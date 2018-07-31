The Spread Of Ideas And Innovation As Seen By The International Monetary Fund

Attempts to reduce this process have never been successful and while individual countries may try and opt out of this process, they end up only hurting themselves.

The spread of information has contributed to the globalization of technology and trade and this globalization has helped increase the spread of information.they reinforce each other.

The International Monetary Fund has published research which examines the spread of information throughout the world and how this movement has fostered innovation and change.

Many times over the past 10 years, I have written about the spread of information and the fact that this spread has been persistent throughout history and continues to this day. In addition, not only has information spread throughout history, the speed at which information spreads has accelerated over time.

The conclusion I have drawn from this is that the spread of information contributes to globalization and that globalization, in turn, contributes to the spread of information.

And, although this spread of information may be slowed down at certain times and in certain places, it cannot be stopped.

The spread of information generates the evolution of things…physical, biological, and economical.

For an up-to-date presentation of this phenomenon, see the book by César Hidalgo, a professor at MIT, titled “Why Information Grows: The Evolution of Order, from Atoms to Economies.” (Basic Books: 2015).

The International Monetary Fund has just published research into the spread of information. It is reported in the IMF Blog, see Chart of the Week: The Spread of Information and Innovation.

This release summarizes research on the issue that was published as Chapter 4 in World Economic Outlook April 2018 Cyclical Upswing, Structural Change.

“Globalization has accelerated the spread of knowledge and technology across borders. This has helped to increase productivity and potential growth in many countries and at the global level.”

“Technological progress is the key factor behind the improvements in incomes and standards of living. But technology tends to spread at different speeds across countries.”

In this respect, Hidalgo emphasizes that knowledge is not the sole thing that is needed for spreading information to be put to work. Knowhow, the ability to use the information is also an important piece of the puzzle.

And, this is just what the IMF study is showing in its research. The study highlights a key benefit—(globalization) stimulates the spread of knowledge and technology. But interconnectedness per se is not enough. The assimilation of foreign knowledge and the capacity to build on it most often requires scientific and engineering know-how.”

“Investments in education, human capital, and domestic research and development are essential to build the capacity to absorb and efficiently us foreign knowledge. It also requires an appropriate degree of protection and respect of intellectual property rights—both domestically and internationally—to preserve the ability of innovators to recover costs while ensuring that the new know supports growth globally.”

The chart of the week, presented by the IMF shows that “in 1995, the United States, Europe, and Japan were dominating global patent citations. In more recent years, China and Korea have made increasingly large use of the global stock of knowledge as measured by their patent citations. Knowledge links in general have also intensified over time, both within regions and across regions.”

Of course, “the degree of protection and respect of intellectual property rights” are not always maintained to the degree that might be desirable. President Trump and others have criticized the Chinese for taking advantage of contacts and not being fully on the up-and-up when it comes to obtaining intellectual property. Others have suggested that there needs to be more international control over the protection of intellectual property rights and surveillance of over the illegal appropriation of such goods.

Certainly as the spread of information and innovation continues to blanket the world, protections need to be universal and consistent. There is much work to be done here.

Yet, this is one of the properties of information, knowledge, and knowhow. It is very difficult to contain. And, the greater the globalization, the greater the intellectual connections, and the more ubiquitous the presence of information technology, the more difficult it will be to control who gets what, when.

But, this is the nature of the world and it is the reason, I believe, that globalization cannot be limited.

Certain areas… like the United States under the leadership of Donald Trump… may try to emphasize “nationalism” and “mercantilism,” but it will not work in the end and can only retard the efforts of those within the areas to maintain worldwide competitiveness.

The spread of information will continue elsewhere…and might even accelerate, speed-wise…exacerbating the separation.

This research effort produced by the International Monetary Fund is very important and should be required reading for everyone. The IMF Blog is just a teaser. The full report should be read.

To ignore this research, in my mind, is to ignore reality.

