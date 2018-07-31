Total Reviving Angola's Oil Sector

As part of the OPEC+ agreement, Angola agreed to keep its crude output at or below 1.673 million barrels per day. Since the agreement came into force at the start of 2017, Angola has been exceeding its mandate, as it was pumping out only 1.4-1.5 million bpd by mid-2018. However, this isn't by choice, as the oil-exporting nation is grappling with steep production declines from offshore developments, including the decreases seen at the Pazflor and Saturno facilities. Keep in mind, the nation was close to producing 2 million bpd back in 2008. Total SA (NYSE:TOT) is leading the charge on two major projects that may revive Angola's oil production. Let’s dig in.

For reference, Total produced 229,000 BOE/d net in Angola last year. That production was made possible through four FPSO vessels and the onshore Angola LNG facility, of which Total owns 13.6%. Having the ability to export natural gas to markets that will pay Brent-linked/influenced prices means associated gas production becomes a lot more valuable.

Source: Total

First half of the Kaombo project now operational

Located within Angola’s deepwater Block 32, the Kaombo development seeks to tap ~650 million barrels of oil equivalent (Total refers to these as reserves, so I’m assuming all of that will be recovered) spread out across six oil & gas fields underneath 4,800-6,400 feet of water. 185 miles of subsea gathering infrastructure will connect the Caril, Louro, Gengibre, Mostarda, Canela, and Gindungo fields to the two FPSO vessels (floating production storage and offloading) that will recover those resources.

First oil was originally targeted for 2017, but that timetable had to be pushed back until this July. The Kaombo Norte FPSO vessel didn’t leave Singapore until March 2018 and arrived in Angola by late April. As an aside, the two FPSO vessels Total is using to develop these resources are converted oil carriers (VLCCs, to be specific). Each vessel has 115,000 bpd of oil-treating capacity, 100 MMcf/d of gas compression capacity, 200,000 bpd of water injection capacity, and 1.7 million barrels of crude oil storage capacity.

Total owns 30% of the Kaombo development and is the operator of the venture. Its partners include the state-owned Sonangol P&P (30% interest), the Chinese energy giant Sinopec (NYSE:SNP) (20%), a subsidiary of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) (15%), and Portuguese-based Galp Energia (OTC:GLPEF) (5%). Development costs were pegged at US$16 billion in 2014, which may have crept higher after the delays.

In late July, the company was happy to announce that the Kaombo Norte FPSO had started producing, but readers should note it will take several months, probably close to a year, to ramp up output to full capacity. Oil will be exported to foreign markets, while gas will be piped to the onshore Angola LNG facility and will then be exported to foreign markets.

An API gravity rating and other specifications weren't given for the crude that will be pumped from these fields. Based on the crude types produced at nearby fields, these are probably going to be medium sweet oil barrels.

It won’t be until 2019 that the Kaombo Sur FPSO will start producing, so it is very likely it will be until 2020 that Block 32 produces 230,000 barrels of crude per day. Water injection wells are being utilized to maintain reservoir pressure and manage the production decline of the development’s producing wells.

Another project approved

Total is leading the charge on the Zinia 2 project in Block 17 (located adjacent to Block 32), which envisions sustaining production processed through the Pazflor FPSO. Located between 2,000-4,000 feet of water, the Zinia 2 development will target satellite resources through nine wells (likely a combination of producer and water injection wells) that will be tied back to the Pazflor FPSO. This project is expected to have a development cost of $1.2 billion USD and will sport a peak production rate of 40,000 BOE/d.

While the project was only just approved in May 2018, as a bolt-on development this short-cycle endeavor will take a lot less time to complete than a greenfield project. Leveraging existing infrastructure dramatically cuts down on development times, especially when it comes to offshore conventional projects.

Total owns 40% of Block 17 and is the operator of the offshore concession, and its partners include Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) (23.33%), Exxon Mobil (20%), BP plc (NYSE:BP) (16.67%), and Sonangol as the concessionaire. These are also likely to be medium sweet crude volumes, based on the quality of previous Pazflor FPSO oil sales.

A key factor in the consortium reaching a positive final investment decision on the Zinia 2 project was a reduction in Angola’s petroleum production tax and petroleum income tax for marginal fields. These are fields with less than 300 million barrels of oil equivalent in reserves, such as the satellite resources being developed through Zinia 2. For these marginal fields, the petroleum production tax is now 10%, down from 20% previously, and the petroleum income tax has been moved down to 25%, versus 50% previously. Total made sure to mention the tax cuts, approved by Angola's government in early 2018, in its press release announcing the sanctioning of Zinia 2.

Final thoughts

Total is playing a major role in halting the decline in Angola’s oil output, but more projects are needed to fully offset losses at mature fields. The Angolan government is hoping the new and improved fiscal framework for marginal fields will encourage more bolt-on developments getting approved. We’ll see how this pans out. Thanks for reading.

Author’s note: Some of the companies mentioned above don’t trade on a major U.S. stock exchange, which come with their own sets of risks and rewards. Always do your own due diligence before investing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.