Bye, Bye Bookie - MGM Resorts International

U.K. sportsbooks are the likely and fitting partner for U.S. platforms because the U.K. has the largest legalized sports betting market in the world.

If you’re a fan of sports in America, chances are you are excited about the May Supreme Court decision to legalize sports betting in the United States. This decision nullifies the 1992 mandate that restricted the gambling market to the Nevada region. Sports gambling will be an extremely lucrative market –for better or for worse – moving forward into the digital age. In 2015, the online sports gambling market had a volume of 40 billion U.S. dollars and analysts project the value to increase to 60 billion by 2020. Stockholders are all innate gamblers at heart. In the wake of this momentous decision, the question has become: who should we bet on?

First to the parlay

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) released a statement today that it plans to partner with GVC Holdings PLC (LON: GVC) to initiate a sports betting and online-gambling venture. Britain is home to GVC Holdings but the company will be U.S.-based.

This move makes sense for both parties on account of the ambiguity of the prospective market. As with any other market, the first businesses to get to the profits will achieve a significant portion of the market share in the industries’ early stages. With Paddy Power Betfair PLC’s (LON: PPB) American business merging with FanDuel, MGM is a little late to the party. However, MGM plans to use its vast wealth of U.S. sporting connections as well as its well-known brand to sell its eventual product. Further the technology and experience that can be offered to this service by GVC can make a stronger service than what is offered by FanDuel.

But… you don’t have to take my word for it - the mere impact of the news on GVC's price upon the news breaking speaks volumes to the dollar value of this opportunity.

GVC’s shares jumped to a record high earlier today following the release of their plans to partner with MGM. Of the move, Berenberg analyst Roberta Ciaccia stated, “This looks like the most comprehensive and solid deal we have seen so far relating to U.S. sports betting.” Analysts have long picked UK as the ideal suitor for sports betting development as the region has legally offered products to their sports fans for years. After all, the UK has the world’s largest market for legalized sports betting and GVC sits at the top of that market.

GVC’s price surged much higher than MGM as the British bookmaker had not yet seen the market impacts of the American policy change. GVC will inevitably benefit immensely from this deal as they somehow managed to strike a 50/50 partnership on a potentially extremely lucrative idea with one of the largest gambling brands in the United States.

GVC was able to secure this bid thanks to their historical significance in the British gaming community. GVC currently owns Coral, Ladbrokes, and Sportingbet—All companies/brands in the U.K. that have given them gambling omnipresence and a 6.678B market cap.

All of these brings tidings of great news to the hallways in GVC’s offices, but how does this decision affect MGM? The initial breaking of the GVC deal did not propel MGM’s price significantly in either direction. It is currently trading .05 above its previous close of 30.72. But, this is good news as it portrays how much higher the price can go on the back of this opportunity. This is undoubtedly a long term position as sports gambling is uncharted waters and it will take years for the government to adopt concrete and consistent legislation across state lines.

MGM is a giant in the hospitality industry and has dominated the Las Vegas region for some time. The giant holds a number of hotel and casino properties in the Las Vegas region such as the Bellagio and Mandalay Bay. The company also has expanded the use of its property in Washington D.C. and is exploring locations abroad including the growing hospitality industry in Macau. In order to compete with Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), MGM understands that it needs to grow its footprint outside of Las Vegas. They have found a great opportunity to do so here with GVC. Wynn Resorts has long been faster-growing and more competitive in gambling both domestically and nationally. Wynn targeted Macau long before MGM but for those investors wary of China in the current political climate, MGM is the company to buy.

Sports Betting By The Numbers

Height Capital Markets estimates that revenue from sports betting could reach $950 million in 2019. There are a variety of factors that go into company’s access to sports betting across the nation. The same analyst group projects a realistic scenario in which 29 total U.S. states offer sports betting in the next 5 years. Height Capital analyst Stefanie Miller writes, “Factoring out some of the initial hurdles we project will hamper growth over the first two years of legalization - limited mobile wagering regimes, slow adoption rates, and initial high taxation rates – we think in five years sports betting GGR can total upwards of $5bn.”

As sports fans gear up for the upcoming NFL season with preseason games underway this week, be on the lookout for an MGM product to compete with other services such as Fantasy Football, Draft Kings, and FanDuel.

