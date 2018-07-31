Six Flags Entertainment Is A Buy - Cramer's Lightning Round (7/30/18)

Western Digital will go down due to weakness in NAND prices.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Monday, July 30.

Bullish Calls

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX): The company's last quarter was better than many others'. It's a buy.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG): Nelson Peltz is on the board, and the stock has a good yield.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG): It has a good yield, and the stock is coming back. Buy this one.

Bearish Calls

Western Digital Corp. (NYSE:WDC): "It's all the way down to $69, and it yields almost 3%. I think it could fall 4, 5 more points, and then I want to buy it. Pricing has collapsed for NAND."

Allergan (NYSE:AGN): It has run up a lot, and the company is getting a lot of approvals. Wait until it falls under $180 before buying.

