Intel: A Gift From The Market

Article Thesis

Intel (INTC) continues to execute well and reported solid Q2 results. The outlook over the coming years remains very favorable. An unjustified share price decline after the company's Q2 results has made Intel's already inexpensive shares a steal, which is why I'm going long here.

Intel is active in two market segments, PC-centric and Data-centric businesses:

Source: Intel presentation

These two businesses both contribute about 50% to Intel's top line, but growth rates differ a lot. Data-centric revenues have grown by 26% during Q2, whereas the PC-centric business has produced sales growth of 6%.

The higher growth rate for Intel's Data-centric business is not surprising when we take a look at the markets Intel is addressing with this segment: Data centers, the Internet of Things and memory solutions are all high growth markets where Intel as well as its competitors can grow their sales massively.

This trend will continue over the coming years: The trend towards cloud computing is beneficial for the sale of high-performance servers, and Intel's Xeon Scalable is poised to benefit from strong demand going forward. These processors with up to 28 cores are key in providing fast cloud computing power at a large scale.

As the global cloud computing market is forecasted to grow to more than $400 billion in 2020, an increase of more than 50% from 2017's level, there will be a lot of demand for Intel's data center group's products, both in 2018 as well as beyond. Forecasts see a high-teens CAGR that will propel global cloud computing revenues to more than $1.2 trillion in 2025. This shows the massive potential for growth for Intel's data center group. Market share gains would not even be necessary for Intel's cloud business to grow at a high pace over the coming years.

Cloud computing is not the only growth driver, though, Intel will also benefit from other trends. One of those is autonomous driving, which requires a massive amount of sensors and systems that record data, and that data has to be processed in a short amount of time. Since Intel took over Mobileye in 2017, Intel is well positioned to benefit substantially from this future megatrend.

So far, Mobileye is only generating a small amount of money for Intel, but the business, which grossed $170 million (page 9 of the presentation) during Q2, grew 37% year over year. At that growth rate, revenues from Mobileye would total $6 billion by 2025, about ten times as much as the current annual run rate. Mobileye will, I assume, generate about $175 million in profits during 2018 (Q2's earnings annualized). Its profit contribution could easily cross the $1 billion mark a couple of years down the road as long as revenue growth remains high.

ABI research forecasts that 8 million cars with autonomous technology (level 3-5) will be sold in 2025. This shows the explosive growth in the addressable market Mobileye can sell to, so the 37% revenue growth rate during the most recent quarter might even be too low as an estimate through the next couple of years. Products that Mobileye sells will, after all, also still be used in more traditional assistance systems for other vehicles.

Another business unit with a very compelling outlook is Intel's IoT group. The internet of things is still in its infancy. The number of connected devices is forecasted to quintuple to 125 billion by 2030. This results in a double-digit growth rate in the number of devices over more than a decade, which provides a good long-term outlook.

PC-Centric Business Is Performing Better Than Expected

It is a widely held belief that Intel's PC-centric business is a no- to low-growth business, but the segment performs in a solid way. During Q2 Intel's PC-centric revenues grew by 6%, with commercial and gaming revenues being major growth factors.

Economic growth in the US as well as around the globe is strong, and companies in the US benefit from lower taxes and high earnings growth. This allows for increasing investments into equipment, among other things, this is beneficial for Intel's commercial PC sales. Since there are no signs of an economic downturn, we can expect that demand from corporations will remain high.

Gaming is another long-term trend Intel benefits from:

Source: venturebeat.com

The global gaming market continues to grow at a double-digits pace, and it is unlikely that this will change in the foreseeable future. More than 2 billion gamers, who spend an increasing amount of time on this hobby, will make this industry even bigger in the future.

PC gaming requires high-performance equipment, and Intel is selling hardware that is optimized for gaming. During Q2, for example, Intel began selling its Intel Core i7-8086K gaming processor that is selling for more than $400. Due to high demand prices will remain high, which helps generate attractive margins.

Due to these tailwinds, coupled with the fact that global sales of PCs are growing again, the outlook for Intel's PC-centric business is not bad at all. The segment should easily be able to grow at a mid-single digits rate going forward.

Operating Leverage, Margin Expansion, And High Shareholder Returns

Intel is growing its revenues at a compelling pace, but earnings growth is even better. Since proportional costs are not overly high - Intel produces gross margins of more than 60% - revenue growth leads to outsized earnings growth.

Source: Intel presentation

During Q2, Intel's revenue gains made R&D expenses decline relative to revenues. Selling, general & administrative costs, relative to revenues, declined as well. Due to rising sales in the coming quarters and years, we can expect that this trend will continue and that Intel's margins will rise correspondingly.

Earnings per share growth is also driven by Intel's share repurchases, which lower the share count continuously. During the first half of 2018, Intel has already spent $5.8 billion on share repurchases. This pace of ~$12 billion of share repurchases annually lowers Intel's share count by roughly 5% a year. This alone adds 5% to Intel's earnings per share growth, all else equal.

Source: Intel's most recent 10-Q filing

Since Intel has a very strong balance sheet - net debt is just $16 billion - the company can return all of its cash flows (or even more) to its owners without any problems. Since Intel expects this year's free cash flows to total $15 billion, the pace of share repurchases will remain attractive.

Intel focuses on share repurchases, but its dividend, which yields 2.5%, is not unattractive, either. This is about 40% more than what investors can get from the broad market, and Intel's dividend growth rate has accelerated to 10% this year. The combination of a solid dividend yield, a compelling dividend growth rate and a dividend payout ratio of less than 30% makes Intel an attractive income investment.

The Already Inexpensive Valuation Has Declined Further Despite A Strong Growth Outlook

Intel's shares traded at $52 before the Q2 earnings release; shares of the company were valued at ~12.5 times this year's earnings then. Since Intel's share price has declined to below $48, and since Intel expects EPS of $4.15 during 2018, shares are valued at just 11.5 times this year's earnings right now.

The post-earnings price drop, which was blamed on the fact that Intel's data center group growth rate missed analyst estimates, seems unjustified. In reality, analysts made imprecise forecasts, and Intel reported strong quarterly results while also raising its guidance for the current year.

Intel is expected to grow its earnings per share by double digits annually over the coming five years, Intel's PEG ratio therefore is around 1 right now. This underlines the fact that shares of Intel look really inexpensive right here.

Takeaway

Intel's higher-growth businesses produced strong growth rates during Q2 and will continue to deliver good growth rates through 2018 and beyond. Intel's lower growth PC-centric businesses are performing better than expected as well.

Intel nevertheless trades at an inexpensive valuation, while offering high shareholder returns via dividends and share repurchases. I believe that shares are attractive right here, which is why I entered a long position on Monday.

