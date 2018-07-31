Gear Energy Acquires Steppe Resources - An Accretive Acquisition

We believe, given Gear's track record of executing operationally, the Steppe acquisition could be highly accretive.

Summary

Gear Energy (OTCPK:GENGF) acquired Steppe Resources, a privately held company, for a total of C$70.4 million by assuming ~C$41 million in debt and paying ~21.9 million shares at C$1.35 per share. The deal metrics were very favorable at ~3x EV/DACF annualized H2 2018 FFO without spending any capex (~C$24 million FFO). Netback for the assets was C$52/boe in Q1 2018 with opex/boe at around ~C$13/boe.

The acquisition also included 100% ownership of two oil batteries, which allows Gear to grow production meaningfully without having to spend capex on infrastructure in the near term.

The light oil pricing is CAD WTI x 98%.

For the time being, Gear plans to spend C$18 million capex in 2019 and expects the Steppe assets to produce between 1,400 and 1,500 boe/d (99% light oil). Estimated net operating income would be C$27 million at forward 2019 STRIP.

Acquisition

Steppe Resources was a private junior oil producer based in Tableland area of Southeast Saskatchewan. Steppe produced 1,175 boe/d (99% oil) prior to being acquired.

On the surface, the acquisition multiple for Steppe was very cheap. At 3x DACF H2 2018 FFO annualized, this deal is immediately accretive to Gear. We estimate it boosts debt-adjusted cash flow per share by 15%.

But like all good deals, there are usually caveats that came along with it. The big reason why Gear was able to acquire Steppe at such an attractive multiple is that the previous management team was not able to execute as well as they should have. Here are two excellent charts from GMP First Energy:

As you can see, Steppe had very good 2018 well results, but the previous years have been spotty explaining why it had a hard time growing meaningfully over the years.

Why did Gear acquire Steppe?

In order for this deal to be very accretive for Gear, it will require Ingram and his team to execute on all front. One reason that makes Gear a particularly attractive candidate to acquire assets like this is that the previous acquisition, Striker Exploration, worked remarkably well. The success of the deal was detailed in a President's letter Ingram Gillmore, CEO and President of Gear Energy, written on July 20th, 2017. We quote as follows:

Gear has drilled five successful full section Basal Belly River wells into the Wilson Creek area and the results to date have met or exceeded our expectations. If you reference the above chart you can see that the average production from the two previously drilled short wells is shown in blue, and the average from the five new Gear wells is shown in gold. The highlights I pulled from this data are as follows; For the initial 30 days, the longer Gear wells averaged about 35% higher rates than the short wells

After three months, the Gear wells were producing at rates about 2.5 times higher than the rates of the old wells

After six months, the Gear wells are averaging an astonishing 3.5 times better rates than the wells drilled by the previous owner. (with the caveat that at six months, the “average” is actually just the 9-19 well, and it is arguably not our strongest well) So what does this mean? Essentially, Gear spent an average of 45% more capital per well to realize an estimated one year average production rate that is approximately three times higher. That basically equates to the Gear wells forecasting a two-fold improvement in capital efficiency over the original two short wells. And we are just getting started!

The previous acquisition was also another case where the underlying assets were not being properly operated. Ingram and his team believe that with the right completion and well design, they could repeat the 2018 well results that the Steppe team did.

At the moment, management has identified a drilling inventory of ~100 wells. Out of the 100 wells, it will consist of 20 Tier 1 Torquay wells, 60 tier 2 (50/50 split proved and probable Torquay wells, and 20 Ratcliffe quad lateral wells. There are also some acreages in the Bakken formation, but Gear has assumed zero value for that area.

Gear will be announcing its expectations for the Steppe acquisition following the Q2 earnings release on August 6th, so we will get more clarity on that front. For the time being, a good comparison to use would be the Crescent Point Energy's (NYSE:CPG) slide:

Source: CPG May Investor Slidedeck

At the moment, we do have some assumptions from the management. The Torquay wells would cost C$2.75 million for Tier 1 inventory and C$3.3 million for Tier 2 inventory. Both tiers are expected to generate similar results of IP0 150 b/d of light oil and EUR of 120 million bbls. The only difference is that Tier 2 wells will require longer laterals, which will increase the cost and lower the IRR.

We have modeled in the newly acquired Steppe acquisition into our Gear model (available only to HFI Research subscribers).

Using WTI at $70/bbl

CAD/USD of 0.77

WCS-WTI of $18/bbl

Capex of C$117 million

We currently have Gear producing on average ~11k boe/d with a trading multiple of 2x EV/EBITDA 2019 pro forma numbers. Our implied price target using 6x EV/EBITDA gets us to C$4.21 per share.

As you can see, if Gear continues to execute the game plan and if WTI averages at $70/bbl next year, we believe Gear is still very undervalued today.

WCS-WTI Spreads

With the Steppe deal, Gear's production base is further diversified away from heavy oil, but WCS-WTI will be a key focus going forward. The STRIP is currently pegging a higher-than-normal discount as Syncrude production returns to normal by September.

Source: CME

The wider-than-normal spread of $29/bbl in September does not reflect the reality of the spread. Note that August WCS spreads were wider than normal going into the end of June only to narrow materially at the start of July:

This usually happens when a contract rolls over to the following month and trading hasn't started in earnest. At the start of August, we will get a good read as to where the WCS-WTI spread will settle for September. The first 20 trading days of August will price the September contract, and our estimate is that it will be around $20/bbl.

In addition, Canadian National (CN) has lagged in boosting crude-by-rail capacity compared to Canadian Pacific (CP), but the latest earnings call indicated that CN will be boosting crude-by-rail capacity materially into the end of 2018. We estimate that apportionment will likely continue on Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) lines, and this is due to the fact that long-term takeaway capacity deals have not been inked yet for crude-by-rail. As a result, the WCS-WTI will appear optically wide, but when trading starts, the spreads will narrow.

So, for the time being, while investors are starting to worry over wider than normal WCS-WTI spreads, we are not concerned as we know crude-by-rail capacity has already picked up. We should start to see the spreads narrow moving forward.

Conclusion

Gear's acquisition of Steppe was a very accretive deal as it immediately boosted debt-adjusted cash flow per share by 15%. We believe the assets were sold at a cheap multiple for a reason, but with Gear's strong track record of operationally executing, we think Gear will make this deal work.

At C$1.39 a share, we believe the company is still undervalued, given the fundamental outlook and our oil price forecast. Even if we assume WTI to average at $70/bbl, we believe Gear is still too cheap at just 2x EV/EBITDA multiple 2019 pro forma figures.

Gear (GXE.TO) continues to be one of our best ideas for 2018.

Note: Gear Energy trades on TSX under the ticker GXE.TO where there is considerably more trading volume than GENGF.

