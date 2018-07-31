US Foods - Double Disappointment

Investors do not like the bad news show, as shares have lost quite a bit of ground following the news.

US Foods (USFD) came across my radar when the company went public in spring of 2016. At the time, I was surprised by the successful return of the company which has quite a turbulent history in terms of very active involvement in M&A (both on the buy and sell side).

Its previous equity owners decided that the time was ripe for an offering in early 2016, yet I had some concerns given the high debt load and steep pro-forma valuation multiples, even as relative valuation multiples looked reasonable. I have to applaud management for making real margin progress in the past two years, and shares have rightfully gained some ground, yet high leverage and lacklustre sales growth prevent me from getting enthusiastic at these levels.

Updating The Thesis

US Foods has seen many deals in its corporate history, having been part of Dutch super market chain Ahold for a while, after an accounting scandal at US Foods nearly bankrupted the mother company. Private equity jumped aboard in 2007 in the form of KKR and CD&R which aimed to merge the business with market leader Sysco (SYY) in 2013, but anti-trust issues prevented that deal from happening in 2015. Hence, its owners were forced to find another idea to monetise their investment, taking place in the form of an IPO a year later.

US Foods supplies customers at over 250,000 locations in the US with a fleet of some 6,000 trucks, carrying a total of 400,000 SKUs. With $23 billion in sales in 2015, it held a 9% market share in an industry measuring $268 million at the time, trailing Sysco with sales of $36 billion at the time.

Modest Achievements

Last year was a relatively solid year for the company. Sales rose by 5.4% to $24.1 billion driven by inflation and a 1.6% contribution from acquisitions, as gross profits were up by just 4.1% to $4.2 billion.

More important for shareholders and to maintain leverage in check, adjusted EBITDA rose by 8.8% to $1.1 billion. As net debt totalled $3.8 billion by year-end, leverage ratios were very reasonable at roughly 3.5 times. The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.38 per share.

Like the rest of the market, shares traded higher in 2017, in part driven by tax reform, ending the year around $30 per share. Shares rallied all the way to $40 in July on the back of stronger operating momentum. Investor sentiment already improved as the company laid out a road map in March in which it called for 8-10% growth in adjusted EBITDA in the three years to come.

The company reiterated its guidance calling for 3% sales growth and adjusted earnings of $2.00-$2.10 per share for 2018. The good news is that after years of incurring expenses related to refinancing of debt and delivering upon operational improvements, the gap between reported and adjusted net earnings is narrowing a lot. That still implies that shares were not very cheap at 20 times adjusted earnings while leverage was pretty elevated as well.

The Deal And Earnings

Two news events sent shares falling from $40 to $35 overnight. While this is a pretty dramatic one-day move, note that shares traded at this level as recent as May. The big news is the $1.8 billion deal to acquire 5 companies which are collectively known as SGA, generating $3.2 billion in sales each year. Food Services of America is by far the largest of these operating companies.

These companies combined are expected to generate $123 million in adjusted EBITDA this year which implies that the company is paying a steep 14.6 times multiple, as EBITDA margins come in at just 3.8%. In comparison, US Foods posted margins about a point higher. If we take into account tax benefits with a net present value of $260 million in connection to the deal, multiples drop to 12.5 times. After accounting for a projected $55 million in synergies, the multiple drop to just 8.6 times. Synergies and earnings are needed as leverage ratios will shoot up to 4.1 times following the deal.

One can argue that multiples look a bit steep given the inferior margins. After all, US Foods is paying 0.56 times sales, while its own stock traded at "just" 0.51 times (at $40 per share) despite the stronger margins reported by the company.

At the same time, the second-quarter results were not particularly strong as well. Revenues were flat yet the company managed to grow adjusted EBITDA by mid-single digits. The company furthermore cut the full-year sales guidance to just 1-2% and lowered the adjusted EBITDA guidance, now seeing 5-7% growth this year.

As we have two news events, a fully priced deal and guidance cut at the same time, it is impossible to disentangle the market reaction to each news event. What is clear is that shares dropped $6 in response to the news towards $34 per share, wiping out $1.3 billion in reaction to the news. I personally do believe that both events are to blame for this.

What Does Earnings Power Look Like?

US Foods has cut the sales guidance but maintained the earnings guidance (although it cut the EBITDA guidance). The company reports trailing adjusted EBITDA of $1.08 billion and guides for $335 million in depreciation and amortization charges this year, plus or minus $5 million. That results in adjusted EBIT of $745 million which, combined with a $190 million interest bill and let's say 25% tax rate, works out to $416 million in net earnings. This means that earnings come in at $1.90 per share, just below the company's own reiterated guidance calling for earnings of $2.00-$2.10 per share.

Including the $123 million EBITDA guidance from SGA, we can make some of our own estimates surrounding anticipated accretion. Assuming that D&A charges run at a similar 1.4% of sales, I see these charges at $45 million, for a pre-tax profit contribution of $78 million. Assuming 4-5% cost of debt on the $1.8 billion deal tag, it is clear that near-term accretion is zero, as all the benefits have to come from anticipated synergies. Once fully realized, synergies could provide a $40 million boost to the bottom line (takes a few years though), boosting the earnings number potentially by $0.20 per share.

Still Cautious

Following the IPO, I was already quite cautious with shares trading at $25 per share at the time, as this is a low margin business, has seen challenges in the past, and the company is and typically was quite leveraged.

While I am usually attracted to pullbacks, and the retreat in response to the deal and earnings report has been sizeable, I see no margin of safety yet. In fact, I see downside risk to the $2 per share target for this year. While it is true that multiples look reasonable at 17 times earnings at $34 per share, I have two major concerns. For starters, the earnings multiple is based on adjusted numbers, as occasional charges continue to show up, as a +4 times leverage ratio is quite steep as well.

While the company has delivered on real operational improvements over the past two years, I simply miss the appeal and conviction to buy shares at these levels. Recognising the great work done in recent times, I would slowly find the business appealing if shares fall further to hit the $30 mark.

Please subscribe to Value In Corporate Events - Marketplace Checkout to obtain premium research on all the latest IPOs, M&A activity and other corporate events. Reviews of situations will be made upon request!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.