies for this quarter is that Citrix was able to close subscription-based revenues without completely cannibalizing its existing license business. Very few companies undergoing a cloud transition are able to achieve this - Autodesk frequently posts negative y/y revenue comps, due to the heavy loss of revenues as it shifts customers from license deals to cloud.

Andrew Del Matto, Citrix's CFO, called out particular strength in Citrix's flagship products:

Workspace Services had a great quarter, with revenue up 7% year-on-year to $455 million. This is the fastest growth in this business in several years. More importantly, Workspace Services product and subscription revenue grew by over 20% year-over-year. This was driven by a continuation of recent trends toward hybrid cloud subscriptions for our unified Workspace and CSP offerings. Within Workspace Services, Q2 subscriptions reached 50% of the product bookings mix for the first time"

Compounding on the strength of this quarter's results, Citrix also raised its full-year guidance to $2.92-$2.95 billion in revenues with the entire range now surpassing the high end of the previous guidance of $2.88-$2.91 billion. Wall Street consensus was about 1% lighter, at $2.91 billion.

The company was also able to build on top of top-line strength to improve operating margins, underlining the thesis that cloud-oriented businesses will eventually become more profitable than their legacy license counterparts. Operating income in the quarter grew 19% y/y to $145.1 million, continuing the year-to-date trend with operating income up 27% y/y in the six months of the fiscal year so far. This quarter's operating margin of 19.6% also represented 200bps of improvement over 2Q17's operating margin of 17.6%.

Underlining this profitability improvement is a -5% y/y decline in general and administrative spending. Of all the primary categories of operating expenses - sales and marketing, R&D, and general and administrative - the latter is the least productive. The fact that Citrix was able to reduce its corporate overhead spend in order to make up for an increase in marketing activities is a true sign of management's cost discipline.

Key takeaways

The technology sector is getting slaughtered at the moment, but I expect Citrix Systems to be fairly safe from exaggerated volatility. The company's results indicate a business that is deftly executing a cloud transition plan - and because the transition is still in its early days, investors still have a lot more upside to capture (if the stock appreciation of Adobe from the beginning of its cloud transition to today is any indication). Perhaps more importantly, Citrix is able to convert business from license to subscription without harming its overall top or bottom line - in fact, revenues accelerated this quarter, and operating income showed a double-digit jump and a 200bps margin improvement.

While not necessarily the most flashy technology play, Citrix Systems is a highly stable, profitable and well-entrenched enterprise software company to balance out against more volatile names in your portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CTXS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.