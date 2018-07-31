Biotechnology: The 21st-Century Investing Frontier

Here is an organized look at the investing scene from the Market-Makers’ point of view of those ETFs.

But there are unintended consequences as investors (and others) drive into action to benefit from the activity.

There are over 400 stocks considered to be biotech issues, actively-traded enough to have options on them. And a half-dozen Exchange Traded Funds [ETFs] similarly described.

“Your money or your life”

The centuries-old demand of the highway-man, is now presented as a TV-delivered proposition: “more life for a cost of tens to hundreds of thousands of dollars” – A YEAR! What is life worth? What about Yours?

There is an inevitable failure dimension of research – from trial and ERROR; the $ cost of containing error-avoidance fears, and the time cost of reliable knowledge development and distribution. These are an embedded condition of investing in this field of Biotechnology. Securities price volatility is understandably high.

The role of information expansion and communication are reminders of the times past when untraveled oceanic regions where fearsome monsters lurked were storied threats to those brave adventurers. Are today’s adventurers legit or simply misguided or are they shyster hospital hucksters?

The book “Black Edge” by Sheelah Kolhatkar illustrates the influence role played by Biotech information transmission in the investment world.

Will political or legal opportunists be able to carve off part of the loot by legislation or regulation? From the benefactors’ side, will humanitarian consciences provide the ethical motivation for give-backs to civilization’s society? Dr. Salk did, as have others.

Now what? How can investors deal with real life-and-death risks and with possible monetary rewards of technology change at incredible rates of development, revelation and implementation?

Investment tools and tactics

One investment price-risk defense: – diversification by ETF.

The presence of several Biotech ETFs provides an opportunity for the investor to participate in this hunt from a variety of treasure maps. The provenance of each underlying investment's approaches has been examined by the ETF or stock index sponsor, making detailed knowledge of the involved medical sciences less important than in a single-stock ownership. Some ETF holdings may not succeed, but they may be offset by those which do. A close parallel here exists to venture-capital investing. Don’t hold your breath waiting for the first dividend check.

Another price-risk defense: – the credibility of open-market pricing negotiations.

Technologies at the frontier of bioscience are under continual change. Some evolutions give benefit, others may take away prior apparent “gifts”. Defenders may be reluctant to accept the “damaging” gifts of more recent “promoters”, but the risk-appraisals of capital being applied or removed from one approach instead of another can be telling and timely. Not always, but more often than not. And the variations of the information being borne, allow and even encourage, the pursuit of investment reversals between biotech protagonists as knowledge develops.

Those of us outside of the bioscience fraternity are likely to never keep up with the why or why not of evolving discovery implications, but those in the know are likely to transmit their convictions successfully to pecuniary judges who matter in markets. We can watch and follow quickly enough to benefit significantly, in comparison with our other investing alternatives.

Biotech ETF comparisons

Here are six of the ETFs currently billed as having a focus on Biotech Development stocks.

Figure 1

The ETF securities themselves are part of a ~2800-securities population from which price-range forecasts for the next 3+ months can be inferred. The inferences come from the way knowledgeable, experienced, well-informed Market-Making [MM] professional investment firms protect their capital which has had to be put at risk in order to “fill” the volume (block) trade orders of clients managing billion-dollar portfolios of equity investments.

The MM’s forecasts at this date are in Figure 1 columns [B] and [C]. [E] is the difference between [B] and [D]. [G] measures the % of the whole [C] to [B] forecast price range which lies between [D] and [C].

All the other data are the actual market outcomes subsequent to prior forecasts of the past 5 years having a Range Index [RI] like today’s [G]. The size of that historical sample is in [L].

ETF Diversification

Figure 1 is ranked by [S], the percentage of Assets Under Management by the ETF invested in those ten largest investments held by the ETF. The most diversified is SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI) which has ten investments averaging only 1.5% each. The opposite is ProShares UltraPro Biotech ETF (UBIO) which, by the use of structurally (not financially) leveraged derivative securities (options, futures, swaps, etc.) have produced a security which may change in its price by at least 2 ½ times the size of price changes in its holdings.

Each of these ETFs price range forecasts, and their representative histories, are currently the product of the prices charged and paid for price-change protections between MMs and other willing sellers of such specific protection. Tomorrow nearly all these specifics will change some, perhaps by a lot, given the rapidity of technological development and intensity of research in the Biotech field.

But the data has proven to be of use for investors having a preference for those securities with the best odds for rapid growth of price in the next 3 months or sooner. That key outcome is best seen in Figure 1’s [R], where today’s [G], tells the balance of upside to downside prospects in terms of what percent portion of the whole range is to the downside.

Similar prior forecasts of [G]-balances achieved past net payoffs in [ I ] and produced extreme price drawdown exposures in [F] during their quest for [E]. Those in [ I ] have been weighted by prior odds [H] for profitable outcomes, and by the weighting of its complement (100 – [H]) for risk exposures in [F] to get Reward~Risk tradeoffs comparable among differing ETFs. Their weighted products in [O] and [P] are netted in [Q] and time-transformed in [R] to an estimate of likely possible capital growth in units of basis points per day.

For reference bp/d can be compared to CAGR by understanding that 19+ bp/day, sustained for a year =100%, or a double of the capital involved.

No guarantees here, simply the perceptions of what the buyers and sellers of protection think is necessary and desirable in each case. But that way things of quite varied underlying components can be directly compared in terms of their likely outcomes during a time horizon which can be reasonably forecast.

ETF differences (or not)

Many biotech company stocks held in these ETFs are duplicative, but their combinations and proportions are not. They may have been added or reduced at differing times. Hence, they develop differing histories (and expectations) as a result of their past performances.

But needless duplication may be reduced by being aware of their overlaps. Figure 2 points out the extent of redundancy, particularly between BBH, IBB, and FBT. The most inclusive of the three is IBB.

Figure 2

The most-repeated presences are in BIIB, ILMN, and REGN in four of the 6 ETFs, and by ALXN, AMGN, CELG, GILD, and VRTX in 3 out of the 6.

Best wealth-building prospects from here

Each ETF, while made up of several biotech stock holdings, develops its own character. This is partly due to the preferences of the major institutions which have made sizable capital commitments into them. The expression of those preferences will strengthen and weaken as they are influenced by the overall market surroundings. That makes the most attractive ETF choice a sometimes thing.

Right now, from a wealth-building primary mission assignment, it seems that the SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI) has, due perhaps to the diversity of its commitments, to have strong holdings support among buy-side institutions for near-term price gains. But iShares Nasdaq Biotech ETF (IBB) has current bp/day strength (Figure 1 column [R]) as well and an impressive, recognized set of successful portfolio holdings, shown in Figure 2.

Each biotech developer corporation is composed primarily of people and financial resources. Both are essential, but the finances may be much easier to appraise than the human resources.

The humans are importantly individual leaders with developed insight ideas about how body mechanisms function at the most basic levels, having conceived as yet unproven approaches to stimulate or suppress those functions. Those leaders are supported by staffs of like (and contra) thinking researchers who in the course of justifying or disproving the leaders’ ideas will further both the research enterprise’s and their own knowledge of a specialized field of understanding. And of useful related fields.

Just as in investing, past performance may be no guarantee of success in future biotech research and product development, but it is human nature to assemble supporting assurances. So reputations developed in earlier fields may blossom later, sometimes in new corporations, led by former research team supporters – with their own advanced understandings.

Here are the same kind of company-level market outcomes experiences at the portfolio holdings level for each of the five ETFs of Figure 2, excluding BBH which is largely duplicative.

Prior outcomes of company holdings

Figure 3 – XBI

Figure 4 – IBB

Figure 5 – SBIO

Figure 6 – FBT

Figure 7 – UBIO

ALPS Medical Breakthrough ETF (SBIO) in Figure 5 has two top-10 holdings with partly empty data cells. FMI in Figure 3 and HCM.L are stocks without sufficient inputs for us to imply any forecasts, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) only has a 31-day history of any forecasts, let alone a sufficient number at the present-day Range Index level.

ProShares UltraPro Nasdaq Biotec ETF (UBIO) in Figure 7, the leveraged ETF, has four SWAPS contracts among its ten largest holdings, and their analysis does not lend themselves to this type of display. But we thought their inclusion this way might be instructive to readers who never probed ETF holdings at this level.

Otherwise, the comparative tools at blockdesk.com allow some Risk vs. Reward examination and comparisons of the odds for profit experiences and scale of net prior payoffs achieved at today’s forecast levels for the Biotech ETFs.

Figure 8

This map pits the data in Figure 1 columns [F] on the vertical red scale against the column [E] on the horizontal green scale, so desirable matches are down and to the right. While SPDR S&P500 ETF (SPY) at [4] has the least risk, SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) at [4] offers the best payoff expectation.

The odds for, and size of the potential payoffs are to be seen in Figure 9.

Figure 9

Here there is the same orientation of “best” being down and to the right as in Figure 8. iShares NASDAQ Biotech ETF (IBB) and XBI at [2] have experienced the largest and most frequent prior TERMD profits of the 6 ETFs. First Trust NYSA-Arca Biotech ETF (FBT) at [5] has been a more consistent winner than SPY [1] at prior forecast balances like today’s, but with about the same level of payoffs. ALPS Medical Breakthrough ETF (SBIO) at [3] has higher levels of gain than SPY but at slightly lesser odds of success.

The BBH and the leveraged ProShares UltraPro Nasdaq Biotech ETF (UBIO) at [4] were not competitive with the others at today’s forecast outlooks.

A graphic review of IBB and XBI is offered in Figures 10 and 11.

Figure 10

Figure 11

In these pictures the vertical lines show the forecast range spans of prices expected yet to come, not of prices already present. Those ranges are split into upside and downside price change prospects by the market quote at the time of the forecast.

The effectiveness of forecasts may be judged visually by examining the actual market quotes subsequent to periods of prior quotes at more extreme points in their range at the time.

For the current Range Index the tabular row of data between the graphs reports the subject investment’s prior experiences in terms of past price drawdowns, TERMD payoffs and CAGR rates of gain. The sequence of data and content in these rows is the same as in earlier Figures.

The thumbnail lower picture in each pair displays the past 5 year’s distribution of Range Indexes, the result of the daily forecasts each being asymmetrically located in relation to the market quote at the time of the forecast. Attractive buy conditions usually favor appearances to the left of the distribution median by the current forecast, and may raise concern if significantly to the right of the median.

Conclusion

At present XBI presents the most attractive character of these ETFs where portfolio wealth-building is the primary objective. IBB represents a strong second if diversification or other considerations interfere with use of XBI.

These are not actions based on which corporate issuer of the shares has the best management, the strongest financial base, or the keenest competitive acumen. Those investment securities preferences are implied by the bets being made by market pros at particular prices, in limited-life, highly-leveraged, derivative securities which make the most sense up to the higher and lower extremes of price in the underlying shares being traded by big-money clients.

The game is arbitrage and it can be played consistently and competitively only by organizations which have invested decades to centuries in building world-wide information gathering systems and by positioning themselves in trusted relationships with clients and regulatory entities. Its players do not talk with others outside of their own circle and they know who within that circle is who.

But they rely on the efficiency of markets for the (highly profitable) conduct of their affairs, and the transparency of those markets provides useful clues to MM community thinking about specific securities’ prices in the coming near future. When adequate history is available on prior forecasts and market price outcomes subsequent to those forecasts, then it can be (and is being) demonstrated that useful Active Investment strategy guidance is available to individual investors who are intent on building the size of their invested capital.

Investing, like the rest of life, is laden with trade-offs. Each investor has preferences and personally-set standards of acceptability. Each investment security candidate for the portfolio has its line-up of advantages and disadvantages to be presented to the investment committee. With a committee of one, the decisions may come more easily than when there are other minds to convince.

But it is important to have the go-nogo decision criteria clearly in mind to apply fairly to each of the available investment candidates. And their attributes need to be stated in terms that are directly comparable to other employable candidate securities.

We hope to offer selection criteria that aids the investor in framing their investment selection decision parameters fairly and consistently. We believe that the simple TERMD active investment portfolio management discipline works well in the holding period involvement that our information capture process provides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now only individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.



We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided.