Pinduoduo: Triple-Digit Revenue Growth In 2017, But Shares Are Expensive At 22x Forward Sales

The CFO was positive, equal to $50.292 million, in 2017, and the FCF was also positive.

With 246% y/y revenue growth and an innovative e-commerce business model, Pinduoduo (PDD) will interest many investors. The fact that the company reported positive CFO as well as FCF is also another very beneficial feature. With that, the shares do not seem cheap at 22x 2018 forward sales.

Business Overview

Incorporated in Cayman Islands in April 2015, Pinduoduo is an e-commerce platform offering an innovative team purchase model. The company casts its activities with the following words in the prospectus:

“Our Pinduoduo mobile platform offers a comprehensive selection of attractively priced merchandise, featuring a dynamic social shopping experience that leverages social networks as an effective and efficient tool for buyer acquisition and engagement.” Source: Prospectus

What’s a team purchase model? Pinduoduo’s users are encouraged to invite friends and social media contacts to form teams, which can acquire products at attractive prices. The business model is quite interesting since Pinduoduo does not need to pay a lot for traffic. Users looking for low prices generate low-cost organic traffic for the company. With that, the growth of visitors has been exponential. In a period of just six months ended June 30, 2018, the number of active buyers reached 344 million, showing an increase of 40%, .

The following are photos of the company’s mobile platform. Please note that users are able to join existing teams or initiate teams by only clicking on button close to the company’s product.

Source: Prospectus

With this large buyer base growth, the number of merchants has also increased at a high pace. As of March 31, 2018, the company had over one million active merchants. Taking into account that the company started in 2015, it seems that a large amount of vendors is interested in Pinduoduo.

Finally, the merchants should also appreciate that the company is equipped with a proprietary technology infrastructure with big data analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning capabilities. As of march 31, 2018, Pinduoduo had a technology team with more than 700 engineers, including 100 engineers focused on algorithm design and development. According to the prospectus, many of these engineers hold expertise in companies like Google (GOOG), and Microsoft (MSFT).

Revenue Generation

Pinduoduo generates revenues mostly from online marketplace services, including online marketing services and fees from the sale of items. Merchants pay for having their products listed on the platform of the company. The placement of the products and the price is determined with an online bidding system. When transactions are completed, Pinduoduo also receives a commission fee. The system seems to be working very well, and the number of orders has been increasing at a high pace in 2018. Have a look at the following figures for further details:

“In 2017 and the twelve-month period ended June 30, 2018, the number of total orders placed on our Pinduoduo mobile platform reached 4.3 billion and 7.5 billion, respectively.” Source: Prospectus

A Growing Industry: 33.9% CAGR

Online shopping is growing at a high pace in China. According to iResearch, China's online retail market increased by 233% from 2013 to 2017, which represents 33.9% CAGR. With that, it is very beneficial that it is expected to grow at 70% from 2017 to 2020.

How is the company growing at a high pace? A dramatic increase in the amount of the China's online shopping population seems to be the reason behind the industry growth. According to China Internet Network Information Center, it grew from 302 million in 2013 to 533 million in 2017.

Employees

Pinduoduo is a very young company, so the investors may believe that the number of employees is small. With this idea in mind, it seems very important noting that Pinduoduo had 1,159 employees in December 2017. It does not seem low number of employees. The company should have been growing at a high pace in previous years.

In addition, it is beneficial that many of the employees, 545, work on product development, which is more than the number of employees working on sales, 208. It shows that Pinduoduo generates sales because it offers something innovative. There is not an army of sales people making calls all the time. The image below provides further details:

Source: Prospectus

Revenue Growth: 246% y/y

The increase in revenues has been massive in 2017. The company reported a revenue of $278 million, showing an increase of 246%, for the year ended December 31, 2017. The most significant source of revenue was the online marketplace services, which was responsible for 99% of the revenues. With that, it usually happens with start-up companies, the operating profit and the net income were negative, -$162 million and -$83,713 million respectively.

Source: Prospectus

Venture capital investors will not really care about the losses if revenues continue growing at the same pace. Be sure to monitor the top of the P&L in the next quarters. If the revenue growth continues at the same pace or higher, the stock price could increase.

It is also very beneficial that the CFO was positive, worth $50.292 million, in 2017 as show in the image below:

Source: Prospectus

Investors discounting free cash flows will also appreciate the company since the FCF is also positive. The capital expenditures were equal to only $1.4 million in 2017 as shown in the prospectus:

Source: Prospectus

Assets: An Impressive Amount of Cash

The balance sheet is interesting since the amount of cash seems very significant. As of December 31, 2017, the assets were equal to $2.122 million with $487 million in cash. Have a look at the image below:

Source: Prospectus

Additionally, the restricted cash equals 1.493 billion, which also seems an overwhelming amount of cash. With that, the investors need to note that this cash will have to be paid to the merchants. It is the money received from buyers as shown in the following line from the prospectus:

Source: Prospectus

On the liability side, large amount of money is to be paid to merchants, $1.568 billion, which is approximately the amount of restricted cash. The other liabilities do not seem large, and the best is that the company has no debt outstanding:

Source: Prospectus

The following are the only contractual obligations that Pinduoduo will have to pay. $20 million to $25.8 million a year seems small amount of money for Pinduoduo, which makes revenues of $278 million. With this in mind, the risk from the contractual obligations seems small:

Source: Prospectus

With that, it is also beneficial that the company converted all the convertible preferred shares after the IPO as shown in the image below. Investors will not be afraid of potential stock dilution.

Source: Prospectus

The only caveat is that Pinduoduo has two type of share classes. The following information in this regard seems something the investors should get to know:

“Each Class A ordinary share is entitled to one vote, and each Class B ordinary share is entitled to ten votes and is convertible into one Class A ordinary share at any time by the holder thereof. Class A ordinary shares are not convertible into Class B ordinary shares under any circumstances.” Source: Prospectus

Sequoia Invested in Pinduoduo, But This Is A Controlled Company

The analysis of shareholders reveals that large companies in Wall Street trust the company. Venture capital group Sequoia invested in Pinduoduo, which will retain the attention of investors.

With that, it is not beneficial that Pinduoduo has shareholders owning large amount of stock as shown in the image below:

Source: Prospectus

The company will be a controlled entity. This means that the Board of Directors could take decisions benefiting large shareholders and going against the interest of minority shareholders. With that, Pinduoduo said that the Board will be independent:

Source: Prospectus

The Company Was Incorporated in Cayman

Pinduoduo is headquartered in China, but it was incorporated in Cayman. This feature benefits shareholders as taxes will not be large. However, it may not be the best if minority shareholders need to sue the directors of the company. Remember that the shareholder rights in Cayman are very different to those in the United States or China.

Source: Prospectus

Valuation

After the IPO, there are 4.482 billion shares outstanding. Each ADS represents four class A ordinary shares, so the market capitalization with ADSs at $22.30 is equal to approximately $24.98 billion. Taking into account revenue growth of 100%, 2018 forward revenue equals $556 million. With these figures in mind, the company is trading at 22x forward sales, which seems a bit excessive.

The list of competitors was not given in the prospectus. But, the company did mention that it competes with other e-commerce companies in China and retail companies:

Source: Prospectus

Taking into account those lines, Pinduoduo should be compared with Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA), which trades at 12x sales with 61.42% revenue growth. JD.com (JD) is another serious competitor trading at 1x sales with 40.09% revenue growth. With those figures in mind, the price of Pinduoduo does not seem absurd since Pinduoduo is growing revenues at high pace. However, the valuation does not seem at all cheap. Does it make more sense to buy JD instead of Pinduoduo?

Conclusion

With magnificent revenue growth in the last two years, Pinduoduo is a must-follow stock. The company offers an innovative business model, cash, and positive FCF and CFO, which seems very beneficial. With that, the only serious issue is the price of the ADSs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.