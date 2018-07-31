Six Flags Entertainment Is A Buy - Cramer's Lightning Round (7/30/18)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Monday, July 30.
Bullish Calls
Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX): The company's last quarter was better than many others'. It's a buy.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG): Nelson Peltz is on the board, and the stock has a good yield.
Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG): It has a good yield, and the stock is coming back. Buy this one.
Bearish Calls
Western Digital Corp. (NYSE:WDC): "It's all the way down to $69, and it yields almost 3%. I think it could fall 4, 5 more points, and then I want to buy it. Pricing has collapsed for NAND."
Allergan (NYSE:AGN): It has run up a lot, and the company is getting a lot of approvals. Wait until it falls under $180 before buying.
