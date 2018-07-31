Watch: Will This Be The Last U.K. Rate Hike Before Brexit?

By James Smith, Developed Markets Economist

Watch James Smith discuss why this could be the last Bank of England rate hike for quite some time

Bank of England: Last hike before Brexit?

The Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates on Thursday for the second time since the financial crisis. Will it be a one-off or are there more to come? Our Developed Markets Economist James Smith takes a look.

Disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. Reasonable care has been taken to ensure that this publication is not untrue or misleading when published. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Original Post