Sickle Cell Disease Breakthrough: Global Blood Therapeutics' Antisickling Agent Voxelotor

Currently in talks with the FDA to accelerate their candidate's route to market (which could be as early as 2019), Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) is banking on their Phase III part A results and a trophy cabinet of accolades (breakthrough drug designation, orphan drug designation) to disrupt an under-served market, finally, with a promised comprehensive cure.

A discombobulated investment crowd has meant that the stock's price has been wavering over the past months, but given the relatively low level of risk and strength of the candidate's interim results (as well as scientific elegance) bolstering its Phase I and II data, there is a great opportunity to enter at a modest valuation in anticipation of the potential upside.

Sickle cell disease

Sickle cell disease (SCD) is a reference to a category of hereditarily-triggered blood disorders, the cause of which is inheritance of (structurally) abnormal hemoglobin. Found in red blood cells, Hemoglobin (Hb or Hgb) is an oxygen-carrying protein, which contains iron. The purpose of hemoglobin is as an erobic respiration regulator - it facilitates oxygen flow to organs and tissue, and transports carbon dioxide (converted by the organs and tissues) back to the lungs (inadequacy of delivery causes hypoxia, which results in unpredictable and recurrent episodes of severe pain). Abnormal hemoglobin form strands that encourage the formation of ‘sickle’-shaped cells.

Sickle cells can cause a host of medical issues. The complications induced are not functions only of the (biological) chemical impediments, but are also affected by the physical sickle cell shape. Abnormal, sickled blood cells pose a blockade and distort the natural pattern of blood flow within the vessels. It is because of this retardation to biological mechanics that sufferers may endure strokes after some time - strokes are essentially an indication of blood flow disruption (subsequently blocking an artery or allowing blood vessels to leak or even burst).

The most common sickle-cell-induced disorder is sickle cell anemia (SCA) - as the sickle cells die in their early stages, thus diminishing iron count. Sufferers have also endured health problems such as sporadic attacks of chronic pain (Vaso-Occlusive Crisis), greater exposure to pathogenic bacteria, retarded biological development and retinal damage, pulmonary hypertension (which over time can weaken organs and lead to heart attacks) to name a few more widespread issues. Sickle cells, although a key element to the attacks, tend to be catalyzed by changes exogenous to the red blood cells, such as in temperature, altitude, levels of stress and hydration.

The sickle cell gene (HbS), a recessive allele (requiring homozygous adoption to be expressed), is believed to affect circa 100,000 people in the US alone. Whilst the disorder doesn’t ‘discriminate’, per se, carriers/those with the sickle cell trait tend to be of Black/African origin/descent. This is a clear bias that is apparent from the CDC’s (Center for Disease Control and Prevention) statistic that ‘SCD occurs in 1 in every 365 Black African-American births’, with ‘1 in 13’ of ‘Black or African-American babies’ being born with the trait. Aside from clear widespread impact in sub-Saharan Africa (and respective descendants), the CDC notes other regions of particular commonality: ‘Spanish-speaking regions in the Western Hemisphere… Saudi Arabia, India; and Mediterranean’.

The WHO (World Health Organisation) is championing cures to be exported to Africa, the continent that is believed to be most intensely affected.

The state of treatment

The economic cost of SCD is substantial. The CDC found that ‘medical expenditures for children with SCD averaged $11,702 for children with Medicaid coverage and $14,772 for children with employer-sponsored insurance’, in a 2005 study. It was also found that ‘from 1989 through 1993, an average of 75,000 hospitalizations due to SCD occurred in the United States, costing approximately $475 million’.

Universal treatments have varied, but encapsulate infection prevention. Approaches have included blood transfusions (for stroke prevention), medication (antibiotics, vaccinations), silent cerebral infarctions, hydroxyurea and bone marrow transplant. Whilst this may seem like comprehensive coverage, SCD sufferers have less access to comprehensive team care than suffer from other genetic disorders such as hemophilia and cystic fibrosis. There remains an unmet medical need for new (breakthrough) and effective treatments for SCD, a cure beyond simply retarding or muffling the symptoms.

Current candidates

Hydroxyurea (for adults, received FDA approval in 1998) was the only FDA-approved orally-administered treatment for dampening pain episodes, acute complications and reducing requirement of more invasive surgical operations and blood transfusions (which adversely impact mortality rates in the long term). Broadly, medical research concurs that hydroxyurea is significantly under-utilized (for a gamma of reasons). This has led to the need and subsequent development of other candidates.

Most recently, L-glutamine received FDA approval in 2017 and Novartis’ (SWX:NVS) Crizanlizumab (a human monoclonal antibody) has seen to produce favorable results in studies.

Whilst this note will serve to discuss the entry of Global Blood Therapeutics’ candidate, I will provide a brief overview of efficacy results for the aforementioned.

N.B. All of the following presentations are of double-blind placebo-controlled trials. The following is a very narrow presentation of results, and you are advised to conduct your own due diligence to form a more complete view of each candidate’s efficacy (and safety). Re-use permission is granted provided that it is credited accordingly.

Kaplan–Meier Curves for the Median Times to the First and Second Sickle Cell–Related Pain Crises, According to Trial Group. Ataga et al., 2017. Crizanlizumab for the prevention of pain crises in sickle cell disease. New England Journal of Medicine, 376(5), pp.429-439.

Adverse events in safety population:

Cost of FDA-Approved Sickle Cell Disease Medications

Global Blood Therapeutics’ Voxelotor

The recently concluded Voxelotor (GBT440-007) trials for patients of 12-65 years of age proposes a novel approach to resolving the issue. Global Blood Therapeutics’ candidate (Voxelotor, C19H19N3O3) works, uniquely, as an antisickling agent (a hemoglobin S allosteric modulator) - improving oxygen ‘stickiness’ and thereby inhibiting polymerization in SCD and keeping red blood cells in their ‘normal’ shape (and helping to reduce cell sickling), as opposed to operating as a selectin or adhesion inhibitor, as with the majority of candidates within the space.

Crucially, Voxelotor has been granted: Breakthrough Therapy, Fast Track, Orphan Drug and Rare Pediatric Disease designation for the treatment of SCD patients by the FGA. In Europe, the drug has picked up the interest of the NHS’s (UK) National Institute for Health Research (NIHR), as well as inclusion in the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Priority Medicines (PRIME) program and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Commission (EC).

The impact of increasing HB by >= 1 g/dL:

The interim results outlined a hematological response, but questions surround the clinical significance of the drug. There is a general upwards trend, but no statistical significance in those endpoints.

The FDA is receptive to approving drug on a surrogate endpoint (by virtue of the breakthrough designation), this means that the FDA is likely to be content with a short-term proof of stimulation of a hematological response in SCD to provide early approval - this would then be superseded by a confirmatory trial based on a more symptom/quality of life-based endpoint.

GBT is currently in talks with the FDA, and it is anticipated that within 2018 H2, the FDA will confirm on-boarding (or otherwise) of the accelerated approval strategy. The part A results, GBT stated compared “favorably [sic] to the hemoglobin increase assumption agreed to with the FDA in the Hope study protocol of a 35% response,” so GBT’s confidence is very much underpinned by Voxelotor’s robust impact.

GBT will not go ahead with the second stages of its trialing as planned, but will bank on its current performance to facilitate accelerated approval (a big show of confidence). Given the rescheduling, and strategy re-coordination, Voxelotor could be on the market as early as 2019. Synchronically, an additional trial would be initiated to display other benefits, aside from improving blood quality. In a Forbes discussion, Perceptive Advisors’ Joseph Edelman guided that peak sales of Voxelotor could see $3B (based on a sales price in the mid-20s to $30). This is a plausible estimate.

GBT will continue to dose part A patients, “plus approximately 100 additional patients across all three treatment arms, to gather more data,” but additional enrollment will not proceed until FDA discussions are “complete.”

Company financials

Source: 10-K

Given the segue of strategy, GBT’s financials are less of a significant factor. Indeed, the company does have sufficient cash and operational costs are manageable to see them bring the drug to market, so the emphasis is on commercial progression. Q1 earnings this year were solid, and the company’s cash position was bolstered by a $240.5M capital raise.

There are no glaring management risks, and the roster has been strengthened by the addition of ex-Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Vice-President David Johnson. Aside from the binary catalysts (acceleration approval), GBT is also said to be in the M&A cross hairs of Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) (rumored back in 2017), so this is an increasingly exciting time for investors. Should the company continue as an independent enterprise it would not be ridiculous to see their $2.18B valuation rocket some 5-fold over the next half-a-decade.

Caveat Emptor

As with all potential biotech breakthroughs, one must exercise a degree of skepticism - it’s not all a blue-sky jog to success, and there are key issues, which investors must continue to monitor, prudently, with a watchful gaze.

GBT stated that patient reported outcomes (PRO) data were “difficult to interpret due to low baseline symptom scores and high inter-subject and intra-subject variability,” this has led to the neglecting of PRO as a secondary endpoint. Whilst one must appreciate the associated complexities, symptom coverage must be looked at in more depth as detailed data is anticipated to be released this year (a catalyst to increase position size/exposure). For now, investors may be consoled by the independent DSMB’s recently completed clinical safety review (May 2018), which attests that no safety concerns could be identified.

Conclusion

Given the interim data, elegant scientific treatment and potential to disrupt the SCD space, I am long and issuing a buy recommendation. I will continue to monitor this opportunity, and seek to increase position size should FDA talks continue to develop benignly and further data bolster the safety, efficacy and QoL endpoints to be explored.

To reiterate, given the level of disruption and the magnitude of the addressable market, it is conceivable that the company will be valued at circa $20B over the next half-a-decade, provided that the FDA grants the drug approval. The forthcoming performance will rely heavily on the FDA's communication with GBT.

Disclaimer: This is not investment advice. You are advised to conduct your own due diligence.

