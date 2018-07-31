4 Recommendations For Stericycle Before Earnings Release

Over the last four months, Stericycle (Nasdaq: SRCL) climbed from $57 to over $70 and increased its value over 24% in that short timeframe. But despite that impressive run, we should not be too excited as we are far away from a turnaround from a technical point of view. We have seen a similar picture many times in the past few years: In my first article on Stericycle I described it as a depressive pattern of big stock drops and the following small recoveries. In February 2018 we witnessed the latest stock drop as well as the following recovery that started in April and is persisting until today.

After describing shortly why investors could be cautiously optimistic, we will look at four different issues Stericycle has to work out before the stock can enter a healthy uptrend once again.

Current State Of Stericycle

Before focusing on the main points of the article (the issues Stericycle has to work out), I will take a brief look at the reasons, why Stericycle is still in no uptrend but why investors should be cautiously optimistic from a fundamental as well as technical point of view.

A downtrend is characterized by a series of lower lows and lower highs. In case of Stericycle the last high would be at $76.65 and the last low $56.64 and as long as the stock can move above the high of $76.65 it is still in a downtrend and hence the current upward wave is only the correction of the last downward impulsive wave. The stock also has to close its last downward gap at about $75 and in many cases after the gap close, the stock bounces back. Despite these resistance levels on the upside I am pretty confident, that Stericycle reached its bottom. From a technical point of view, we have two strong support levels that currently seem to protect against major downside risks – the 200 months simple moving average as well as the highs of 2007 and 2008 (I also wrote about this in my last two articles).

But we also are confident from a fundamental point of view, that the downside risk is limited. In my last article I showed that Stericycle’s intrinsic value should be about $100 leaving Stericycle still in an undervalued state. Of course, we have no guarantee that an undervalued stock can’t drop any further (go back to the first weeks of 2009 to find many examples of already undervalued stocks in freefall), but it is at least a reasonable downside protection. But when thinking about stocks like Netflix (Nasdaq: NFLX) we always have to keep in mind that irrational valuation by itself is no reason for a stock to return to its intrinsic value immediately – and Stericycle is valued much more realistic than Netflix right now.

Escaping The Downtrend

But the limited downside risk does not mean the stock has to jump to the upside and gain quickly in value. It also can remain for many weeks, months or even years in a sideward trading range. In my opinion Stericycle needs some kind of catalyst or some good news in order for the stock to return in a stable upward trend. We will discuss four different aspects that will decide if the stock can break out from its current trend and start moving to the upside again:

Growing EPS

Growing revenue

Reducing debt and/or increasing cash

Stop undermining the moat

1. Grow EPS!

When looking at the reported numbers of Stericycle over the last four quarters, we can see diluted earnings per share above $1.00 for every single quarter and earnings per share of $4.46 over the last four quarters. However, these are the non-GAAP numbers. In comparison, when using the reported numbers according to US GAAP, Stericycle had to report a loss of $0.10 per share over the last four quarters – especially due to the second quarter with a loss of $1.74 per share. You can debate if it is better to use the numbers according to GAAP or not, but for now I only want to point out that Stericycle’s earnings per share – according to GAAP – are still below the former levels.

But Stericycle is currently also working on its business transformation including different steps like portfolio rationalization with the plan to exit non-strategic service lines and markets, operational optimization with the goal to consolidate call center activities and improve network efficiency across service line facilities or commercial excellence in order to standardize customer relationship management. These efforts will help to reduce costs and contribute to growing earnings per share.

2. Grow revenue!

Earnings per share are the result of many different costs subtracted from revenue and as Stericycle was facing one-time expenses like $304 million in the second quarter for “litigation and professional service expenses” (Stericycle lost a lawsuit) we can assume a higher net income than in the last quarters. The current business transformation efforts will also contribute to higher net income and higher earnings per share. Net income can be increased by restructuring efforts and cutting costs and earnings per share can be increased by share buybacks. But that will only work for a few years – sooner or later revenue has to grow in order for net income and earnings per share to grow. And aside from the earnings per share, revenue is the much more concerning number for investors.

And revenue has been stagnant for more than two years – and especially the last four quarters. In 2016, full year revenue was $3,652 million, in 2017 revenue was $3,580 million and for 2018 the company expects revenue to be between $3,500 million and $3,640 million. We could say, that revenue is slightly increasing, but we rather have to face the hard facts: Stericycle’s business is stagnant for three years in a row. Since the fourth quarter of 2015, Stericycle’s revenue has been caught in a range between $918 million on the upper end and $874 million on the lower end.

Stericycle currently has a 10% share of the total global market and therefore growth seems possible – at least in theory as the company could continue to increase its market share. And the overall market will grow due to aging population, an increasing enforcement of compliance regulations and a continued trend to outsource services (for more details see my last article on Stericycle).

3. Reduce debt levels!

Stericycle will have to proof further it is capable to reduce the outstanding long-term debt or it has at least to increase cash and cash equivalents in order to be able to pay back the debt in the years to come. Stericycle’s balance sheet is not terribly frightening, but as I already mentioned in my last article, Stericycle has high debt levels on the one side and almost no cash reserves on the other – investor usually prefer it to be the other way around. With a current debt-equity-ratio of 0.88, Stericycle was able to reduce the D/E ratio over the last quarters from 1.12 in the fourth quarter of 2015. However, a further problematic aspect – as already mentioned in my last article – lies in the assets itself. More than half of total assets ($3.6 billion out of $7 billion) are “only” goodwill and hence not really the best kind of asset to have on a balance sheet. But we can conclude, that Stericycle’s balance sheet is definitely not the best, but no reason for concern. Nevertheless, the company should improve its financial health over the quarters and years to come.

4. Stabilize the moat!

Although I don’t want to dramatize and be too pessimistic, we at least have to think about the possibility of Stericycle undermining its own moat if the business segments that grow in revenue are those without a moat. If high growth rates are possible and the business can’t be protected by a moat, the growth won’t last as new competitors will enter the market and eat away above-average profits.

Currently we see only growth rates in the higher single digits for “Secure information destruction services” – from $747 million in 2016 to an expected revenue between $875 million and $915 million in 2018. We still can state, that Stericycle overpaid for the “Shred-It” acquisition, but at least it seemed to be a good move as this business segment is growing in revenue. The “regulated waste and compliance services segment” which is responsible for 58% of Stericycle’s total revenue is shrinking in revenue in the last years. This is a very bad sign, especially as this is the segment which is basically the source for Stericycle’s wide moat rating. Medical waste disposal is not only highly regulated but the company also needs a dense network of collection routes and processing facilities to be effective and both aspects are hard to match for a competitor.

We can be pleased with the secure information destruction business growing, but the risk of another company entering the market and taking away profits is much higher than for the medical waste disposal business. To be highly profitable in the secure information destruction business, a dense distribution network is also helpful, but new companies don’t have to follow such high levels of regulations. And therefore, we can’t be to sure if Stericycle can continue to grow that business for years or decades to come as new competitors can enter the market much easier.

Conclusion

I am still pretty confident, $56.64 was the low point of the stock for now as Stericycle is severely undervalued in my opinion and so far, the predicted support level at around $60 (which I mentioned in several articles) is intact and still provides support for the stock. From current levels at around $70 I only see little downward risk – the stock might fall to $60 again but should rebound quickly again in case that happens.

In the upcoming earnings release on 2nd August 2018, investors should take a close look at the balance sheet and examine if the company is generating enough cash that the debt levels could be reduced and/or the cash and cash equivalents could be increased. Aside from the revenue ($900 million expected on average) and earnings per share ($1.13 expected), which get enough attention anyway, we should also look at the free cash flow because in the end, it’s the free cash flow that matters. And finally, we should pay attention if Stericycle’s future acquisitions are weakening or strengthening the moat.

Before Stericycle however could enter a healthy upward trend, Stericycle has to work out the above-mentioned issues and provide investors with a real catalyst. If that happens Stericycle should be a triple-digit stock in 2019 again.

