Restoration Robotics: Risky Medical Robotics Play With Explosive Growth Potential

According to the American Hair Loss Association, two-thirds of men will see noticeable hair loss by age 35, and by age 50 approximately 85% of men will have significantly thinning hair. That equates to over 35 million balding men in the US alone. Worldwide, that number is in the hundreds of millions. Although a cure has yet to be found, there are some proven ways to slow or even reverse hair loss.

Medications such as Rogaine (Minoxidil) and Propecia (Finasteride) are two very popular treatment options. However, they require consistent daily usage, don't work for all men, and can cause severe health side-effects. A better but more expensive alternative to drugs is a hair transplant, where hair follicles are extracted from the back of the head - which is genetically resistant to balding - and implanted in the bald area.

There are two main types of extraction techniques currently in use. In FUT (follicular unit transplantation), a strip of hair is taken from the donor site of the scalp while in FUE (follicular unit extraction), individual hair grafts are extracted from the scalp. Both techniques have their pros and cons, although FUE is becoming increasingly popular because it leaves less scarring. The big drawbacks with FUE, however, are that it's very tedious, complicated, and error-prone.

These problems are best solved with automation. Which is where the ARTAS System comes in. Developed by Restoration Robotics (HAIR) and FDA approved in April 2011, ARTAS is a physician-assisted robotics system that can extract hair follicular units directly from the scalp and create recipient implant sites. The latest version of ARTAS, launched earlier this month, can also implant the harvested hair follicles. (For those interested, here's a video of how it works.)

The key selling point behind this unique technology is that it allows physicians to perform hair restoration surgeries faster and with more consistent results, allowing them to see more patients, hence make more money. There's no other device like it on the market today, and Restoration Robotics' patents will likely keep it that way for years to come.

So far, as of Q1 2018, Restoration Robotics has sold 261 systems worldwide. At around $250,000 per system, the company generates revenue from the initial sale and recurring revenue from upgrades, maintenance, and disposables. The recurring portion of the business currently accounts for nearly half of total revenue, which should increase over time as the installed base grows.

Just how much could this installed base grow? Here's a back-of-the-envelope estimate. There are at least 1,200 hair restoration clinics worldwide. Assuming a very conservative peak penetration of 50%, the addressable market for ARTAS would be 600 systems * $250,000 cost per system = $150 million. The average machine also generates around $40,000 in annual recurring revenue. Multiplying this by 600 systems equates to $24 million in potential annual recurring revenue.

In addition, Restoration Robotics also markets ARTAS to dermatologists, facial plastic surgeons, and other aesthetic physicians who want to broaden their offerings to include hair transplants. Based on various sources, there are well over 100,000 aesthetic clinics worldwide. Assuming a very conservative 1% peak penetration, this equates to an addressable market of at least 1,000 systems * $250,000 cost per system = $250 million. Annual recurring revenue from this would be $40 million.

Putting it all together, Restoration Robotics' total addressable market is roughly $400 million (in one-time system sales) plus another $64 million (in annual recurring sales). The company is currently in the process of a rapid sales force expansion in hopes of capturing a large chunk of this lucrative market. A 30-50+% revenue CAGR over the next few years is very possible.

However, this growth - like growth at virtually all early-stage medtech companies - comes with a long list of risks. Here are just some of the main ones investors should consider before even thinking about buying thing stock:

On the short-term front, the biggest risk is the significant cash burn. At $5-6 million per quarter, Restoration Robotics will likely burn through its $16.9 million in balance sheet cash within the next few quarters. Future cash infusions are inevitable, a significant portion of which will probably come from dilutive equity issuances.

Volatility is another problem. Long sales cycles (3-6 months), low unit volume (historically ~10 systems sold per quarter), and seasonality (summer/Q3 tends to be slow) each contribute to large fluctuations in Restoration Robotics' financial results. This is unlikely to change for the foreseeable future.

The lack of insider buying isn't encouraging, especially given that the stock is down around 60% since its October 2017 IPO. There hasn’t been any insider buying (or, to be fair, selling) in nearly a year.

A big long-term risk is that a new miracle baldness cure will come along and make ARTAS obsolete. For instance, there are several promising stem cell-based treatments being researched and expected to start hitting the market in the early 2020s. Only time will how this will affect Restoration Robotics' business.

With all that in mind, let's discuss valuation. At an EV or enterprise value (market cap - cash + debt) of just $85 million, Restoration Robotics currently trades at about 4x trailing revenue. For early-stage medical device stocks with massive growth potential, a 10x EV/revenue multiple is well within the range of normal. Applying this same multiple to Restoration Robotics would value it at just over $7/share (roughly its IPO price), which represents 150% upside from recent price levels.

The key catalyst going forward will be the next generation ARTAS System. Many physicians postponed their ARTAS purchase ahead of the availability of the implantation functionality, hurting Restoration Robotics' short-term growth. In the coming quarters, it's likely that pent-up demand will be unleashed, sending growth (and the company's stock price) sharply upward. For this reason, I believe Restoration is a strong buy, despite the risks mentioned above.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HAIR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.